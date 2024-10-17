Bank OZK Announces Record Third Quarter 2024 Earnings

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bank OZK (the "Bank") (Nasdaq: OZK) today announced that net income available to common stockholders for the third quarter of 2024 was $177.1 million, its eighth consecutive quarterly record and a 4.4% increase from $169.7 million for the third quarter of 2023. For the first nine months of 2024, net income available to common stockholders was $522.1 million, a 3.7% increase from $503.5 million for the first nine months of 2023.
Diluted earnings per common share for the third quarter of 2024 were $1.55, its eighth consecutive quarterly record and a 4.0% increase from $1.49 for the third quarter of 2023. For the first nine months of 2024, diluted earnings per common share were $4.58, a 4.8% increase from $4.37 for the first nine months of 2023.
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR") was a record $282.6 million for the third quarter of 2024, a 7.0% increase from $264.0 million for the third quarter of 2023. For the first nine months of 2024, PPNR was $834.6 million, an 8.4% increase from $769.9 million for the first nine months of 2023. The calculation of PPNR and the reconciliation to generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
Provision for credit losses was $46.4 million for the third quarter of 2024 compared to $44.0 million for the third quarter of 2023, while our net charge-offs were only $26.0 million and $9.4 million, respectively, for those quarters. For the first nine months of 2024, provision for credit losses was $138.4 million compared to $121.6 million for the first nine months of 2023, while our net charge-offs were only $45.1 million and $25.4 million, respectively, for those nine month periods. The Bank's total allowance for credit losses ("ACL") was $594.5 million at September 30, 2024, an increase of $133.1 million or 28.8% compared to $461.5 million at September 30, 2023.
The Bank's annualized returns on average assets, average common stockholders' equity and average tangible common stockholders' equity for the third quarter of 2024 were 1.90%, 13.65% and 15.65%, respectively, compared to 2.13%, 14.81% and 17.33%, respectively, for the third quarter of 2023. For the first nine months of 2024, the Bank's annualized returns on average assets, average common stockholders' equity and average tangible common stockholders' equity were 1.93%, 13.92%, and 16.04%, respectively, compared to 2.26%, 15.06%, and 17.68%, respectively, for the first nine months of 2023. The calculation of the Bank's returns on average common stockholders' equity and average tangible common stockholders' equity and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
George Gleason, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We are very pleased with our results for the quarter just ended giving us our eighth consecutive quarter of record net income and earnings per share and ninth consecutive quarter of record net interest income. This consistent achievement of record results has allowed us to consistently increase dividends, significantly grow capital and opportunistically repurchase shares, all while significantly increasing our allowance for credit losses."
KEY BALANCE SHEET METRICS
Loans were $29.22 billion at September 30, 2024, a 15.3% increase from $25.33 billion at September 30, 2023. Deposits were $30.57 billion at September 30, 2024, a 19.6% increase from $25.55 billion at September 30, 2023. Total assets were $37.44 billion at September 30, 2024, a 14.3% increase from $32.77 billion at September 30, 2023.
Common stockholders' equity was $5.25 billion at September 30, 2024, a 15.1% increase from $4.56 billion at September 30, 2023. Tangible common stockholders' equity was $4.59 billion at September 30, 2024, a 17.7% increase from $3.90 billion at September 30, 2023.
Book value per common share was $46.31 at September 30, 2024, a $5.96 increase from $40.35 at September 30, 2023. Tangible book value per common share was $40.49 at September 30, 2024, a $5.99 increase from $34.50 at September 30, 2023.
The Bank's strong earnings and earning retention rate, among other factors, have contributed to our robust capital ratios. The Bank's ratio of total common stockholders' equity to total assets was 14.03% at September 30, 2024, compared to 13.93% at September 30, 2023. The Bank's ratio of total tangible common stockholders' equity to total tangible assets was 12.49% at September 30, 2024, compared to 12.16% at September 30, 2023. The calculations of the Bank's total common stockholders' equity, tangible common stockholders' equity, ratio of total tangible common stockholders' equity to total tangible assets and tangible book value per common share, and the reconciliations to GAAP, are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
ASSET QUALITY
The Bank's ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans was 0.60% at September 30, 2024, compared to 0.30% at June 30, 2024 and 0.27% as of September 30, 2023. The Bank's ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.68% at September 30, 2024, compared to 0.42% at June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023. The Bank's annualized ratio of net charge-offs to average total loans was 0.36% for the quarter and 0.21% for the first nine months of 2024, compared to 0.15% for both the third quarter and first nine months of 2023.
MANAGEMENT'S COMMENTS, CONFERENCE CALL, TRANSCRIPT AND FILINGS
In connection with this release, the Bank released management's comments on its quarterly results, which are available at http://ir.ozk.com. This release should be read in conjunction with management's comments on the quarterly results.
Management will conduct a conference call to take questions at 10:00 a.m. CT (11:00 a.m. ET) on Friday, October 18, 2024. Interested parties may access the conference call live via webcast on the Bank's investor relations website at https://ir.ozk.com/news/event-calendar, or may participate via telephone by registering using this online form. Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive the dial-in number along with a unique PIN number that can be used to access the call. A replay of the conference call webcast will be archived on the Bank's website for at least 30 days.
The Bank files annual, quarterly and current reports, proxy materials, and other information required by the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC"), copies of which are available electronically at the FDIC's website at https://efr.fdic.gov/fcxweb/efr/index.html and are also available on the Bank's investor relations website at ir.ozk.com. To receive automated email alerts for these materials please visit https://ir.ozk.com/other/email-alerts to sign up.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
This release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The Bank uses these non-GAAP financial measures, specifically return on average common stockholders' equity, return on average tangible common stockholders' equity, tangible book value per common share, total common stockholders' equity, total tangible common stockholders' equity, the ratio of total tangible common stockholders' equity to total tangible assets, and PPNR, to assess the strength of its capital, its ability to generate earnings on tangible capital invested by its shareholders and trends in its net revenue. These measures typically adjust GAAP financial measures to exclude intangible assets or provision for credit losses. Management believes presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplemental information which contributes to a proper understanding of the financial results and capital levels of the Bank. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other banks. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the tables at the end of this release under the caption "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures."
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
GENERAL INFORMATION
Bank OZK (Nasdaq: OZK) is a regional bank providing innovative financial solutions delivered by expert bankers with a relentless pursuit of excellence. Established in 1903, Bank OZK conducts banking operations in approximately 240 offices in nine states including Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, New York, California and Mississippi and had $37.44 billion in total assets as of September 30, 2024. For more information, visit www.ozk.com.
|Bank OZK
Consolidated Balance Sheets
Unaudited
|September 30, 2024
|December 31, 2023
|(Dollars in thousands)
|ASSETS
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|2,678,726
|$
|2,149,529
|Investment securities - available for sale ("AFS")
|2,952,022
|3,244,371
|Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas ("FHLB") and other bankers' bank stocks
|13,808
|50,400
|Loans
|29,218,144
|26,459,075
|Allowance for loan losses
|(420,058
|)
|(339,394
|)
|Net Loans
|28,798,086
|26,119,681
|Premises and equipment, net
|712,787
|676,821
|Foreclosed assets
|77,949
|61,720
|Accrued interest receivable
|173,246
|170,110
|Bank owned life insurance ("BOLI")
|823,598
|808,490
|Goodwill
|660,789
|660,789
|Other, net
|550,793
|295,546
|Total assets
|$
|37,441,804
|$
|34,237,457
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Deposits:
|Demand non-interest bearing
|$
|3,855,214
|$
|4,095,874
|Savings and interest bearing transaction
|9,303,466
|9,074,296
|Time
|17,412,933
|14,234,973
|Total deposits
|30,571,613
|27,405,143
|Other borrowings
|151,035
|805,318
|Subordinated notes
|348,370
|347,761
|Subordinated debentures
|121,652
|121,652
|Reserve for losses on unfunded credit commitments
|174,479
|161,834
|Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
|481,100
|255,773
|Total liabilities
|31,848,249
|29,097,481
|Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders' equity:
|Preferred stock: $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 14,000,000 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023
|338,980
|338,980
|Common stock: $0.01 par value; 300,000,000 shares authorized; 113,449,886 and 113,148,672 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively
|1,135
|1,131
|Additional paid-in capital
|1,619,832
|1,612,446
|Retained earnings
|3,684,869
|3,283,818
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(51,957
|)
|(97,374
|)
|Total stockholders' equity before noncontrolling interest
|5,592,859
|5,139,001
|Noncontrolling interest
|696
|975
|Total stockholders' equity
|5,593,555
|5,139,976
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|37,441,804
|$
|34,237,457
|Bank OZK
Consolidated Statements of Income
Unaudited
|Three Months Ended
September 30,
|Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|Interest income:
|Loans
|$
|629,934
|$
|529,031
|$
|1,843,167
|$
|1,428,291
|Investment securities:
|Taxable
|7,874
|9,887
|26,000
|29,761
|Tax-exempt
|11,555
|9,534
|33,876
|28,288
|Deposits with banks
|32,689
|17,061
|83,899
|36,338
|Total interest income
|682,052
|565,513
|1,986,942
|1,522,678
|Interest expense:
|Deposits
|286,608
|178,823
|811,735
|408,577
|Other borrowings
|953
|14,326
|5,668
|30,339
|Subordinated notes
|2,631
|2,631
|7,808
|7,808
|Subordinated debentures
|2,462
|2,472
|7,405
|7,017
|Total interest expense
|292,654
|198,252
|832,616
|453,741
|Net interest income
|389,398
|367,261
|1,154,326
|1,068,937
|Provision for credit losses
|46,443
|44,036
|138,378
|121,638
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|342,955
|323,225
|1,015,948
|947,299
|Non-interest income:
|Service charges on deposit accounts:
|NSF fees
|-
|1,102
|-
|3,097
|Overdraft fees
|3,563
|3,606
|10,354
|10,262
|All other service charges
|7,561
|6,973
|21,958
|20,662
|Trust income
|2,529
|2,213
|6,935
|6,358
|BOLI income:
|Increase in cash surrender value
|5,758
|5,252
|16,870
|15,295
|Death benefits
|1,344
|-
|1,344
|-
|Loan service, maintenance and other fees
|6,534
|3,995
|19,358
|12,165
|Gains on sales of other assets
|1,303
|364
|2,835
|5,740
|Net gains (losses) on investment securities
|25
|(270
|)
|560
|2,066
|Other
|4,988
|2,492
|11,257
|9,877
|Total non-interest income
|33,605
|25,727
|91,471
|85,522
|Non-interest expense:
|Salaries and employee benefits
|75,324
|64,107
|218,297
|192,576
|Net occupancy and equipment
|17,380
|17,797
|53,775
|55,357
|Other operating expenses
|47,697
|47,074
|139,092
|136,616
|Total non-interest expense
|140,401
|128,978
|411,164
|384,549
|Income before taxes
|236,159
|219,974
|696,255
|648,272
|Provision for income taxes
|54,953
|46,144
|161,958
|132,564
|Net income
|181,206
|173,830
|534,297
|515,708
|Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest
|(12
|)
|(37
|)
|(22
|)
|(50
|)
|Preferred stock dividends
|4,047
|4,047
|12,141
|12,141
|Net income available to common stockholders
|$
|177,147
|$
|169,746
|$
|522,134
|$
|503,517
|Basic earnings per common share
|$
|1.56
|$
|1.50
|$
|4.60
|$
|4.39
|Diluted earnings per common share
|$
|1.55
|$
|1.49
|$
|4.58
|$
|4.37
|Bank OZK
Consolidated Statements of Stockholders' Equity
Unaudited
|Preferred Stock
|Common Stock
|Additional
Paid-in
Capital
|Retained Earnings
|Accumulated Other Comprehensive (Loss) Income
|Non-Controlling Interest
|Total
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|Three months ended September 30, 2024:
|Balances - June 30, 2024
|$
|338,980
|$
|1,135
|$
|1,615,101
|$
|3,553,523
|$
|(100,939
|)
|$
|985
|$
|5,408,785
|Net income
|-
|-
|-
|181,206
|-
|-
|181,206
|Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest
|-
|-
|-
|(12
|)
|-
|12
|-
|Total other comprehensive income
|-
|-
|-
|-
|48,982
|-
|48,982
|Preferred stock dividends, $0.28906 per share
|-
|-
|-
|(4,047
|)
|-
|-
|(4,047
|)
|Common stock dividends, $0.40 per share
|-
|-
|-
|(45,801
|)
|-
|-
|(45,801
|)
|Return of capital paid to noncontrolling interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(301
|)
|(301
|)
|Issuance of 3,197 shares of common stock pursuant to stock-based compensation plans
|-
|-
|28
|-
|-
|-
|28
|Repurchase and cancellation of 11,903 shares of common stock under share repurchase program
|-
|-
|(462
|)
|-
|-
|-
|(462
|)
|Stock-based compensation expense
|-
|-
|5,165
|-
|-
|-
|5,165
|Forfeitures of 6,646 shares of unvested restricted common stock
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Balances - September 30, 2024
|$
|338,980
|$
|1,135
|$
|1,619,832
|$
|3,684,869
|$
|(51,957
|)
|$
|696
|$
|5,593,555
|Nine months ended September 30, 2024:
|Balances - December 31, 2023
|$
|338,980
|$
|1,131
|$
|1,612,446
|$
|3,283,818
|$
|(97,374
|)
|$
|975
|$
|5,139,976
|Cumulative effect of change in accounting principle
|-
|-
|-
|12,690
|-
|-
|12,690
|Balances - January 1, 2024
|338,980
|1,131
|1,612,446
|3,296,508
|(97,374
|)
|975
|5,152,666
|Net income
|-
|-
|-
|534,297
|-
|-
|534,297
|Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest
|-
|-
|-
|(22
|)
|-
|22
|-
|Total other comprehensive income
|-
|-
|-
|-
|45,417
|-
|45,417
|Preferred stock dividends, $0.86718 per share
|-
|-
|-
|(12,141
|)
|-
|-
|(12,141
|)
|Common stock dividends, $1.17 per share
|-
|-
|-
|(133,773
|)
|-
|-
|(133,773
|)
|Return of capital paid to noncontrolling interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(301
|)
|(301
|)
|Issuance of 521,651 shares of common stock pursuant to stock-based compensation plans
|-
|6
|439
|-
|-
|-
|445
|Repurchase and cancellation of 11,903 shares of common stock under share repurchase program
|-
|-
|(462
|)
|-
|-
|-
|(462
|)
|Repurchase and cancellation of 184,415 shares of common stock withheld for tax pursuant to stock-based compensation plans
|-
|(2
|)
|(8,008
|)
|-
|-
|-
|(8,010
|)
|Stock-based compensation expense
|-
|-
|15,417
|-
|-
|-
|15,417
|Forfeitures of 24,119 shares of unvested restricted common stock
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Balances - September 30, 2024
|$
|338,980
|$
|1,135
|$
|1,619,832
|$
|3,684,869
|$
|(51,957
|)
|$
|696
|$
|5,593,555
|Bank OZK
Consolidated Statements of Stockholders' Equity
Unaudited
|Preferred Stock
|Common Stock
|Additional
Paid-in
Capital
|Retained Earnings
|Accumulated Other Comprehensive (Loss) Income
|Non-Controlling Interest
|Total
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|Three months ended September 30, 2023:
|Balances - June 30, 2023
|$
|338,980
|$
|1,131
|$
|1,602,964
|$
|3,026,247
|$
|(159,431
|)
|$
|1,372
|$
|4,811,263
|Net income
|-
|-
|-
|173,830
|-
|-
|173,830
|Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest
|-
|-
|-
|(37
|)
|-
|37
|-
|Total other comprehensive loss
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(39,555
|)
|-
|(39,555
|)
|Preferred stock dividends, $0.28906 per share
|-
|-
|-
|(4,047
|)
|-
|(4,047
|)
|Common stock dividends, $0.36 per share
|-
|-
|-
|(41,124
|)
|-
|-
|(41,124
|)
|Issuance of 2,446 shares of common stock pursuant to stock-based compensation plans
|-
|-
|77
|-
|-
|-
|77
|Stock-based compensation expense
|-
|-
|4,469
|-
|-
|-
|4,469
|Forfeitures of 11,663 shares of unvested restricted common stock
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Balances - September 30, 2023
|$
|338,980
|$
|1,131
|$
|1,607,510
|$
|3,154,869
|$
|(198,986
|)
|$
|1,409
|$
|4,904,913
|Nine months ended September 30, 2023:
|Balances - December 31, 2022
|$
|338,980
|$
|1,172
|$
|1,753,941
|$
|2,773,135
|$
|(177,649
|)
|$
|1,359
|$
|4,690,938
|Net income
|-
|-
|-
|515,708
|-
|-
|515,708
|Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest
|-
|-
|-
|(50
|)
|-
|50
|-
|Total other comprehensive loss
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(21,337
|)
|-
|(21,337
|)
|Preferred stock dividends, $0.86718 per share
|-
|-
|-
|(12,141
|)
|-
|(12,141
|)
|Common stock dividends, $1.05 per share
|-
|-
|-
|(121,783
|)
|-
|-
|(121,783
|)
|Issuance of 505,633 shares of common stock pursuant to stock-based compensation plans
|-
|5
|618
|-
|-
|-
|623
|Repurchase and cancellation of 4,304,239 shares of common stock under share repurchase program, including excise tax
|-
|(44
|)
|(151,421
|)
|-
|-
|-
|(151,465
|)
|Repurchase and cancellation of 215,362 shares of common stock withheld for tax pursuant to stock-based compensation plans.
|-
|(2
|)
|(8,672
|)
|-
|-
|-
|(8,674
|)
|Stock-based compensation expense
|-
|-
|13,044
|-
|-
|-
|13,044
|Forfeitures of 26,728 shares of unvested restricted common stock
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Balances - September 30, 2023
|$
|338,980
|$
|1,131
|$
|1,607,510
|$
|3,154,869
|$
|(198,986
|)
|$
|1,409
|$
|4,904,913
|Bank OZK
Summary of Non-Interest Expense
Unaudited
|Three Months Ended
September 30,
|Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Salaries and employee benefits
|$
|75,324
|$
|64,107
|$
|218,297
|$
|192,576
|Net occupancy and equipment
|17,380
|17,797
|53,775
|55,357
|Other operating expenses:
|Software and data processing
|12,742
|9,584
|36,016
|28,634
|Deposit insurance and assessments
|6,050
|5,500
|19,609
|14,548
|Professional and outside services
|5,620
|4,640
|18,272
|15,190
|Advertising and public relations
|6,089
|3,779
|16,874
|10,998
|Amortization of CRA and tax credit investments(1)
|-
|8,171
|-
|20,151
|Other
|17,196
|15,400
|48,321
|47,095
|Total non-interest expense
|$
|140,401
|$
|128,978
|$
|411,164
|$
|384,549
(1) Effective January 1, 2024, the Bank adopted ASU 2023-02, Investments-Equity Method and Joint Ventures (Topic 323): Accounting for Investments in Tax Credit Structures Using the Proportional Amortization Method, which resulted in the amortization of the Bank's CRA and tax credit investments being included in income tax expense instead of non-interest expense.
|Bank OZK
Summary of Total Loans Outstanding
Unaudited
|September 30, 2024
|December 31, 2023
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Real estate:
|Residential 1-4 family
|$
|1,075,912
|3.7
|%
|$
|961,338
|3.6
|%
|Non-farm/non-residential
|7,924,453
|27.1
|5,309,239
|20.1
|Construction/land development
|9,827,974
|33.6
|11,653,487
|44.0
|Agricultural
|274,703
|0.9
|256,423
|1.0
|Multifamily residential
|3,058,056
|10.5
|2,064,106
|7.8
|Total real estate
|22,161,098
|75.8
|20,244,593
|76.5
|Commercial and industrial
|1,632,110
|5.6
|1,269,610
|4.8
|Consumer
|3,565,400
|12.2
|2,965,042
|11.2
|Other
|1,859,536
|6.4
|1,979,830
|7.5
|Total loans
|29,218,144
|100.0
|%
|26,459,075
|100.0
|%
|Allowance for loan losses
|(420,058
|)
|(339,394
|)
|Net loans
|$
|28,798,086
|$
|26,119,681
|Bank OZK
Allowance for Credit Losses
Unaudited
|Allowance for Loan Losses
|Reserve for Losses on Unfunded Credit Commitments
|Total Allowance for Credit Losses
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Three months ended September 30, 2024:
|Balances - June 30, 2024
|$
|407,079
|$
|167,022
|$
|574,101
|Net charge-offs
|(26,007
|)
|-
|(26,007
|)
|Provision for credit losses
|38,986
|7,457
|46,443
|Balances - September 30, 2024
|$
|420,058
|$
|174,479
|$
|594,537
|Nine months ended September 30, 2024:
|Balances - December 31, 2023
|$
|339,394
|$
|161,834
|$
|501,228
|Net charge-offs
|(45,069
|)
|-
|(45,069
|)
|Provision for credit losses
|125,733
|12,645
|138,378
|Balances - September 30, 2024
|$
|420,058
|$
|174,479
|$
|594,537
|Three months ended September 30, 2023:
|Balances - June 30, 2023
|$
|263,188
|$
|163,632
|$
|426,820
|Net charge-offs
|(9,370
|)
|-
|(9,370
|)
|Provision for credit losses
|49,540
|(5,504
|)
|44,036
|Balances - September 30, 2023
|$
|303,358
|$
|158,128
|$
|461,486
|Nine months ended September 30, 2023:
|Balances - December 31, 2022
|$
|208,858
|$
|156,419
|$
|365,277
|Net charge-offs
|(25,429
|)
|-
|(25,429
|)
|Provision for credit losses
|119,929
|1,709
|121,638
|Balances - September 30, 2023
|$
|303,358
|$
|158,128
|$
|461,486
|Bank OZK
Deposits - By Customer Type
Unaudited
|September 30, 2024
|December 31, 2023
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Non-interest bearing
|$
|3,855,214
|12.6
|%
|$
|4,095,874
|14.9
|%
|Interest bearing:
|Consumer and commercial:
|Consumer - non-time
|2,854,094
|9.3
|2,792,199
|10.2
|Consumer - time
|13,133,060
|43.0
|10,216,217
|37.3
|Commercial - non-time
|2,819,146
|9.2
|2,439,175
|8.9
|Commercial - time
|971,632
|3.2
|767,566
|2.8
|Public funds
|3,628,461
|11.9
|3,725,766
|13.6
|Brokered
|2,716,206
|8.9
|2,655,317
|9.7
|Reciprocal
|593,800
|1.9
|713,029
|2.6
|Total deposits
|$
|30,571,613
|100.0
|%
|$
|27,405,143
|100.0
|%
|Bank OZK
Selected Consolidated Financial Data
Unaudited
|Three Months Ended
September 30,
|Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2024
|2023
|%
Change
|2024
|2023
|%
Change
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|Income statement data:
|Net interest income
|$
|389,398
|$
|367,261
|6.0
|%
|$
|1,154,326
|$
|1,068,937
|8.0
|%
|Provision for credit losses
|46,443
|44,036
|5.5
|138,378
|121,638
|13.8
|Non-interest income
|33,605
|25,727
|30.6
|91,471
|85,522
|7.0
|Non-interest expense
|140,401
|128,978
|8.9
|411,164
|384,549
|6.9
|Net income
|181,206
|173,830
|4.2
|534,297
|515,708
|3.6
|Preferred stock dividends
|4,047
|4,047
|-
|12,141
|12,141
|-
|Net income available to common stockholders
|177,147
|169,746
|4.4
|522,134
|503,517
|3.7
|Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue(1)
|282,602
|264,010
|7.0
|834,633
|769,910
|8.4
|Common share and per common share data:
|Diluted earnings per common share
|$
|1.55
|$
|1.49
|4.0
|%
|$
|4.58
|$
|4.37
|4.8
|%
|Basic earnings per common share
|1.56
|1.50
|4.0
|4.60
|4.39
|4.8
|Common stock dividends per share
|0.40
|0.36
|11.1
|1.17
|1.05
|11.4
|Book value per share
|46.31
|40.35
|14.8
|46.31
|40.35
|14.8
|Tangible book value per common share(1)
|40.49
|34.50
|17.4
|40.49
|34.50
|17.4
|Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding (thousands)
|114,031
|113,770
|0.2
|113,988
|115,226
|(1.1
|)
|End of period shares outstanding (thousands)
|113,450
|113,136
|0.3
|113,450
|113,136
|0.3
|Balance sheet data at period end:
|Total assets
|$
|37,441,804
|$
|32,767,328
|14.3
|%
|$
|37,441,804
|$
|32,767,328
|14.3
|%
|Loans
|29,218,144
|25,331,740
|15.3
|29,218,144
|25,331,740
|15.3
|Allowance for loan losses
|420,058
|303,358
|38.5
|420,058
|303,358
|38.5
|Foreclosed assets
|77,949
|68,738
|13.4
|77,949
|68,738
|13.4
|Investment securities - AFS
|2,952,022
|3,153,817
|(6.4
|)
|2,952,022
|3,153,817
|(6.4
|)
|Deposits
|30,571,613
|25,552,856
|19.6
|30,571,613
|25,552,856
|19.6
|Other borrowings
|151,035
|1,430,192
|(89.4
|)
|151,035
|1,430,192
|(89.4
|)
|Unfunded credit commitments
|19,307,972
|20,625,371
|(6.4
|)
|19,307,972
|20,625,371
|(6.4
|)
|Reserve for losses on unfunded credit commitments
|174,479
|158,128
|10.3
|174,479
|158,128
|10.3
|Preferred stock
|338,980
|338,980
|-
|338,980
|338,980
|-
|Total common stockholders' equity(1)
|5,253,879
|4,564,524
|15.1
|5,253,879
|4,564,524
|15.1
|Total tangible common stockholders' equity(1)
|4,593,090
|3,903,735
|17.7
|4,593,090
|3,903,735
|17.7
|Net unrealized losses on investment securities AFS included in stockholders' equity
|(51,957
|)
|(198,986
|)
|(51,957
|)
|(198,986
|)
|Loan to deposit ratio
|95.57
|%
|99.13
|%
|95.57
|%
|99.13
|%
|Selected ratios:
|Return on average assets(2)
|1.90
|%
|2.13
|%
|1.93
|%
|2.26
|%
|Return on average common stockholders' equity(1)(2)
|13.65
|14.81
|13.92
|15.06
|Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity(1)(2)
|15.65
|17.33
|16.04
|17.68
|Total tangible common stockholders' equity to total tangible assets(1)
|12.49
|12.16
|12.49
|12.16
|Net interest margin - FTE(2)
|4.55
|5.05
|4.64
|5.29
|Efficiency ratio
|32.95
|32.60
|32.76
|33.09
|Net charge-offs to average total loans(2)
|0.36
|0.15
|0.21
|0.15
|Nonperforming loans to total loans
|0.60
|0.27
|0.60
|0.27
|Nonperforming assets to total assets
|0.68
|0.42
|0.68
|0.42
|Allowance for loan losses to total loans
|1.44
|1.20
|1.44
|1.20
|Allowance for credit losses to total loans and unfunded credit commitments
|1.23
|1.00
|1.23
|1.00
|Other information:
|Non-accrual loans
|$
|175,665
|$
|68,233
|$
|175,665
|$
|68,233
(1)See accompanying schedules for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.
(2)Ratios for interim periods annualized based on actual days.
|Bank OZK
Selected Consolidated Financial Data (continued)
Unaudited
|Three Months Ended
|September 30, 2024
|June 30, 2024
|%
Change
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|Income statement data:
|Net interest income
|$
|389,398
|$
|387,994
|0.4
|%
|Provision for credit losses
|46,443
|49,012
|(5.2
|)
|Non-interest income
|33,605
|28,782
|16.8
|Non-interest expense
|140,401
|137,451
|2.1
|Net income
|181,206
|177,535
|2.1
|Preferred stock dividends
|4,047
|4,047
|-
|Net income available to common stockholders
|177,147
|173,496
|2.1
|Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue(1)
|282,602
|279,325
|1.2
|Common share and per common share data:
|Diluted earnings per common share
|$
|1.55
|$
|1.52
|2.0
|%
|Basic earnings per common share
|1.56
|1.53
|2.0
|Common stock dividends per share
|0.40
|0.39
|2.6
|Book value per share
|46.31
|44.67
|3.7
|Tangible book value per common share(1)
|40.49
|38.85
|4.2
|Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding (thousands)
|114,031
|113,995
|-
|End of period shares outstanding (thousands)
|113,450
|113,465
|-
|Balance sheet data at period end:
|Total assets
|$
|37,441,804
|$
|36,836,173
|1.6
|%
|Loans
|29,218,144
|28,673,685
|1.9
|Allowance for loan losses
|420,058
|407,079
|3.2
|Foreclosed assets
|77,949
|71,023
|9.8
|Investment securities - AFS
|2,952,022
|2,981,929
|(1.0
|)
|Deposits
|30,571,613
|29,943,663
|2.1
|Other borrowings
|151,035
|400,943
|(62.3
|)
|Unfunded credit commitments
|19,307,972
|19,737,557
|(2.2
|)
|Reserve for losses on unfunded credit commitments
|174,479
|167,022
|4.5
|Total common stockholders' equity(1)
|5,253,879
|5,068,820
|3.7
|Total tangible common stockholders' equity(1)
|4,593,090
|4,408,031
|4.2
|Net unrealized losses on investment securities AFS included in stockholders' equity
|(51,957
|)
|(100,939
|)
|Loan to deposit ratio
|95.57
|%
|95.76
|%
|Selected ratios:
|Return on average assets(2)
|1.90
|%
|1.92
|%
|Return on average common stockholders' equity(1)(2)
|13.65
|13.98
|Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity(1)(2)
|15.65
|16.11
|Total tangible common stockholders' equity to total tangible assets(1)
|12.49
|12.19
|Net interest margin - FTE(2)
|4.55
|4.68
|Efficiency ratio
|32.95
|32.74
|Net charge-offs to average total loans(2)
|0.36
|0.17
|Nonperforming loans to total loans
|0.60
|0.30
|Nonperforming assets to total assets
|0.68
|0.42
|Allowance for loan losses to total loans
|1.44
|1.42
|Allowance for credit losses to total loans and unfunded credit commitments
|1.23
|1.19
|Other information:
|Non-accrual loans
|$
|175,665
|$
|85,265
(1)See accompanying schedules for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.
(2)Ratios for interim periods annualized based on actual days.
|Bank OZK
Supplemental Quarterly Financial Data
Unaudited
|9/30/24
|6/30/24
|3/31/24
|12/31/23
|9/30/23
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|Earnings summary:
|Net interest income
|$
|389,398
|$
|387,994
|$
|376,934
|$
|370,548
|$
|367,261
|Fully taxable equivalent - FTE adjustment
|3,151
|3,037
|3,030
|2,925
|2,632
|Net interest income - FTE
|392,549
|391,031
|379,964
|373,473
|369,893
|Provision for credit losses
|(46,443
|)
|(49,012
|)
|(42,923
|)
|(43,832
|)
|(44,036
|)
|Non-interest income
|33,605
|28,782
|29,084
|37,027
|25,727
|Non-interest expense
|(140,401
|)
|(137,451
|)
|(133,314
|)
|(145,011
|)
|(128,978
|)
|Pre-tax income - FTE
|239,310
|233,350
|232,811
|221,657
|222,606
|FTE adjustment
|(3,151
|)
|(3,037
|)
|(3,030
|)
|(2,925
|)
|(2,632
|)
|Provision for income taxes
|(54,953
|)
|(52,778
|)
|(54,226
|)
|(43,600
|)
|(46,144
|)
|Noncontrolling interest
|(12
|)
|8
|(18
|)
|(6
|)
|(37
|)
|Preferred stock dividend
|(4,047
|)
|(4,047
|)
|(4,047
|)
|(4,047
|)
|(4,047
|)
|Net income available to common stockholders
|$
|177,147
|$
|173,496
|$
|171,490
|$
|171,079
|$
|169,746
|Earnings per common share - diluted
|$
|1.55
|$
|1.52
|$
|1.51
|$
|1.50
|$
|1.49
|Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue(1)
|$
|282,602
|$
|279,325
|$
|272,704
|$
|262,564
|$
|264,010
|Selected balance sheet data at period end:
|Total assets
|$
|37,441,804
|$
|36,836,173
|$
|36,029,904
|$
|34,237,457
|$
|32,767,328
|Loans
|29,218,144
|28,673,685
|28,031,348
|26,459,075
|25,331,740
|Investment securities - AFS
|2,952,022
|2,981,929
|3,072,391
|3,244,371
|3,153,817
|Deposits
|30,571,613
|29,943,663
|29,406,070
|27,405,143
|25,552,856
|Unfunded credit commitments
|19,307,972
|19,737,557
|20,458,796
|20,561,029
|20,625,371
|Allowance for credit losses:
|Balance at beginning of period
|$
|574,101
|$
|536,887
|$
|501,228
|$
|461,486
|$
|426,820
|Net charge-offs
|(26,007
|)
|(11,798
|)
|(7,264
|)
|(4,090
|)
|(9,370
|)
|Provision for credit losses
|46,443
|49,012
|42,923
|43,832
|44,036
|Balance at end of period
|$
|594,537
|$
|574,101
|$
|536,887
|$
|501,228
|$
|461,486
|Allowance for loan losses
|$
|420,058
|$
|407,079
|$
|365,935
|$
|339,394
|$
|303,358
|Reserve for losses on unfunded credit commitments
|174,479
|167,022
|170,952
|161,834
|158,128
|Total allowance for credit losses
|$
|594,537
|$
|574,101
|$
|536,887
|$
|501,228
|$
|461,486
|Selected ratios:
|Net interest margin - FTE(2)
|4.55
|%
|4.68
|%
|4.71
|%
|4.82
|%
|5.05
|%
|Efficiency ratio
|32.95
|32.74
|32.59
|35.33
|32.60
|Net charge-offs to average total loans
|0.36
|0.17
|0.11
|0.06
|0.15
|Nonperforming loans to total loans
|0.60
|0.30
|0.22
|0.25
|0.27
|Nonperforming assets to total assets
|0.68
|0.42
|0.34
|0.38
|0.42
|Allowance for loan losses to total loans
|1.44
|1.42
|1.31
|1.28
|1.20
|Allowance for credit losses to total loans and unfunded credit commitments
|1.23
|1.19
|1.11
|1.07
|1.00
|Loans past due 30 days or more, including past due non-accrual loans, to total loans
|0.14
|0.17
|0.18
|0.21
|0.22
(1)Calculations of pre-tax pre-provision net revenue and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
(2)Ratios for interim periods annualized based on actual days.
|Bank OZK
Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Analysis - FTE
Unaudited
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|Average Balance
|Income/ Expense
|Yield/Rate
|Average Balance
|Income/ Expense
|Yield/Rate
|Average Balance
|Income/ Expense
|Yield/Rate
|Average Balance
|Income/ Expense
|Yield/Rate
|(Dollars in thousands)
|ASSETS
|Interest earning assets:
|Interest earning deposits
|$
|2,411,007
|$
|32,689
|5.39
|%
|$
|1,312,533
|$
|17,061
|5.16
|%
|$
|2,096,483
|$
|83,899
|5.35
|%
|$
|1,005,263
|$
|36,338
|4.83
|%
|Investment securities:
|Taxable
|1,779,675
|7,874
|1.76
|2,243,378
|9,887
|1.75
|1,902,826
|26,000
|1.83
|2,351,707
|29,761
|1.69
|Tax-exempt - FTE
|1,204,528
|14,627
|4.83
|1,031,685
|12,068
|4.64
|1,173,413
|42,882
|4.88
|1,033,430
|35,807
|4.63
|Total loans - FTE
|28,957,386
|630,013
|8.66
|24,461,488
|529,129
|8.58
|28,294,238
|1,843,379
|8.70
|22,811,326
|1,428,609
|8.37
|Total earning assets - FTE
|34,352,596
|685,203
|7.94
|29,049,084
|568,145
|7.76
|33,466,960
|1,996,160
|7.97
|27,201,726
|1,530,515
|7.52
|Non-interest earning assets
|2,713,462
|2,557,808
|2,738,394
|2,554,214
|Total assets
|$
|37,066,058
|$
|31,606,892
|$
|36,205,354
|$
|29,755,940
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Interest bearing liabilities:
|Deposits:
|Savings and interest bearing transaction
|$
|9,156,941
|$
|68,903
|2.99
|%
|$
|8,806,690
|$
|56,169
|2.53
|%
|$
|9,205,428
|$
|204,398
|2.97
|%
|$
|9,201,712
|$
|147,334
|2.14
|%
|Time deposits
|17,286,964
|217,705
|5.01
|11,606,189
|122,654
|4.19
|16,386,188
|607,337
|4.95
|9,621,410
|261,243
|3.63
|Total interest bearing deposits
|26,443,905
|286,608
|4.31
|20,412,879
|178,823
|3.48
|25,591,616
|811,735
|4.24
|18,823,122
|408,577
|2.90
|Other borrowings(1)
|120,203
|953
|3.15
|1,048,566
|14,326
|5.42
|175,386
|5,668
|4.32
|783,566
|30,339
|5.20
|Subordinated notes
|348,270
|2,631
|3.01
|347,456
|2,631
|3.00
|348,067
|7,808
|3.00
|347,254
|7,808
|3.01
|Subordinated debentures
|121,652
|2,462
|8.05
|121,652
|2,472
|8.06
|121,652
|7,405
|8.13
|121,647
|7,017
|7.71
|Total interest bearing liabilities
|27,034,030
|292,654
|4.31
|21,930,553
|198,252
|3.59
|26,236,721
|832,616
|4.24
|20,075,589
|453,741
|3.02
|Non-interest bearing liabilities:
|Non-interest bearing deposits
|3,866,808
|4,294,191
|3,953,241
|4,370,763
|Other non-interest bearing liabilities
|661,754
|495,147
|665,882
|499,163
|Total liabilities
|31,562,592
|26,719,891
|30,855,844
|24,945,515
|Total stockholders' equity before noncontrolling interest
|5,502,526
|4,885,620
|5,348,540
|4,809,053
|Noncontrolling interest
|940
|1,381
|970
|1,372
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|37,066,058
|$
|31,606,892
|$
|36,205,354
|$
|29,755,940
|Net interest income - FTE
|$
|392,549
|$
|369,893
|$
|1,163,544
|$
|1,076,774
|Net interest margin - FTE
|4.55
|%
|5.05
|%
|4.64
|%
|5.29
|%
(1) The interest expense and the rates paid related to "other borrowings" include capitalized interest which totaled $0.7 million and $1.5 million for the third quarter and first nine months of 2024. Capitalized interest was not material
for the third quarter and first nine months of 2023. Excluding capitalized interest from the "other borrowings" expense calculation would result in a rate of 5.42% and 5.46% for the third quarter and first nine months of 2024.
|Bank OZK
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|Calculation of Average Common Stockholders' Equity,
Average Tangible Common Stockholders' Equity
and the Annualized Returns on Average Common Stockholders' Equity and
Average Tangible Common Stockholders' Equity
|Unaudited
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|Sept. 30,
|Sept. 30,
|June 30
|Sept. 30,
|Sept. 30,
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2024
|2023
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Net income available to common stockholders
|$
|177,147
|$
|169,746
|$
|173,496
|$
|522,134
|$
|503,517
|Average stockholders' equity before noncontrolling interest
|$
|5,502,526
|$
|4,885,620
|$
|5,330,984
|$
|5,348,540
|$
|4,809,053
|Less average preferred stock
|(338,980
|)
|(338,980
|)
|(338,980
|)
|(338,980
|)
|(338,980
|)
|Total average common stockholders' equity
|5,163,546
|4,546,640
|4,992,004
|5,009,560
|4,470,073
|Less average intangible assets:
|Goodwill
|(660,789
|)
|(660,789
|)
|(660,789
|)
|(660,789
|)
|(660,789
|)
|Core deposit and other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(1,098
|)
|Total average intangibles
|(660,789
|)
|(660,789
|)
|(660,789
|)
|(660,789
|)
|(661,887
|)
|Average tangible common stockholders' equity
|$
|4,502,757
|$
|3,885,851
|$
|4,331,215
|$
|4,348,771
|$
|3,808,186
|Return on average common stockholders' equity(1)
|13.65
|%
|14.81
|%
|13.98
|%
|13.92
|%
|15.06
|%
|Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity(1)
|15.65
|%
|17.33
|%
|16.11
|%
|16.04
|%
|17.68
|%
(1) Ratios for interim periods annualized based on actual days.
|Calculation of Total Common Stockholders' Equity,
Total Tangible Common Stockholders' Equity
and Tangible Book Value per Common Share
Unaudited
|September 30,
|June 30,
|2024
|2023
|2024
|(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|Total stockholders' equity before noncontrolling interest
|$
|5,592,859
|$
|4,903,504
|$
|5,407,800
|Less preferred stock
|(338,980
|)
|(338,980
|)
|(338,980
|)
|Total common stockholders' equity
|$
|5,253,879
|$
|4,564,524
|$
|5,068,820
|Less goodwill
|(660,789
|)
|(660,789
|)
|(660,789
|)
|Total tangible common stockholders' equity
|$
|4,593,090
|$
|3,903,735
|$
|4,408,031
|Shares of common stock outstanding
|113,450
|113,136
|113,465
|Book value per common share
|$
|46.31
|$
|40.35
|$
|44.67
|Tangible book value per common share
|$
|40.49
|$
|34.50
|$
|38.85
|Calculation of Total Common Stockholders' Equity,
Total Tangible Common Stockholders' Equity
and the Ratio of Total Tangible Common Stockholders' Equity
to Total Tangible Assets
Unaudited
|September 30,
|June 30,
|2024
|2023
|2024
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Total stockholders' equity before noncontrolling interest
|$
|5,592,859
|$
|4,903,504
|$
|5,407,800
|Less preferred stock
|(338,980
|)
|(338,980
|)
|(338,980
|)
|Total common stockholders' equity
|$
|5,253,879
|$
|4,564,524
|$
|5,068,820
|Less goodwill
|(660,789
|)
|(660,789
|)
|(660,789
|)
|Total tangible common stockholders' equity
|4,593,090
|3,903,735
|4,408,031
|Total assets
|$
|37,441,804
|$
|32,767,328
|$
|36,836,173
|Less goodwill
|$
|(660,789
|)
|$
|(660,789
|)
|$
|(660,789
|)
|Total tangible assets
|$
|36,781,015
|$
|32,106,539
|$
|36,175,384
|Ratio of total common stockholders' equity to total assets
|14.03
|%
|13.93
|%
|13.76
|%
|Ratio of total tangible common stockholders' equity to total tangible assets
|12.49
|%
|12.16
|%
|12.19
|%
|Calculation of Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Net Revenue
Unaudited
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|Sept 30,
|June 30,
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31,
|Sept 30,
|September 30,
|2024
|2024
|2024
|2023
|2023
|2024
|2023
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Net income available to common stockholders
|$
|177,147
|$
|173,496
|$
|171,490
|$
|171,079
|$
|169,746
|$
|522,134
|$
|503,517
|Preferred stock dividends
|4,047
|4,047
|4,047
|4,047
|4,047
|12,141
|12,141
|Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest
|12
|(8
|)
|18
|6
|37
|22
|50
|Provision for income taxes
|54,953
|52,778
|54,226
|43,600
|46,144
|161,958
|132,564
|Provision for credit losses
|46,443
|49,012
|42,923
|43,832
|44,036
|138,378
|121,638
|Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue
|$
|282,602
|$
|279,325
|$
|272,704
|$
|262,564
|$
|264,010
|$
|834,633
|$
|769,910
