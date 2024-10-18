

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



18.10.2024 / 14:05 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Mr. First name: Salvatore Last name(s): Gervasi

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Rigsave S.p.A.

b) LEI

984500144H84C0CA7J16

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: IT0005526295

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 2.70 EUR 5262.30 EUR 2.68 EUR 1744.68 EUR 2.68 EUR 134.00 EUR 2.68 EUR 2141.32 EUR 3.10 EUR 310.00 EUR 3.30 EUR 4950.00 EUR 3.52 EUR 3520.00 EUR 2.50 EUR 3750.00 EUR 2.50 EUR 3750.00 EUR 2.70 EUR 5262.30 EUR 2.68 EUR 1744.68 EUR 2.68 EUR 134.00 EUR 2.68 EUR 2141.32 EUR 3.10 EUR 310.00 EUR 3.30 EUR 4950.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 2.8447 EUR 40104.6000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

16/10/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XETR





