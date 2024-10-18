Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 18.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Die 3-Milliarden-Dollar-Frage: Wird Foremost das nächste Denison?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12C9A | ISIN: US22758A1051 | Ticker-Symbol: LG0
NASDAQ
17.10.24
21:34 Uhr
21,510 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.10.2024 12:58 Uhr
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CrossAmerica Partners to Announce Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Results on November 6

Allentown, PA, Oct. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CrossAmerica Partners to Announce

Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Results on November 6

ALLENTOWN, PA, October 18, 2024 - CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE: CAPL) today announced that it will release its third quarter 2024 results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6, 2024. In conjunction with the news release, management will host a conference call on Thursday, November 7, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call numbers are 800-717-1738 or 646-307-1865 and the passcode for both is 264936. A live audio webcast of the conference call and the related earnings materials, including reconciliations of any non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures and any other applicable disclosures, will be available on that same day on the investor section of the CrossAmerica website (www.crossamericapartners.com (http://www.crossamericapartners.com)). To listen to the audio webcast, go to https://caplp.gcs-web.com/webcasts-presentations (https://caplp.gcs-web.com/webcasts-presentations).

After the live conference call, an archive of the webcast will be available on the investor section of the CrossAmerica site at https://caplp.gcs-web.com/webcasts-presentations (https://caplp.gcs-web.com/webcasts-presentations) within 24 hours after the call for a period of sixty days.

About CrossAmerica Partners LP

CrossAmerica Partners is a leading wholesale distributor of motor fuels, convenience store operator and owner and lessor of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. Its general partner, CrossAmerica GP LLC, is indirectly owned and controlled by entities affiliated with Joseph V. Topper, Jr., the founder of CrossAmerica Partners and a member of the board of the general partner since 2012. Formed in 2012, CrossAmerica Partners LP is a distributor of branded and unbranded petroleum for motor vehicles in the United States and distributes fuel to approximately 1,600 locations and owns or leases approximately 1,100 sites. With a geographic footprint covering 34 states, the Partnership has well-established relationships with several major oil brands, including ExxonMobil, BP, Shell, Marathon, Valero, Phillips 66 and other major brands. CrossAmerica Partners ranks as one of ExxonMobil's largest distributors by fuel volume in the United States and in the top 10 for additional brands. For additional information, please visit www.crossamericapartners.com (http://www.crossamericapartners.com).

Contacts

Investors:
Randy Palmer, 610-625-8000
rpalmer@caplp.com (mailto:rpalmer@caplp.com)


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.