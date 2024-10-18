Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 18, 2024) - HIRU Corporation (OTC Pink: HIRU) $HIRU www.otchiru.com, www.hirumining.com is pleased to provide shareholders and the public with key updates regarding recent developments and strategic investments.

Support from H.E. Khalid Nasser A.S. Al-Thani and the Wealth of Qatar's Royal Family

We are honored to have the continued support and investment of our CEO and Chairman, H.E. Khalid Nasser A.S. Al-Thani, a distinguished member of the Al-Thani Royal family of Qatar, one of the wealthiest royal families in the World known for its far-reaching influence across various sectors, from art and culture to luxury brands and strategic investments worldwide.

The Qatar royal family has demonstrated its commitment to art, culture, luxury fashion and many high-value investments through a series of record-breaking acquisitions.

Growing Interest from Institutional Investors

Beyond the personal investments of H.E. Khalid Nasser A.S. Al-Thani, Hiru Corporation has also garnered interest from major institutional investors in Qatar. These institutions, recognizing the growth potential and strategic direction of Hiru, have expressed significant interest in acquiring shares in the company. This reflects a growing confidence in Hiru's operations and its long-term prospects, particularly in light of the company's expansion and upcoming projects.

Operational Update - Balfour Project and Expansion Plans

Our Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Thorp, said that the investments into Hiru are far bigger than the image perceived by the public and that the next announcements about the multiple acquisitions of new mining and natural resources assets in Australia under finalization will show the real size of the company.

The Balfour Project in Tasmania, Australia, will not remain as the major cornerstone of our strategy since we are adding more huge resources projects as well.

The now growing interest from Institutional investors signals a promising future for the company. With strong backing from both the Al-Thani family and soon by Qatari institutional investors, Hiru Corporation is well-positioned to capitalize on new opportunities and drive further growth.

As a part of reorganization, Company have increased authorized shares to 7,000,000,000 reflecting a small portion of the direct investments made by H.E. Khalid Nasser A.S. Al-Thani into the company as well as the participation of the board members. These shares will be sold and are already pre subscribed by accredited Institutional investors under USA SEC rule regulation Regulation S. These shares are sold outside of United States to non USA investors.

We thank our shareholders for their continued trust and look forward to sharing more updates as we execute on our strategic objectives.

About Hiru Corporation:

Hiru Corporation (OTC Pink: HIRU) is a holding Co headquartered in Toronto Canada financial district. HIRU board members and control block holders are in Qatar and Australia. The company is primarily engaged in exploration stage mining in a massive Balfour mine project in Australia. (Core business). The main investors are a Qatari royal family member and a 7th generation one of the wealthiest landlords in Tasmania.

Disclaimer Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements that we make may constitute "forward-looking statements" under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information concerning future strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated savings, financial results (including expenses, earnings, liquidity, cash flow and capital expenditures), industry or market conditions, demand for and pricing of our products, acquisitions and divestitures, anticipated results of litigation and regulatory developments or general economic conditions. In addition, words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," and future or conditional verbs such as "will," "may," "could," "should," and "would," as well as any other statement that necessarily depends on future events, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees, and they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although we make such statements based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. We caution investors not to rely unduly on any forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/226984

SOURCE: Hiru Corporation