Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited: Ping An Health Upgrades Chronic Disease Management Services with Significant Results in Digital Weight Management Program

HONG KONG and SHANGHAI, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Weight Management and Public Health Action Conference, hosted by the National Center for Chronic and Noncommunicable Disease Control and Prevention ("NCNCD") and its affiliated institution, the Binhai Institute for Chronic Disease Control and Prevention and Health Innovation, and co-organized by Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited ("Ping An Good Doctor ", "Ping An Health", or "the Company", Stock Code: 1833.HK), recently concluded successfully.

At the conference, Ping An Health announced a comprehensive upgrade to its chronic disease management services, expanding from "Three Controls and One Reduction" (blood sugar control, blood pressure control, and weight management) to "Five Controls and One Reduction." The upgraded program incorporates prevention and management solutions for fatty liver disease, hyperuricemia, and hyperlipidemia. It also includes comprehensive plans for integrating and connecting intelligent wearable devices and offline medical services. This upgrade significantly expands the scope of chronic disease control and prevention, providing customers with more comprehensive health management services. Additionally, Ping An Health has signed agreements with major tertiary hospitals, including Guangdong Second Provincial General Hospital, to jointly promote online and offline collaborative projects for chronic disease reversal, such as the reversal of diabetes and obesity. These initiatives create new avenues for customers to achieve worry-free, time-saving, and money-saving healthcare.

Furthermore, NCNCD released the Digital Weight Management Research Report based on Ping An Health's chronic disease management program. The report highlights Ping An Health's digital weight management program, leveraging Ping An Jin Guan Jia and enterprise WeChat groups as primary management tools, effectively implemented a short-term, intensive training camp model for online adult weight management. Participants in the training camp achieved an average weight reduction of 1.5kg and a decrease in body mass index (BMI) of 0.6kg/m2, demonstrating a positive impact on improving their physical fitness. The program effectively reduced the proportion of overweight and obese individuals among participants within a specific timeframe, signifying its positive public health implications.

NCNCD also joined forces with Ping An Health to launch the Intelligent Health Management Public Welfare Project for Professionals. This initiative aims to leverage Ping An Health's digital technology and intelligent tools to provide comprehensive health management services for employees across various enterprises nationwide, assisting them in effectively managing their weight and preventing chronic diseases.

