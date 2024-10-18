China's Hithium has joined hands with a local partner to establish a 5 GWh production facility in Saudi Arabia. It has also unveiled its specialized energy storage solutions tailored for desert applications. From ESS News Chinese battery energy storage company Hithium and Saudi firm MANAT, founded by former Saudi Aramcos chief engineer Nabilah AlTunisi, announced the formation of a joint venture - Hithium MANAT, at the 2024 Solar and Storage Live KSA event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, earlier this week. The new partnership aims to establish a battery energy storage system (BESS) manufacturing facility ...

