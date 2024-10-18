Anzeige
Freitag, 18.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Die 3-Milliarden-Dollar-Frage: Wird Foremost das nächste Denison?
WKN: 659480 | ISIN: BMG2759B1072 | Ticker-Symbol: DIN
Tradegate
18.10.24
08:32 Uhr
0,312 Euro
+0,004
+1,30 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
PR Newswire
18.10.2024 12:00 Uhr
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Digital China: The Power of Datafication, a handbook on enterprise digital transformation, was officially released

FRANKFURT, Germany, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 17, 2024, The Power of Datafication made its debut at Frankfurter Buchmesse, the premier global book fair, organized by Digital China. The insightful tome, published by LID Publishing, offers a comprehensive global outlook and examines China's digital transformation landscape. Authored by Guo Wei, a prominent business leader in the global technology sector and a digital transformation strategist, the book presents an AI-driven Data Cloud Integration in an innovative way.

Digital China guowei

The Power of Datafication has been hailed as a landmark in the digital era. In a groundbreaking move, Guo Wei argues that the digital era is not a mere extension of the industrial age, but the emergence of an entirely new one.

Moreover, Guo Wei, leveraging his three decades of proficiency in China's digital transformation journey, identifies four avenues for business digitization. His insights empower business leaders to grasp the essence of digitalization and excel in the digital epoch. Serving as a bespoke reference framework and practical guide, the book is an invaluable tool for global businesses navigating the digital tide and a must-read for anyone striving for innovation and excellence.

F. Warren McFarlan, Albert H. Gordon Professor of Business Administration and Emeritus Professor at Harvard University, remarked that The Power of Datafication is heavily informed by technology applications being developed both in China and the West. It stands as an invaluable resource for strategic planners and CEOs.

In the preface, Julian Birkinshaw, former Professor of Strategy and Entrepreneurship at London Business School, emphasized that Guo Wei's insights on Data Cloud Integration, middle platforms, and AI generated content are particularly notable in discussing the way AI will actually change the business world.

The Power of Datafication positions AI-driven Data Cloud Integration as a game-changing innovation in information technology, one that is likely to drive new developments worldwide. It integrates excellence from a myriad of companies and academic institutions in the United States, Australia, and Europe, stands as a beacon of thought that inspires innovation.

Since its debut in June 2022, the Chinese edition has sold nearly 100,000 copies, consistently topping book sales charts and claiming dozens of prestigious book awards. It has emerged as one of China's most renowned and popular works on business digital transformation. This launch marks the book's first translation and international publication.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2534354/Digital_China_guowei.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-power-of-datafication-a-handbook-on-enterprise-digital-transformation-was-officially-released-302280288.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
