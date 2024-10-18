KDG Named One of the 2024 Best Places to Work in PA for the Third Year Running

ALLENTOWN, PA / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2024 / KDG, a nationally recognized provider of custom software development, managed accounting, and tax services, is thrilled to announce its recognition as one of the "Best Places to Work in PA" for the third consecutive year. This honor accompanies several other prestigious accolades KDG has earned, including being named a Clutch Top 1000 Global Organization, an Inc. Magazine Best of the Best, a Zoho Partner Global Champion, and one of the nation's most inclusive workplaces by Color Magazine.

Employees Feel Value Both Inside and Outside of Work at KDG

A Culture That Puts People First

KDG's unique approach to company culture is a driving force behind its continued success. CEO Kyle David attributes much of this recognition to the company's people-first philosophy. "At KDG, we do things differently. Our company is open books - every employee, from intern to executive, can see how the company is performing, and every team member shares in our success through profit-sharing. It's not reserved for executives, it's for everyone."

Beyond transparency, KDG backs up its values with industry-leading benefits. The company covers 100% of healthcare expenses for employees and their families, including co-pays, and offers a 6% retirement contribution for every 3% employees contribute. "We believe in putting our money where our mouth is," David explains. "We prioritize our employees' well-being, and that's reflected in how we take care of them."

KDG also offers flexible work arrangements, paid volunteer time, and some of the best maternity and paternity benefits in the industry. This flexibility is designed to support employees at all stages of their lives, whether they're early in their careers, shifting roles, or nearing retirement. "We understand that our employees are managing their professional lives while also caring for loved ones, starting families, or preparing for new phases of life," adds David. "Our focus is on making sure they can thrive both at work and at home."

Employee-Centered Initiatives Lead to Success

Nicole Infante, HR Administrator at KDG, echoes these sentiments. "Our employees know they're valued, and we go to great lengths to make sure they feel supported in every aspect of their lives. The company shows that it cares by offering full healthcare coverage, profit-sharing, flexible scheduling, growth opportunities and more. These benefits provided are to make sure that our team members are not only thriving at work but also have the support needed to focus on their personal lives. This isn't just about the perks; it's about creating a culture of care and trust."

Excellence Across Services

KDG's dedication to fostering a thriving workplace culture has also propelled the company's growth across several business lines. From its industry-leading tax services to custom software development and managed IT services, KDG's comprehensive offerings have made it a go-to partner for organizations seeking innovation and operational efficiency. The company's expertise extends to data analytics, cybersecurity, managed accounting, and strategic consulting.

