18.10.2024 12:40 Uhr
DJ 13 February 2025: Capital Markets Day and Presentation of the Results for the 2024 Financial Year 

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft (CZB) 
13 February 2025: Capital Markets Day and Presentation of the Results for the 2024 Financial Year 
18-Oct-2024 / 12:07 CET/CEST 
Commerzbank will host a Capital Markets Day on 13 February 2025 in Frankfurt concurrent with the presentation of its 
results for the 2024 financial year. Events are planned for analysts, investors as well as journalists. 
Following the appointment of Bettina Orlopp as new CEO on 1 October 2024, the Board of Managing Directors of 
Commerzbank has initiated a process to review and update its mid- and long-term strategy and financial targets. This 
underpins Commerzbank's commitment and determination to drive growth and profitability of the business and create 
sustainable long-term value for its shareholders and other stakeholders. The strategy will be presented on the Capital 
Markets Day. 
 
Press contact 
Philipp Encz +49 69 9353-26851 
Silvana Herold +49 69 9353-45680 
Investor's contact 
Ansgar Herkert +49 69 9353-47706 
Michael Klein +49 69 9353-47703 
 
 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
ISIN:     DE000CBK1001 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     CZB 
LEI Code:   851WYGNLUQLFZBSYGB56 
Sequence No.: 353836 
EQS News ID:  2011593 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2011593&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 18, 2024 06:08 ET (10:08 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
