Invesco Bond Income Plus Ltd - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 18

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited ('the Company")

LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14

HEADLINE: Director Declaration

This announcement is to record, as required by UK Listing Rule 6.4.9R (2), that Heather MacCallum, a Director of the Company, has been appointed as a non-executive director of EPE Special Opportunities Limited with effect from 18 October 2024.

Contact:

Hilary Jones

JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited

Telephone: 01534 700000

18 October 2024