Rapidly increasing demand for data modernization is helping ecosystem partners make inroads with enterprises, ISG Provider Lens report says

A surge in corporate data and the need to manage and analyze it is driving German organizations to seek support from providers in the AWS ecosystem, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2024 ISG Provider Lens AWS Ecosystem Partners report for Germany finds German businesses increasingly consider data analytics indispensable for business success and are seeking support from the AWS Partner Network to capitalize on the data processing capabilities of the public cloud.

In the highly dynamic AWS-based solutions market, the report says implementing projects in a timely manner is increasingly important. AWS partners are leveraging automation, often supported by AI, to implement AWS solutions that help companies overcome the complexity of collecting and analyzing data with the help of data analytics and ML.

"As one of the world's leading hyperscalers, AWS benefits from the growing customer demand for cloud solutions, with their distinct ability to scale quickly and flexibly," said Alexandra Classen, ISG partner and EMEA lead for technology modernization. "AWS gives provider partners the scale they need to address the needs of large and midsize customers."

AWS business partners are capitalizing on the growth of the cloud-native market in Germany, the report notes. While large companies are the most mature market segment in Germany, midsize companies represent a growing and highly attractive market segment. Providers that address both target groups can benefit from the budgets of large enterprises and the rapidly growing demand of smaller enterprises, the report says.

The AWS Partner Network is a critical success factor for AWS itself, supporting the growth of AWS adoption with advice and guidance from the hyperscaler, the report says. These partners also benefit from their customers' adoption of AWS through follow-on business, such as managed services.

The ISG report says German organizations are more cautious than enterprises in other markets about running SAP solutions in the public cloud, as they often control important company processes. For companies that have already migrated SAP workloads to the cloud, AWS has become a preferred platform for operations. The RISE with SAP offering promotes the transition to the cloud and creates opportunities for partners that provide extensions in the AWS cloud that SAP itself does not offer.

"Enterprises are coming to accept cloud native as the new reality if they intend to stay competitive," said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. "AWS offers data analytics and machine learning tools that help companies tap the business insights contained in their huge data stores."

For more insights into the trends supporting the growth of AWS ecosystem partners in Germany, and the infrastructure challenges of the public cloud, the requirements of mid-sized customers, and the lack of specialized staff, see the ISG Provider Lens Focal Points briefing here.

The 2024 ISG Provider Lens AWS Ecosystem Partners report for Germany evaluates the capabilities of 47 providers across four quadrants: AWS Professional Services; AWS Managed Services; AWS Data Analytics, AI and ML; and AWS SAP Workloads.

The report names Accenture, Capgemini, DXC Technology, HCLTech and TCS as Leaders in all four quadrants. Cognizant, Eviden (Atos Group), tecRacer, T-Systems and Wipro are named Leaders in three quadrants each. IBM and Rackspace Technology are named Leaders in two quadrants, and AllCloud, Arvato Systems, Claranet, Deloitte, Kyndryl, Materna, NTT Data and Syntax are named Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, ISG named Public Cloud Group as a Rising Star a company with a "promising portfolio" and "high future potential" by ISG's definition in two quadrants, while Adesso SE was named a Rising Star in one quadrant.

In the area of customer experience, Persistent Systems is named the global ISG CX Star Performer for 2024 among AWS ecosystem partners. Persistent Systems earned the highest customer satisfaction scores in ISG's Voice of the Customer survey, part of the ISG Star of Excellence program, the premier quality recognition for the technology and business services industry.

Customized versions of the report are available from AllCloud, DXC Technologies and T-Systems.

The 2024 ISG Provider Lens AWS Ecosystem Partners report for Germany is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

About ISG Provider Lens Research

The ISG Provider Lens Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 900 clients, including more than 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including AI, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,600 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries-a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241018311293/en/

Contacts:

Press:

Philipp Jaensch, ISG

+49 151 730 365 76

philipp.jaensch@isg-one.com

Matthias Longo, for ISG

+49 152 341 464 63

matthias@longo-pr.de