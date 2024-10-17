Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 18.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Die 3-Milliarden-Dollar-Frage: Wird Foremost das nächste Denison?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14Q5Z | ISIN: US00548F1057 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
15.10.24
22:00 Uhr
23,820 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ADAMS NATURAL RESOURCES FUND INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ADAMS NATURAL RESOURCES FUND INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.10.2024 22:12 Uhr
17 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc.: Adams Natural Resources Fund Reports Nine Month Results

BALTIMORE, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO) today announced the Fund's results for the nine months ended September 30th. The total return on Adams Natural Resources' net asset value, with dividends and capital gains reinvested, was 10.2%. This compares to a total return of 9.5% for the Fund's benchmark, which is comprised of the S&P 500 Energy Sector (80% weight) and the S&P 500 Materials Sector (20% weight), over the same period. The total return on the market price of the Fund's shares for the period was 16.3%.

For the twelve months ended September 30th, the total return on Adams Natural Resources' net asset value, with dividends and capital gains reinvested, was 6.2%. Comparable return for the Fund's benchmark was 4.9%. The total return on the market price of the Fund's shares for the period was 9.2%.

The Third Quarter Report to Shareholders is expected to be available on or about October 23, 2024.

ANNUALIZED COMPARATIVE RETURNS (9/30/2024)
1 Year3 Year5 Year10 Year
Adams Natural Resources Fund (NAV)6.2%21.8%14.6%4.4%
Adams Natural Resources Fund (market price)9.2%22.1%15.5%4.8%
S&P 500 Energy Sector0.9%24.1%13.9%4.0%
S&P 500 Materials Sector25.2%9.1%13.0%9.1%
NET ASSET VALUE ANNOUNCED
The Fund's net asset value at September 30, 2024, compared with the year earlier, was:
9/30/20249/30/2023
Net assets$681,420,546$678,249,981
Shares outstanding25,728,94225,024,860
Net asset value per share$26.48$27.10
TEN LARGEST EQUITY PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS (9/30/2024)
% of Net Assets
Exxon Mobil Corporation25.6%
Chevron Corporation11.2%
ConocoPhillips5.4%
Linde plc4.7%
EOG Resources, Inc.3.9%
Marathon Petroleum Corporation3.3%
Williams Companies, Inc.3.0%
Hess Corporation2.8%
ONEOK, Inc.2.5%
Valero Energy Corporation2.4%
Total64.8%
INDUSTRY WEIGHTINGS (9/30/2024)
% of Net Assets
Energy
Integrated Oil & Gas37.4%
Exploration & Production18.3%
Storage & Transportation8.2%
Refining & Marketing7.6%
Equipment & Services5.9%
Energy Related1.0%
Materials
Chemicals14.2%
Metals & Mining4.0%
Construction Materials1.3%
Containers & Packaging1.2%

About Adams Funds

Since 1929, Adams Funds has consistently helped generations of investors reach their investment goals. Adams Funds is comprised of two closed-end funds, Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ADX) and Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO). The Funds are actively managed by an experienced team with a disciplined approach and have paid dividends for more than 85 years across many market cycles. The Funds are committed to paying a minimum annual distribution rate of 8% of NAV paid evenly each quarter throughout the year, providing reliability for long-term shareholders. A portion of any distribution may be treated as paid from sources other than net income, including but not limited to short-term capital gain, long-term capital gain, and return of capital. The final determination of the source of all distributions for tax reporting purposes in a calendar year, including the percentage of qualified dividend income, will be made after year-end. Shares can be purchased through our transfer agent or through a broker. For more information about Adams Funds, please visit: adamsfunds.com.

For further information please contact: adamsfunds.com/about/contact ¦800.638.2479


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.