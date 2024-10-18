Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 18, 2024) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leading consolidator of emerging food brands is pleased to announce that, as of October 17th, 2024, it has signed an area development agreement for the province of Ontario to open 25 new franchised restaurants of the beloved Toronto-based QSR brand iQ Food Co. ("iQ"). These restaurants will offer a range of delicious and wholesome options, including healthy bowls, smoothies, sandwiches, soups, salads, and other flavorful clean-eating dishes that the entire family can enjoy.

"We are teaming up with one of our existing Area Developers Scott Grandin who currently oversees our Central Canada development. Scott is already overseeing the franchise growth of our Pirho Fresh Greek Grill, Lettuce Love, Heal Wellness, Yolks Breakfast, Rosie's Smash Burgers, and now iQ Food Co.," stated Sean Black, CEO of Happy Belly. "Since March of last year, Scott has signed commitments for dozens of units across six (6) of our brands, and he has no signs of slowing down anytime soon. Scott brings a key element of executable success to our team that will enable Happy Belly to continue its accelerated franchise growth. It is a lot of fun putting the band back together as we maximize the value of our assets with the delivery of disciplined organic growth."



"Within just 30 days of completing our 100% acquisition of iQ Foods, we have made significant strides. We've appointed Randall Papineau, former Vice President of Growth and Operations at FRESH Restaurants, as iQ Brand President, opened our first licensed location in collaboration with Oliver & Bonacini (O&B) at the Queen's Cross food court in CF Toronto Eaton Centre, and signed area development agreements for major expansion. These agreements will bring twenty (20) new stores to Alberta and twenty-five (25) new stores to Ontario, bringing the total iQ store count to fifty (50), with five (5) already open and operating," said Sean Black, Chief Executive Officer of Happy Belly.





"We remain focused on our growth roadmap for iQ, reinforcing our dedication to organic expansion. iQ stands as a leading brand in Canada's premium healthy eating sector, strategically positioned in urban and central business districts. Catering to thousands of health-conscious customers from local businesses, iQ is also expanding into catering services to reach an even broader audience in densely populated downtown areas. This approach has built strong brand recognition and a loyal customer base, driven by word-of-mouth and, crucially, satisfied customers."





"We currently have 421contractually committed retail locations from area developers across all emerging brands in the Happy Belly Portfolio-whether in development, under construction, or already open. As we open new stores, the Happy Belly footprint continues to grow. Our team is committed to sourcing and evaluating real estate, reviewing franchisee applications, and collaborating closely with area developers to support our asset-light franchising model. At present, five of our restaurant brands are simultaneously under construction, and we are excited to announce multiple brand openings throughout 2024-2025. By focusing on securing high-quality franchisees and prime real estate locations across Canada, we will further strengthen our expansion efforts."

We are just getting started.

About iQ Food Co.

iQ is a flagship brand in Canada's premium healthy eating market and is strategically located in urban and central business districts. iQ serves a variety of delicious and wholesome food options such as healthy bowls, smoothies, sandwiches, soups, and salads, along with other flavorful clean-eating dishes that the whole family can enjoy. iQ caters to thousands of health-conscious customers from local businesses, while expanding into catering services to service an even greater audience in downtown densely populated areas. This strategy has fostered strong brand recognition and a loyal customer base driven by word-of-mouth and, most importantly, satisfied customers.

About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a leading consolidator of emerging food brands.

Sean Black

Chief Executive Officer

Shawn Moniz

Chief Operating Officer

