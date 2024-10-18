Anzeige
WKN: A2PZXX | ISIN: SE0013281979 | Ticker-Symbol: VOH
Frankfurt
18.10.24
09:59 Uhr
0,033 Euro
-0,001
-3,55 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DUG FOODTECH AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DUG FOODTECH AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
18.10.2024 12:46 Uhr
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Dug Foodtech AB (publ)

With effect from October 21, 2024, the subscription rights in Dug Foodtech AB
(publ) will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up
until and including October 30, 2024. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   DUG TR                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0023112461              
Order book ID:  363373                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


With effect from October 21, 2024, the paid subscription shares in Dug Foodtech
AB (publ) will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue
until and including November 25, 2024. 



Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   DUG BTA                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0023112479              
Order book ID:  363372                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
