Invesco Bond Income Plus Ltd - Director Declaration
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 18
Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited ('the Company")
LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14
HEADLINE: Director Declaration
This announcement is to record, as required by UK Listing Rule 6.4.9R (2), that Heather MacCallum, a Director of the Company, has been appointed as a non-executive director of EPE Special Opportunities Limited with effect from 18 October 2024.
Contact:
Hilary Jones
JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited
Telephone: 01534 700000
18 October 2024
