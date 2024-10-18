In a new weekly update for pv magazine, OPIS, a Dow Jones company, provides a quick look at the main price trends in the global PV industry. The Global Polysilicon Marker (GPM), the OPIS benchmark for polysilicon outside China, was assessed at $22. 068/kg, or $0. 050/W this week, unchanged from the previous week on the back of buy-sell indications heard. On Oct. 1, the U. S. Department of Commerce (DOC) announced a preliminary decision on countervailing duties (CVD) for solar cells and modules imported from Vietnam, Cambodia, Malaysia, and Thailand, with rates ranging from 0. 14% to 292. 61%, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...