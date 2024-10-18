Fibrobiologics, Inc.: FibroBiologics and Charles River Announce Collaboration to Manufacture Fibroblast Cell-based Therapies for Chronic Diseases

HOUSTON, Oct. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FibroBiologics, Inc., (Nasdaq: FBLG) ("FibroBiologics") and Charles River Laboratories ("Charles River"), a leading global drug discovery, development, testing, and manufacturing solutions provider established a master services agreement to develop and manufacture FibroBiologics' therapeutic master cell bank, working cell bank, and fibroblast-based spheroids product, CYWC628, for utilization in a diabetic foot ulcer (DFU) clinical trial slated to begin in 2025.



FibroBiologics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company with 160+ patents issued and pending for the development of therapeutics and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblasts and fibroblast-derived materials, is investigating the potential treatment of chronic diseases using the immunomodulatory and regenerative capabilities of fibroblasts and fibroblast-derived materials. Indications being studied include wound healing, multiple sclerosis, degenerative disc disease, psoriasis, thymic involution reversal, and cancer.

The technology transfer from FibroBiologics to Charles River for current good manufacturing practice (CGMP) manufacturing has been successfully completed, along with feasibility studies evaluating FibroBiologics' proprietary cell manufacturing processes. With the positive results from these feasibility studies and the signed master services agreement, Charles River will now serve as the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), to produce the drug products for FibroBiologics' upcoming clinical trial.

Charles River's cell and gene therapy CDMO portfolio helps to simplify complex supply chains and meet growing demand for plasmid DNA, viral vector, and cell therapy services. Combined with Charles River's legacy testing capabilities, Charles River offers an industry-leading "concept to cure" advanced therapies solution.

"Charles River's work with FibroBiologics is part of a larger commitment to supporting next-generation regenerative medicine through the adoption of innovative therapies. We are excited to collaborate with FibroBiologics and support the development of a therapy that has the potential to transform patient care for those impacted by diabetic foot wounds," said Kerstin Dolph, Corporate Senior Vice President, Global Manufacturing, Charles River.

"The formalization of our working relationship with Charles River is a pivotal step as we advance toward a significant wound care clinical trial in 2025 with CYWC628," said Pete O'Heeron, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of FibroBiologics. "Working with Charles River opens new possibilities for innovation with its global reach and scalability potential. By combining our unique therapeutic fibroblast-based spheroids approach with Charles River's expertise and unparalleled support, we are positioned to accelerate progress in delivering this treatment to patients."

For more information, please visit FibroBiologics' website or email FibroBiologics at: info@fibrobiologics.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information concerning CDMO services to be provided under the master services agreement with Charles River, expected research targets and indications of interest, plans for, and the timing of, clinical trials, our relationship with Charles River, and our positioning to accelerate progress in delivering treatments to patients. These forward-looking statements are based on FibroBiologics' management's current expectations, estimates, projections and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside FibroBiologics' management's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including those set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in FibroBiologics' annual, quarterly and current reports (i.e., Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K) as filed or furnished with the SEC and any subsequent public filings. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. These risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors include, but are not limited to: (a) FibroBiologics' ability to maintain the master services agreement with Charles River and enter into statements of work for CDMO services; (b) risks related to FibroBiologics' liquidity and its ability to maintain capital resources sufficient to conduct its business; (c) expectations regarding the initiation, progress and expected results of our R&D efforts and preclinical studies; (d) the unpredictable relationship between R&D and preclinical results and clinical study results; and (e) the ability of FibroBiologics to successfully prosecute its patent applications. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and FibroBiologics assumes no obligation and, except as required by law, does not intend to update, or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. FibroBiologics gives no assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

About FibroBiologics

Based in Houston, FibroBiologics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a pipeline of treatments and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. FibroBiologics holds 160+ US and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including disc degeneration, orthopedics, multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, wound healing, reversing organ involution, and cancer. FibroBiologics represents the next generation of medical advancement in cell therapy. For more information, visit www.FibroBiologics.com.

