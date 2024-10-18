Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 18.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Die 3-Milliarden-Dollar-Frage: Wird Foremost das nächste Denison?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.10.2024 12:58 Uhr
116 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre: KFSHRC Leads Healthcare Intelligence in Diagnostics and Patient Care

18

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) is contributing to global healthcare innovation, leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics to enhance diagnostics accuracy, streamline patient care, and improve treatment outcomes.

Central to this is the Centre for Healthcare Intelligence (CHI), which utilizes 20 AI applications to advance medical imaging, patient flow, and resource management, fostering a sustainable AI ecosystem. Through predictive models for bone marrow transplants and heart failure readmissions, CHI enables early identification of high-risk patients, improving real-time, personalized treatments. In collaboration with the Saudi Commission for Health Specialties, CHI has launched a training program in applied health AI, empowering healthcare workers to make precise, timely decisions and advancing AI leadership.

Additionally, AI tools in radiology have improved diagnostic accuracy by 25% and reduced misdiagnosis rates by 18%, advancing the detection of cancer and cardiovascular diseases. The hospital's AI-powered Capacity Command Centre automates tasks and optimizes resource allocation to streamline care further. Since 2021, it has completed over 170,000 interventions, cutting bed waiting times from 32 to 6 hours, with 90% of pharmacy and lab services completed within 15 minutes.

KFSHRC continues to advance its AI capabilities with JuhAIna, a generative AI system designed to streamline organ transplant decision-making, which will be showcased at the Global Health Exhibition in Riyadh.

These advancements have earned KFSHRC global recognition, including being named one of Newsweek's "World's Best Smart Hospitals for 2025" and winning the 2022 Leadership Award in Artificial Intelligence and the ZIMAM Digital Health Award 2022.

It is noteworthy that KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and Africa and 20th globally in the list of the world's top 250 Academic Medical Centres for the second consecutive year and has been recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East, according to the 2024 Brand Finance rankings. Additionally, in the same year, it was ranked among the world's best 250 hospitals and included in the World's Best Smart Hospitals list for 2025 by Newsweek magazine. For more information, visit www.kfshrc.edu.saor contact our media team at mediacoverage@kfshrc.edu.sa

Media Contact:
Essam AlZahrani
+966 55 525 4429
mediacoverage@kfshrc.edu.sa

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cd151194-c9f7-46fb-ba38-f4f19a5e0754


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.