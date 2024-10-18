ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE: ITM and NTP Strengthen Global Radioisotope Production Capacities by Renewing their Technology License Agreement and Signing a Manufacturing and Supply Agreement for n.c.a. Lutetium-177

Extension of 2012 agreement grants NTP the rights to manufacture and distribute non-carrier-added Lutetium-177 (n.c.a. 177 Lu)

Lu) Companies enter into an additional manufacturing and supply agreement for NTP to produce and supply n.c.a. 177 Lu to ITM

Lu to ITM Extending the collaboration strengthens production capacity and enhances the global supply of valuable medical radioisotopes



Garching / Munich, Germany, and Pretoria, South Africa, October 18, 2024 - ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE



About NTP Radioisotopes SOC Ltd

NTP Radioisotope, a subsidiary of Necsa, is a global leader in the production and distribution of nuclear technology and radiation products as well as services and has over time evolved into a prominent player in the global medical and industrial radioisotope sector. Their integrated offering includes irradiation services, API's, radiopharmaceuticals, single-dose medical radioisotopes, radioactive sealed sources, source containers and reliable logistics. Guided by core values, NTP fosters diversity, sustainability and ethical engagement whilst building partnerships with customers, colleagues, and communities' word wide. NTP supplies high-quality radiation-based products and services to customers in more than 50 countries, further extending this reach through their subsidiaries, GammaTec NDT supplies SOC Ltd, NTP Logistics SOC Ltd and AEC-Amersham SOC Ltd. With a mission to excel in a competitive global arena, NTP priorities customer satisfaction through innovation and quality, investing strategically in its employees and infrastructure to uphold safety and NTP standards.





ITM Contact

communications@itm-radiopharma.com





investors@itm-radiopharma.com





salesqueries@ntp.co.za





Kathleen Noonan / Julia WestermeirPhone: +49 89 329 8986 1500Email:Ben OrzelekPhone: +49 89 329 8986 1009Email:Annette LubbePhone: +27 833759239Email:

Attachment