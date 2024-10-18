MiDOViA Launches First Menopause Friendly Membership and Accreditation Program

Helping Businesses Create Supportive Workplaces for Individuals Going Through Menopause

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2024 / MiDOViA is excited to announce the launch of the Menopause Friendly Membership and Accreditation program, a first-of-its-kind initiative in the U.S. aimed at helping businesses better support individuals in the workplace as they navigate menopause. This program offers practical tools, resources, and guidance to ensure companies can create environments where employees feel valued and supported through all stages of life.

"Menopause can be a tricky time for many people, and it's time businesses step up and offer real support," says April Haberman, CEO of MiDOViA. "Our program is designed to help companies create an inclusive culture where employees don't have to choose between their health and their career."

Several forward-thinking companies, including CVS Health, Maven,WebMD Health Services and WeightWatchers, have already come on board as founding members, indicating their support for making a positive impact in the workplace.

What's in it for businesses?

The Menopause Friendly Membership and Accreditation program offers a range of benefits designed to help companies better support their employees, including:

Practical Workplace Policies : Ready-to-use guidelines that help businesses implement supportive measures for menopausal employees.

Webinars and Events : Access to exclusive webinars and live events where businesses can learn more about menopause in the workplace and connect with experts.

Mastermind Sessions : Opportunities to connect with other member companies to exchange ideas and strategies.

Asset Packs : A set of materials, including educational resources and promotional tools, that help businesses communicate their commitment to inclusivity.

Accreditation: A clear sign that your company is dedicated to inclusivity and the well-being of employees.

The program officially launched on Oct. 1, 2024, and we invite businesses of all sizes to get involved. For more details, visit www.menopausefriendlyus.com.

About MiDOViA:

MiDOViA is dedicated to transforming workplace culture through comprehensive training and support programs focused on midlife and menopause. Our mission is to create inclusive environments where people experiencing menopause can thrive professionally. With a range of customized on-site and online training solutions - including manager, employee, and HR education, as well as specialist masterclasses and eLearning resources - MiDOViA empowers organizations to address the unique challenges of menopause with confidence.

Menopause affects over 50 million people in the U.S., and yet remains a largely unspoken topic in the workplace. MiDOViA seeks to break the stigma by fostering open conversations and providing actionable strategies for creating supportive work environments. From policy development to menopause-friendly accreditation, we offer a holistic approach to help organizations support their teams and reduce the impact of menopause on productivity and employee well-being.

Our clients include industry leaders such as Microsoft, KeyBank and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Through our pioneering Menopause Friendly Membership and Accreditation program, we are setting the standard for workplace inclusivity, supporting individuals and organizations alike in navigating this crucial life stage.

For more information, visit www.midovia.com.

