Participating in-person at the LD Micro Main Event XVII from October 28-30th at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 18, 2024) - HEALWELL AI Inc. (TSX: AIDX) (OTCQX: HWAIF) ("HEALWELL" or the "Company"), a healthcare technology company focused on AI and data science for preventative care, is pleased to announce that Dr. Alexander Dobranowski, CEO of HEALWELL, will be participating at the 17th Annual LD Micro Main Event taking place at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles from October 28-30th, 2024. Dr. Dobranowski will be providing a live presentation on Wednesday, October 30, 2024 at 10:30am PT (1:30pm ET), and will be conducting in-person 1on1 meetings at the conference venue.

LD Micro Main Event XVII

Presentation Date: Wednesday, October 30th

Presentation Time: 10:30 am PT - Track #2

Register to watch the virtual presentation here.

Dr. Alexander Dobranowski, CEO of HEALWELL AI, commented, "We are thrilled to be participating in the LD Micro Main Event, a great opportunity to share the HEALWELL story and how we are revolutionizing healthcare through our AI-driven clinical decision support systems. Engaging with the investment community at events like this allows us to showcase the strides we are making in healthcare tech as well as the impact of our innovative solutions on a global level. We are excited to share HEALWELL's future growth trajectory and provide an update to existing shareholders as well as introduce the company to potential new investors in the U.S."

Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD Micro, shared, "We understand the significance of this event for our industry and the enthusiasm it generates among attendees. We're grateful to the leaders at our parent company, Freedom, for their strong alignment with our vision. Our conference is more than just meetings and presentations-it's about laying the groundwork for the future and establishing it as the essential event in small and micro-cap that no one can miss. I'm truly honored to welcome our valued friends and partners to the seventeenth edition of the Main Event."

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Through the LD Micro Index and annual investor conferences, LD has served as an invaluable asset to all those interested in discovering the next generation of great companies. For more information on LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com. To present or register, please contact registration@ldmicro.com.

About HEALWELL AI

HEALWELL is a healthcare technology company focused on AI and data science for preventative care. Its mission is to improve healthcare and save lives through early identification and detection of disease. Using its own proprietary technology, the Company is developing and commercializing advanced clinical decision support systems that can help healthcare providers detect rare and chronic diseases, improve efficiency of their practice and ultimately help improve patient health outcomes. HEALWELL is executing a strategy centered around developing and acquiring technology and clinical sciences capabilities that complement the Company's road map. HEALWELL is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") under the symbol "AIDX" and on the OTC Exchange under the symbol "HWAIF". To learn more about HEALWELL, please visit https://healwell.ai/.

