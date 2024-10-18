DJ 13 February 2025: Capital Markets Day and Presentation of the Results for the 2024 Financial Year

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft (CZB) 13 February 2025: Capital Markets Day and Presentation of the Results for the 2024 Financial Year 18-Oct-2024 / 12:07 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Commerzbank will host a Capital Markets Day on 13 February 2025 in Frankfurt concurrent with the presentation of its results for the 2024 financial year. Events are planned for analysts, investors as well as journalists. Following the appointment of Bettina Orlopp as new CEO on 1 October 2024, the Board of Managing Directors of Commerzbank has initiated a process to review and update its mid- and long-term strategy and financial targets. This underpins Commerzbank's commitment and determination to drive growth and profitability of the business and create sustainable long-term value for its shareholders and other stakeholders. The strategy will be presented on the Capital Markets Day. Press contact Philipp Encz +49 69 9353-26851 Silvana Herold +49 69 9353-45680 Investor's contact Ansgar Herkert +49 69 9353-47706 Michael Klein +49 69 9353-47703 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DE000CBK1001 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: CZB LEI Code: 851WYGNLUQLFZBSYGB56 Sequence No.: 353836 EQS News ID: 2011593 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

