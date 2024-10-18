The Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) has received proposals from 134 companies for a total of 3. 6 GW. It says that 259 projects from 127 developers passed the technical bid evaluation and will be considered when financial proposals are opened on Oct. 22. Proposals received for the development of 800 MW of grid-connected solar in Nepal equal more than four times the available capacity under the tender, according to new figures from the NEA. The state-owned utility ran the tender earlier this year. It said it received proposals from 134 companies in total for a combined 3. 6 GW. The NEA has published ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...