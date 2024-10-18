KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALV), today announced that five abstracts have been accepted for e-Poster presentation at the 2024 Annual Scientific Meeting of the American College of Allergy, Asthma Immunology (ACAAI), taking place in Boston, MA from October 24-28. Presentations include:

Patient-Reported Anxiety Impacts Utilization of Injectable On-demand Treatment of Hereditary Angioedema Attacks: Cristine Radojicic, Autumn Burnette, Sally van Kooten, Neil Malloy, Markus Heckmann, Hilary Longhurst. Results shared as an e-Poster Presentation on Friday, October 25 at 2:00pm ET, Monitor 20, Exhibit Hall A.

On-demand Treatment of Laryngeal Hereditary Angioedema Attacks with Sebetralstat: Pooled Analysis from KONFIDENT and KONFIDENT-S: Emel Aygören-Pürsün, Jonathan A. Bernstein, William R. Lumry, Paul K. Audhya, James Hao, Michael D. Smith, Christopher M. Yea, Marc A. Riedl. Results shared as an e-Poster Presentation on Friday, October 25 at 5:00pm ET, Monitor 20, Exhibit Hall A.

Substantial Reduction of Hereditary Angioedema Attack Symptom Burden in the Sebetralstat Phase 3 KONFIDENT Trial: William R. Lumry, Danny M. Cohn, Jonathan A. Bernstein, Paul K. Audhya, James Hao, Michael D. Smith, Christopher M. Yea, Marc A. Riedl. Results shared as an e-Poster Presentation on Friday, October 25 at 5:00pm ET, Monitor 19, Exhibit Hall A.

Indirect treatment comparison of oral sebetralstat and intravenous rhC1-INH as on-demand treatments for hereditary angioedema: H. Henry Li, Markus Magerl, Timothy Craig, Michael E. Manning, Noemi Hummel, Alice Wang, Paul K. Audhya, Jonathan A. Bernstein. Results shared as an e-Poster Presentation on Friday, October 25 at 5:15pm ET, Monitor 19, Exhibit Hall A.

Correlation of Time to Treatment with Attack Duration in the Sebetralstat KONFIDENT Phase 3 Trial: Timothy J. Craig, Jonathan A. Bernstein, Hilary Longhurst, James Hao, Michael D. Smith, Paul K. Audhya, Christopher M. Yea, Marcus Maurer. Results shared as an e-Poster Presentation on Friday, October 25 at 5:30pm ET, Monitor 19, Exhibit Hall A.

Links to all posters and presentations can be found on the KalVista website under "Publications".

About Sebetralstat

Discovered and developed entirely by the scientific team at KalVista, sebetralstat is a novel, investigational oral plasma kallikrein inhibitor for the on-demand treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE). Sebetralstat received Fast Track and Orphan Drug Designations from the U.S. FDA, as well as Orphan Drug Designation and an approved Pediatric Investigational Plan from the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

About Hereditary Angioedema

Hereditary angioedema (HAE) is a rare genetic disease resulting in deficiency or dysfunction in the C1 esterase inhibitor (C1INH) protein and subsequent uncontrolled activation of the kallikrein-kinin system. People living with HAE experience painful and debilitating attacks of tissue swelling in various locations of the body that can be life-threatening depending on the location affected. All currently approved on-demand treatment options require either intravenous or subcutaneous administration.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a global pharmaceutical company that seeks to develop and deliver oral medicines for diseases with significant unmet need. The Company is focused on understanding the needs of patients and the limitations of current therapies to design treatments that empower people to better manage their disease and improve their lives. In August 2024, the Company announced its NDA for sebetralstat for hereditary angioedema (HAE) was accepted by the U.S. FDA with a PDUFA goal date of June 17, 2025. In addition, KalVista received validation of its MAA for HAE from the EMA and has submitted MAA applications to regulators in the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Australia, and Singapore.

For more information about KalVista, please visit www.kalvista.com or follow on social media at @KalVista and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what we expect. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, timing or outcomes of communications with the FDA, our expectations about safety and efficacy of our product candidates and timing of clinical trials and its results, our ability to commence clinical studies or complete ongoing clinical studies, including our KONFIDENT-S and KONFIDENT-KID trials, and to obtain regulatory approvals for sebetralstat and other candidates in development, the success of any efforts to commercialize sebetralstat, the ability of sebetralstat and other candidates in development to treat HAE or other diseases, and the future progress and potential success of our oral Factor XIIa program. Further information on potential risk factors that could affect our business and financial results are detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended April 30, 2024, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and our other reports that we may make from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

