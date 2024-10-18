In a new weekly update for pv magazine, Solcast, a DNV company, reports that low-pressure systems caused cloudier skies and reduced irradiance in Southern and Western regions in September, while areas further north and east enjoyed sunnier weather. A series of low-pressure systems centered over France led to the biggest drop in irradiance by up to 25%. September brought contrasting solar conditions across Europe, with low-pressure systems causing cloudier skies and reduced irradiance in Southern and Western regions, while areas further north and east enjoyed sunnier weather, according to analysis ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
