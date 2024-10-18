Crazy Pita Corp: Crazy Pita Rotisserie & Grill Celebrates National Crazy Pita Day, October 24, with Specials and Promotions

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2024 / Crazy Pita Rotisserie & Grill, a Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant, celebrates National Crazy Pita Day, October 24 with day-long specials and promotions, valid at all three Las Vegas valley locations.

Specials and promotions include:

FREE small shawarma bowl, no purchase necessary. 1 per customer/per order, dine-in

only.

$5 Pitas ALL DAY long! Limit 2 per order, dine-in only.

$20 Family Chicken Dinner (normally $34.99). Complete with one whole rotisserie chicken cut up and ready to enjoy, with sides of rice, feta salad, hummus and pita. 1 per customer/per order, dine-in only.

Customers can scan a QR code at the Rainbow Blvd location and take a photo of their food or drink via the GiftAMeal program. For each photo taken, a donation is made to Three Square Food Bank to help provide a meal to a neighbor in need. It's free for the guest and funded by Crazy Pita.

The Chicken Pita

** Offers are valid at all Crazy Pita locations.

Full details: https://crazypita.com/national-pita-day

Crazy Pita Chicken Genius

ABOUT CRAZY PITA ROTISSERIE & GRILL

Crazy Pita Rotisserie & Grill is a locally owned, fresh casual Mediterranean restaurant based out of Las Vegas, Nevada, specializing in fresh cooked to order Moroccan Mediterranean cuisine. Signature dishes feature food that is fresh, tasty, and healthy: seasoned steak, lamb, chicken, shrimp, salmon, falafel, vegetables and Rotisserie Chicken, in addition to their famous hummus and pita. Beer and wine are available for dine-in. Catering services are also available. Owned and founded by Mehdi Zarhloul, winner of the 2018 Nevada SBA Small Business Person of the Year award, Crazy Pita has three locations in Southern Nevada, including The District at Green Valley Ranch, South Rainbow, and Downtown Summerlin. More information is available at 702-

896-7482 or online at www.crazypita.com.

Contact Information

Eden Miller

Director of Investment Relations

eden@crazypita.com

702-466-2574

