This week, Women in Solar Europe (WiSEu) gives voice to Nataliia Cherepovska, communication manager at Poland's Menlo Electric. She says that especially in Ukraine, where she comes from, solar is more than a green initiative - it's a lifeline. "Solar-powered crucial facilities keep running even when the grid falters, ensuring critical services," she states. "Solar energy doesn't just power buildings - it powers hope, security, and progress. "The impact of solar energy extends beyond environmental benefits. It's a catalyst for social transformation, especially in communities that struggle with ...

