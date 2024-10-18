Anzeige
Freitag, 18.10.2024
Die 3-Milliarden-Dollar-Frage: Wird Foremost das nächste Denison?
WKN: 870740 | ISIN: FI0009000459 | Ticker-Symbol: HUKI
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.10.2024 11:10 Uhr
85 Leser
Huhtamäki Oyj: Huhtamaki Expands Its Capacity for Fiber Lid Production to Lurgan, Northern Ireland

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ PRESS RELEASE 18.10.2024 AT 12:00?EEST

Huhtamaki is pleased to announce the commencement of smooth molded fiber (SMF) production at Huhtamaki's existing molded fiber facility in Lurgan, Northern Ireland. This expansion marks an important step in Huhtamaki's ongoing commitment to meeting the growing demand for sustainable packaging solutions.?

This investment will increase Huhtamaki's global capacity and footprint in SMF products, complementing our existing SMF production sites in Germany, Holland, and the USA, as well as capacity created together with our strategic partners in Asia.?

Building on Huhtamaki's 40-year of experience in fiber products, our in-house state-of-the-art SMF technology provides products with superior quality and competitiveness. All Huhtamaki fiber lids come with a patented and unique click-fit function to ensure the most secure lid closure. Huhtamaki fiber lids, like all other Huhtamaki SMF products, are home compostable and easy to recycle.?

"We are very excited to start supplying locally made smooth molded fiber lids to our customers also in the UK and Ireland. This investment is a demonstration of our commitment to working with our customers to deliver sustainable packaging solutions from nearby. Our technology provides products with superior quality and competitiveness, backed by a 70-year legacy of paper pulping at Lurgan", says Fredrik Davidsson, President, Fiber Foodservice E-A-O, Huhtamaki.?

For further information, please contact:
Maria Tomminen, Senior Manager, Media Relations & Engagement, tel. +358 10 686 7000?

Product inquiries:
Marianne Jutila, Head of Smooth Molded Fiber, Fiber Foodservice EAO, marianne.jutila@huhtamaki.com?

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ
GLOBAL COMMUNICATIONS

About Huhtamaki

Huhtamaki is a leading global provider of sustainable packaging solutions for consumers around the world. Our innovative products protect on-the-go and on-the-shelf food and beverages, and personal care products, ensuring hygiene and safety, driving accessibility and affordability, and helping prevent food waste. We embed sustainability in everything we do. We are committed to achieving carbon neutral production and designing all our products to be recyclable, compostable or reusable by 2030.? Our blueloopTM sustainable packaging solutions are world-leading and designed for circularity.??

We are a participant in the UN Global Compact, Huhtamaki is rated 'A' on the MSCI ESG Ratings assessment and EcoVadis has awarded Huhtamaki with the Gold medal for performance in sustainability. To play our part in managing climate change, we have set science-based targets that have been approved and validated by the Science-Based Targets initiative.?

With 100 years of history and a strong Nordic heritage we operate in 37 countries and 103 operating locations around the world. Our values Care Dare Deliver guide our decisions and help our team of around 18 000 employees make a difference where it matters. Our 2023 net sales totalled EUR 4.2 billion. Huhtamaki Group is headquartered in Espoo, Finland and our parent company, Huhtamäki Oyj, is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Find out more about how we are protecting food, people and the planet at www.huhtamaki.com.?


