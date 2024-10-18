Anzeige
18.10.2024 11:10 Uhr
ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE: ITM and NTP Strengthen Global Radioisotope Production Capacities by Renewing their Technology License Agreement and Signing a Manufacturing and Supply Agreement for n.c.a. Lutetium-177

  • Extension of 2012 agreement grants NTP the rights to manufacture and distribute non-carrier-added Lutetium-177 (n.c.a. 177Lu)
  • Companies enter into an additional manufacturing and supply agreement for NTP to produce and supply n.c.a. 177Lu to ITM
  • Extending the collaboration strengthens production capacity and enhances the global supply of valuable medical radioisotopes


Garching / Munich, Germany, and Pretoria, South Africa, October 18, 2024 - ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE

About NTP Radioisotopes SOC Ltd
NTP Radioisotope, a subsidiary of Necsa, is a global leader in the production and distribution of nuclear technology and radiation products as well as services and has over time evolved into a prominent player in the global medical and industrial radioisotope sector. Their integrated offering includes irradiation services, API's, radiopharmaceuticals, single-dose medical radioisotopes, radioactive sealed sources, source containers and reliable logistics. Guided by core values, NTP fosters diversity, sustainability and ethical engagement whilst building partnerships with customers, colleagues, and communities' word wide. NTP supplies high-quality radiation-based products and services to customers in more than 50 countries, further extending this reach through their subsidiaries, GammaTec NDT supplies SOC Ltd, NTP Logistics SOC Ltd and AEC-Amersham SOC Ltd. With a mission to excel in a competitive global arena, NTP priorities customer satisfaction through innovation and quality, investing strategically in its employees and infrastructure to uphold safety and NTP standards.


ITM Contact


Corporate Communications
Kathleen Noonan / Julia Westermeir
Phone: +49 89 329 8986 1500
Email: communications@itm-radiopharma.com

Investor Relations
Ben Orzelek
Phone: +49 89 329 8986 1009
Email: investors@itm-radiopharma.com

NTP Contact
Marketing & Sales
Annette Lubbe
Phone: +27 833759239
Email: salesqueries@ntp.co.za

Attachment

  • 18102024_ITM and NTP Strengthen Global Radioisotope Production Capacities (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/0b302149-dd3c-4af3-aea5-e74a0cd24d10)

