Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Dug Foodtech AB (publ)

With effect from October 21, 2024, the subscription rights in Dug Foodtech AB (publ) will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including October 30, 2024. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: DUG TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0023112461 Order book ID: 363373 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from October 21, 2024, the paid subscription shares in Dug Foodtech AB (publ) will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including November 25, 2024. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: DUG BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0023112479 Order book ID: 363372 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB