Simmons First National Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

Bob Fehlman, Simmons' Chief Executive Officer, commented on third quarter 2024 results:

Simmons' third quarter results were highlighted by positive underlying trends across the board. Net interest income increased 10 percent annualized on a linked quarter basis as loan yields continued to increase, while deposit costs were unchanged from second quarter 2024 levels and appear to have peaked.

We also were proactive in responding to favorable market conditions when opportunities presented themselves. During the quarter, we decided to sell certain lower yielding bonds in our securities portfolio to hasten the pace of our ongoing balance sheet optimization strategy. While the loss on the sale of these securities weighed on reported results, on an adjusted basis total revenue, noninterest income and pre-provision net revenue posted solid growth on a linked quarter basis. Equally important, credit trends remained steady in the quarter and our allowance for credit losses on loans ended the quarter at 1.35 percent.

As we enter the final quarter of 2024, we believe our strong capital and liquidity positions combined with the liability sensitivity position of our balance sheet will provide tailwinds as we navigate an uncertain macroeconomic environment.

Financial Highlights 3Q24 2Q24 3Q23

3Q24 Highlights Balance Sheet (in millions)







Comparisons reflect 3Q24 vs 2Q24 Total loans $17,336 $17,192 $16,772

Total investment securities 6,350 6,571 7,101

Total deposits 21,935 21,841 22,231

• Net income of $24.7 million

and diluted EPS of $0.20 Total assets 27,269 27,369 27,564

Total shareholders' equity 3,529 3,459 3,286

Asset Quality







• Adjusted earnings1 of $46.0

million and adjusted diluted

EPS1 of $0.37 Net charge-off ratio (NCO ratio) 0.22 % 0.19 % 0.28 %

Nonperforming loan ratio 0.59 0.60 0.49

Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.38 0.39 0.32

• Total revenue of $174.8 million

and PPNR1 of $37.6 million Allowance for credit losses to loans (ACL) 1.35 1.34 1.30

Nonperforming loan coverage ratio 229 223 267

Performance Measures (in millions)







• Adjusted total revenue1 of

$203.2 million and adjusted

PPNR1 of $66.4 million Total revenue $174.8 $197.2 $196.2

Adjusted total revenue1 203.2 197.2 196.2

Pre-provision net revenue1 (PPNR) 37.6 57.9 64.2

• Net interest margin of 2.74%,

up 5 bps Adjusted pre-provision net revenue1 66.4 59.4 66.3

Provision for credit losses 12.1 11.1 7.7

• Cost of deposits unchanged

from 2Q24 levels at 2.79% Per share Data







Diluted earnings $ 0.20 $ 0.32 $ 0.37

Adjusted diluted earnings1 0.37 0.33 0.39

• Provision for credit losses on

loans exceeded net charge-offs

in the quarter by $2.8 million Book value 28.11 27.56 26.26

Tangible book value1 16.78 16.20 14.77

Capital Ratios







• NCO ratio 22 bps in 3Q24; 9

bps of NCO ratio associated

with run-off portfolio Equity to assets (EA ratio) 12.94 % 12.64 % 11.92 %

Tangible common equity (TCE) ratio1 8.15 7.84 7.07

Common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio 12.06 12.00 12.02

• ACL ratio ends the quarter at

1.35% Total risk-based capital ratio 14.25 14.17 14.27

Liquidity ($ in millions)







• EA ratio 12.94%; TCE ratio1 up

31 bps to 8.15% Loan to deposit ratio 79.03 % 78.72 % 75.44 %

Borrowed funds to total liabilities 6.16 7.38 7.37

Uninsured, non-collateralized deposits (UCD) $ 4,659 $ 4,408 $ 4,631

• Book value per share up 2%;

tangible book value per share1

up 4% Additional liquidity sources 11,174 11,120 11,447

Coverage ratio of UCD 2.4x 2.5x 2.5x



Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) (Simmons or Company) today reported net income of $24.7 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $40.8 million in the second quarter of 2024 and $47.2 million in the third quarter of 2023. Diluted earnings per share were $0.20 for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $0.32 in the second quarter of 2024 and $0.37 in the third quarter of 2023. Adjusted earnings1 for the third quarter of 2024 were $46.0 million, compared to $41.9 million in the second quarter of 2024 and $48.8 million in the third quarter of 2023. Adjusted diluted earnings per share1 for the third quarter of 2024 were $0.37, compared to $0.33 in the second quarter of 2024 and $0.39 in the third quarter of 2023.

During the third quarter of 2024, given prevailing market conditions, we executed a strategic decision to sell approximately $252 million of available-for-sale (AFS) investment securities with a weighted average yield of approximately 1.29 percent, resulting in an after-tax loss of $21.0 million. The proceeds from the sale were used to pay off higher rate wholesale funding consisting of Federal Home Loan Bank advances. The table below summarizes the impact of this transaction, along with the impact of certain other items consisting primarily of branch right sizing, early retirement, and termination of vendor and software services. They are also described in further detail in the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables contained in this press release.

Impact of Certain Items on Earnings and Diluted EPS

$ in millions, except per share data

3Q24 2Q24 3Q23 Net income

$ 24.7 $ 40.8 $ 47.2









FDIC special assessment

- 0.3 - Branch right sizing, net

0.4 0.5 0.5 Early retirement program

- 0.1 1.6 Termination of vendor and software services

- 0.6 - Loss on sale of AFS investment securities

28.4 - - Total pre-tax impact

28.8 1.5 2.1 Tax effect2

(7.5) (0.4) (0.5) Total impact on earnings

21.3 1.1 1.6 Adjusted earnings 1

$ 46.0 $ 41.9 $ 48.8









Diluted EPS

$ 0.20 $ 0.32 $ 0.37









FDIC special assessment

- - - Branch right sizing, net

- - 0.01 Early retirement program

- - 0.01 Termination of vendor and software contracts

- 0.01 - Loss on sale of AFS investment securities

0.23 - - Total pre-tax impact

0.23 0.01 0.02 Tax effect2

(0.6) - - Total impact on earnings

0.17 0.01 0.02 Adjusted Diluted EPS 1

$ 0.37 $ 0.33 $ 0.39

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2024 totaled $157.7 million, compared to $153.9 million in the second quarter of 2024 and $153.4 million in the third quarter of 2023. Interest income totaled $334.3 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $329.1 million in the second quarter of 2024 and $310.3 million in the third quarter of 2023. The increase in interest income was primarily driven by an increase in total loans, coupled with an increase in the rate earned on loans. Interest expense totaled $176.6 million in the third quarter of 2024, up $1.3 million on a linked quarter basis primarily due to an increase in other borrowings costs, offset in part by a decrease in the interest expense on interest bearing deposits. Included in net interest income is accretion recognized on loans, which totaled $1.5 million in the third quarter of 2024, $1.6 million in the second quarter of 2024 and $2.1 million in the third quarter of 2023.

The yield on loans on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis for the third quarter of 2024 was 6.44 percent, up 5 basis points from the 6.39 percent for the second quarter of 2024 and up 36 basis points from the 6.08 percent for the third quarter of 2023. Cost of deposits for the third quarter of 2024 was 2.79 percent, unchanged from second quarter 2024 levels. The net interest margin on an FTE basis for the third quarter of 2024 was 2.74 percent, compared to 2.69 percent for the second quarter of 2024 and 2.61 percent for the third quarter of 2023. The 5 basis point increase in the net interest margin on a linked quarter basis included an estimated 3 basis point benefit from the strategic sale of AFS investment securities.

Select Yield/Rates 3Q24 2Q24 1Q24 4Q23 3Q23 Loan yield (FTE)2 6.44 % 6.39 % 6.24 % 6.20 % 6.08 % Investment securities yield (FTE)2 3.63 3.68 3.76 3.67 3.08 Cost of interest bearing deposits 3.52 3.53 3.48 3.31 3.06 Cost of deposits 2.79 2.79 2.75 2.58 2.37 Cost of borrowed funds 5.79 5.84 5.85 5.79 5.60 Net interest spread (FTE)2 1.95 1.92 1.89 1.93 1.87 Net interest margin (FTE)2 2.74 2.69 2.66 2.68 2.61

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2024 was $17.1 million, compared to $43.3 million in the second quarter of 2024 and $42.8 million in the third quarter of 2023. Included in the third quarter of 2024 was a $28.4 million pre-tax loss on the strategic sale of AFS investment securities. Excluding this item, adjusted noninterest income1 was $45.5 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $43.3 million in the second quarter of 2024 and $42.8 million in the third quarter of 2023. The increase in adjusted noninterest income on a linked quarter basis was primarily due to an increase in other noninterest income reflecting gains on the sale of other real estate owned.

Noninterest Income $ in millions 3Q24 2Q24 1Q24 4Q23 3Q23 Service charges on deposit accounts $ 12.7 $ 12.3 $ 12.0 $ 12.8 $ 12.4 Wealth management fees 8.2 8.3 7.5 7.7 7.7 Debit and credit card fees 8.1 8.2 8.2 7.8 7.7 Mortgage lending income 2.0 2.0 2.3 1.6 2.2 Other service charges and fees 2.4 2.4 2.2 2.3 2.2 Bank owned life insurance 3.8 3.9 3.8 3.1 3.1 Gain (loss) on sale of securities (28.4) - - (20.2) - Other income 8.3 6.4 7.2 6.9 7.4 Total noninterest income $ 17.1 $ 43.3 $ 43.2 $ 22.0 $ 42.8











Adjusted noninterest income1 $ 45.5 $ 43.3 $ 43.2 $ 42.2 $ 42.8

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2024 was $137.2 million, compared to $139.4 million in the second quarter of 2024 and $132.0 million in the third quarter of 2023. Included in noninterest expense are certain items consisting of branch right sizing, early retirement, and termination of vendor and software services, amongst others. Collectively, these items totaled $0.4 million in the third quarter of 2024, $1.5 million in the second quarter of 2024 and $2.1 million in the third quarter of 2023. Excluding these items (which are described in the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables below), adjusted noninterest expense1 was $136.8 million in the third quarter of 2024, $137.8 million in the second quarter of 2024 and $129.9 million in the third quarter of 2023. The decrease in noninterest expense and adjusted noninterest expense on a linked quarter basis was primarily attributable to a decline in salaries and employee benefits reflecting incentive compensation accrual adjustments.

Noninterest Expense $ in millions 3Q24 2Q24 1Q24 4Q23 3Q23 Salaries and employee benefits $ 69.2 $ 70.7 $ 72.7 $ 67.0 $ 67.4 Occupancy expense, net 12.2 11.9 12.3 11.7 12.0 Furniture and equipment 5.6 5.6 5.1 5.4 5.1 Deposit insurance 5.6 5.4 5.5 4.7 4.7 Other real estate and foreclosure expense 0.1 0.1 0.2 0.2 0.2 FDIC special assessment - 0.3 1.6 10.5 - Other operating expenses 44.5 45.4 42.5 48.6 42.6 Total noninterest expense $137.2 $139.4 $139.9 $148.1 $132.0











Adjusted salaries and employee benefits1 $ 69.2 $ 70.6 $ 72.4 $ 66.0 $ 65.8 Adjusted other operating expenses1 44.4 44.3 42.4 44.9 42.1 Adjusted noninterest expense1 136.8 137.8 137.9 132.7 129.9 Efficiency ratio 75.70 % 68.38 % 69.41 % 80.46 % 65.11 % Adjusted efficiency ratio1 63.38 65.68 66.42 62.91 61.94 Full-time equivalent employees 2,972 2,961 2,989 3,007 3,005

Loans and Unfunded Loan Commitments

Total loans at the end of the third quarter of 2024 were $17.3 billion, up $564.2 million, or 3 percent, compared to $16.8 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2023. Total loans on a linked quarter basis increased $143.6 million, or 3 percent on an annualized basis. Unfunded loan commitments at the end of the third quarter of 2024 were $3.7 billion, down slightly from second quarter 2024 levels. The commercial loan pipeline ended the third quarter of 2024 at $1.2 billion, compared to $1.0 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2024 and $877 million at the end of the third quarter of 2023. The rate on ready to close commercial loans at the end of the third quarter of 2024 was 8.31 percent.

Loans and Unfunded Loan Commitments $ in millions 3Q24 2Q24 1Q24 4Q23 3Q23 Total loans $17,336 $17,192 $17,002 $16,846 $16,772 Unfunded loan commitments 3,681 3,746 3,875 3,880 4,049

Deposits

Total deposits at the end of the third quarter of 2024 were $21.9 billion, compared to $21.8 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2024 and $22.2 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2023. The increase in total deposits on a linked quarter basis was primarily attributable to an increase in public funds and brokered deposits. During the third quarter of 2024, the brokered deposit market reflected more favorable pricing opportunities compared to other wholesale funding options. As a result, while the utilization of brokered deposits increased during the third quarter of 2024, other borrowings totaled $1.0 billion, down $300.5 million on a linked quarter basis. The loan to deposit ratio at the end of the third quarter of 2024 was 79 percent, unchanged from second quarter 2024 levels.

Deposits $ in millions 3Q24 2Q24 1Q24 4Q23 3Q23 Noninterest bearing deposits $ 4,522 $ 4,624 $ 4,698 $ 4,801 $ 4,991 Interest bearing transaction accounts 10,038 10,092 10,316 10,277 9,875 Time deposits 4,014 4,185 4,314 4,266 4,103 Brokered deposits 3,361 2,940 3,025 2,901 3,262 Total deposits $21,935 $21,841 $22,353 $22,245 $22,231











Noninterest bearing deposits to total deposits 21 % 21 % 21 % 22 % 22 % Total loans to total deposits 79 79 76 76 75

Asset Quality

Provision for credit losses totaled $12.1 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $11.1 for the second quarter of 2024 and $7.7 million for the third quarter of 2023. Provision for credit losses on loans exceeded net charge-offs by $2.8 million during the third quarter of 2024. The allowance for credit losses on loans at the end of the third quarter of 2024 was $233.2 million, compared to $230.4 million at the end of the second quarter of 2024 and $218.5 million at the end of the third quarter of 2023. The increase in allowance for credit losses on loans on a linked quarter and year-over-year basis reflected normalization of the credit environment from historical lows, as well as changes in the macroeconomic conditions and increased activity in the loan portfolio. The allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans was 1.35 percent at the end of the third quarter of 2024, compared to 1.34 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2024 and 1.30 percent at the end of the third quarter of 2023.

Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans for the third quarter of 2024 were 22 basis points, compared to 19 basis points in the second quarter of 2024 and 28 basis points in the third quarter of 2023. Net charge-offs in the third quarter of 2024 included $3.5 million of charge-offs associated with the run-off portfolio, which consists of an acquired asset-based lending portfolio and a small ticket equipment finance portfolio. Net charge-offs from the run-off portfolio accounted for 9 basis points of total net charge-offs during the third quarter of 2024 and 16 basis points of total net charge-offs during the second quarter of 2024.

Total nonperforming loans at the end of the third quarter of 2024 were $101.7 million, compared to $103.4 million at the end of the second quarter of 2024 and $81.9 million at the end of the third quarter of 2023. The decrease in nonperforming loans on a linked quarter basis reflected $5 million of payoffs from the run-off portfolio and the previously noted charge-offs associated with this portfolio. The nonperforming loan coverage ratio ended the third quarter of 2024 at 229 percent, compared to 223 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2024 and 267 percent at the end of the third quarter of 2023. Total nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets were 38 basis points at the end of the third quarter of 2024, compared to 39 basis points at the end of the second quarter of 2024 and 32 basis points at the end of the third quarter of 2023.

Asset Quality $ in millions 3Q24 2Q24 1Q24 4Q23 3Q23 Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 1.35 % 1.34 % 1.34 % 1.34 % 1.30 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans 229 223 212 267 267 Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.59 0.60 0.63 0.50 0.49 Net charge-off ratio (annualized) 0.22 0.19 0.19 0.11 0.28 Net charge-off ratio YTD (annualized) 0.20 0.19 0.19 0.12 0.12











Total nonperforming loans $101.7 $103.4 $107.3 $84.5 $81.9 Total other nonperforming assets 2.6 3.4 5.0 5.8 5.2 Total nonperforming assets $104.3 $106.8 $112.3 $90.3 $87.1











Reserve for unfunded commitments $25.6 $25.6 $25.6 $25.6 $25.6

Capital

Total stockholders' equity at the end of the third quarter of 2024 was $3.5 billion, compared to $3.3 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2023. On a linked quarter basis, total stockholders' equity increased $70.0 million, primarily as a result of a $69.6 million recapture of accumulated other comprehensive income principally associated with mark-to-market adjustment on AFS investment securities. Book value per share at the end of the third quarter of 2024 was $28.11, up 2 percent on a linked quarter basis and up 7 percent compared to the end of the third quarter of 2023. Tangible book value per share1 at the end of the third quarter of 2024 was $16.78, up 4 percent on a linked quarter basis and up 14 percent compared to the end of the third quarter of 2023.

Total stockholders' equity as a percentage of total assets at September 30, 2024 was 12.9 percent, up from 12.6 percent reported at the end of the second quarter of 2024 and up from 11.9 percent reported at the end of the third quarter of 2023. Tangible common equity as a percentage of tangible assets1 was 8.2 percent, up from 7.8 percent reported at the end of the second quarter of 2024 and up from 7.1 percent reported at the end of the third quarter of 2023. Each of the regulatory capital ratios for Simmons and its lead subsidiary, Simmons Bank, continue to significantly exceed "well-capitalized" guidelines.

Select Capital Ratios 3Q24 2Q24 1Q24 4Q23 3Q23 Stockholders' equity to total assets 12.9 % 12.6 % 12.6 % 12.5 % 11.9 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets1 8.2 7.8 7.8 7.7 7.1 Common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio 12.1 12.0 12.0 12.1 12.0 Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.6 9.5 9.4 9.4 9.3 Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.1 12.0 12.0 12.1 12.0 Total risk-based capital ratio 14.3 14.2 14.4 14.4 14.3

Share Repurchase Program

During the third quarter of 2024, Simmons did not repurchase shares under its stock repurchase program that was authorized in January 2024 (2024 Program), which replaced its former repurchase program that was authorized in January 2022. Remaining authorization under the 2024 Program as of September 30, 2024, was approximately $175 million. The timing, pricing and amount of any repurchases under the 2024 Program will be determined by Simmons' management at its discretion based on a variety of factors including, but not limited to, market conditions, trading volume and market price of Simmons' common stock, Simmons' capital needs, Simmons' working capital and investment requirements, other corporate considerations, economic conditions, and legal requirements. The 2024 Program does not obligate Simmons to repurchase any common stock and may be modified, discontinued or suspended at any time without prior notice.

____________________ (1) Non-GAAP measurement. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below (2) FTE - fully taxable equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 26.135%

Conference Call

Management will conduct a live conference call to review this information beginning at 9:00 a.m. Central Time today, Friday, October 18, 2024. Interested persons can listen to this call by dialing toll-free 1-844-481-2779 (North America only) and asking for the Simmons First National Corporation conference call, conference ID 10193072. In addition, the call will be available live or in recorded version on Simmons' website at simmonsbank.com for at least 60 days following the date of the call.

Simmons First National Corporation

Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) is a Mid-South based financial holding company that has paid cash dividends to its shareholders for 115 consecutive years. Its principal subsidiary, Simmons Bank, operates 234 branches in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. Founded in 1903, Simmons Bank offers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach. In 2024, Simmons Bank was recognized by U.S. News & World Report as one of the 2024-2025 Best Companies to Work For in the South and by Forbes as one of America's Best-In-State Banks 2024 in Tennessee and America's Best-In-State Banks 2024 in Missouri. Additional information about Simmons Bank can be found on our website at simmonsbank.com, by following @Simmons_Bank on X (formerly Twitter) or by visiting our newsroom.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in their analysis of the Company's performance. These measures adjust GAAP performance measures to, among other things, include the tax benefit associated with revenue items that are tax-exempt, as well as exclude from net income (including on a per share diluted basis), pre-tax, pre-provision earnings, net charge-offs, income available to common shareholders, non-interest income, and non-interest expense certain income and expense items attributable to, for example, merger activity (primarily including merger-related expenses), gains and/or losses on sale of branches, net branch right-sizing initiatives, FDIC special assessment charges and gain/loss on the sale of AFS investment securities. The Company has updated its calculation of certain non-GAAP financial measures to exclude the impact of gains or losses on the sale of AFS investment securities in light of the impact of the Company's strategic AFS investment securities transactions during the fourth quarter of 2023 and has presented past periods on a comparable basis.

In addition, the Company also presents certain figures based on tangible common stockholders' equity, tangible assets and tangible book value, which exclude goodwill and other intangible assets. The Company further presents certain figures that are exclusive of the impact of deposits and/or loans acquired through acquisitions, mortgage warehouse loans, and/or energy loans, or gains and/or losses on the sale of securities. The Company's management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they, among other things, present the results of the Company's ongoing operations without the effect of mergers or other items not central to the Company's ongoing business, as well as normalize for tax effects and certain other effects. Management, therefore, believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company's ongoing businesses, and management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to assess the performance of the Company's ongoing businesses as related to prior financial periods. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the tables of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may not be based on historical facts and should be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements made in Mr. Fehlman's quote, may be identified by reference to future periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "believe," "budget," "expect," "foresee," "anticipate," "intend," "indicate," "target," "estimate," "plan," "project," "continue," "contemplate," "positions," "prospects," "predict," or "potential," by future conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "might" or "may," or by variations of such words or by similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to Simmons' future growth, business strategies, lending capacity and lending activity, loan demand, revenue, assets, asset quality, profitability, dividends, net interest margin, non-interest revenue, share repurchase program, acquisition strategy, digital banking initiatives, the Company's ability to recruit and retain key employees, the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses, and future economic conditions and interest rates. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this press release, and Simmons undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this press release. By nature, forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions and involve inherent risk and uncertainties. Various factors, including, but not limited to, changes in economic conditions, changes in credit quality, changes in interest rates and related governmental policies, changes in loan demand, changes in deposit flows, changes in real estate values, changes in the assumptions used in making the forward-looking statements, changes in the securities markets generally or the price of Simmons' common stock specifically, changes in information technology affecting the financial industry, and changes in customer behaviors, including consumer spending, borrowing, and saving habits; general economic and market conditions; changes in governmental administrations; market disruptions including pandemics or significant health hazards, severe weather conditions, natural disasters, terrorist activities, financial crises, political crises, war and other military conflicts (including the ongoing military conflicts between Russia and Ukraine and between Israel and Hamas) or other major events, or the prospect of these events; the soundness of other financial institutions and any indirect exposure related to the closings of other financial institutions and their impact on the broader market through other customers, suppliers and partners, or that the conditions which resulted in the liquidity concerns experienced by closed financial institutions may also adversely impact, directly or indirectly, other financial institutions and market participants with which the Company has commercial or deposit relationships; increased inflation; the loss of key employees; increased competition in the markets in which the Company operates and from non-bank financial institutions; increased unemployment; labor shortages; claims, damages, and fines related to litigation or government actions; changes in accounting principles relating to loan loss recognition (current expected credit losses); the Company's ability to manage and successfully integrate its mergers and acquisitions and to fully realize cost savings and other benefits associated with acquisitions; increased delinquency and foreclosure rates on commercial real estate loans; cyber threats, attacks or events; reliance on third parties for key services; government legislation; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Additional information on factors that might affect the Company's financial results is included in the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and other reports that the Company has filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC), all of which are available from the SEC on its website, www.sec.gov. In addition, there can be no guarantee that the board of directors (Board) of Simmons will approve a quarterly dividend in future quarters, and the timing, payment, and amount of future dividends (if any) is subject to, among other things, the discretion of the Board and may differ significantly from past dividends.

Simmons First National Corporation

















SFNC Consolidated End of Period Balance Sheets



















For the Quarters Ended

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30 (Unaudited)

2024

2024

2024

2023

2023 ($ in thousands)



















ASSETS



















Cash and noninterest bearing balances due from banks

$ 398,321

$ 320,021

$ 380,324

$ 345,258

$ 181,822 Interest bearing balances due from banks and federal funds sold

205,081

254,312

222,979

268,834

423,826 Cash and cash equivalents

603,402

574,333

603,303

614,092

605,648 Interest bearing balances due from banks - time

100

100

100

100

100 Investment securities - held-to-maturity

3,658,700

3,685,450

3,707,258

3,726,288

3,742,292 Investment securities - available-for-sale

2,691,094

2,885,904

3,027,558

3,152,153

3,358,421 Mortgage loans held for sale

8,270

13,053

11,899

9,373

11,690 Loans:



















Loans

17,336,040

17,192,437

17,001,760

16,845,670

16,771,888 Allowance for credit losses on loans

(233,223)

(230,389)

(227,367)

(225,231)

(218,547) Net loans

17,102,817

16,962,048

16,774,393

16,620,439

16,553,341 Premises and equipment

584,366

581,893

576,466

570,678

567,167 Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned

1,299

2,209

3,511

4,073

3,809 Interest receivable

125,700

126,625

122,781

122,430

110,361 Bank owned life insurance

508,781

505,023

503,348

500,559

497,465 Goodwill

1,320,799

1,320,799

1,320,799

1,320,799

1,320,799 Other intangible assets

101,093

104,943

108,795

112,645

116,660 Other assets

562,983

606,692

611,964

592,045

676,572 Total assets

$ 27,269,404

$ 27,369,072

$ 27,372,175

$ 27,345,674

$ 27,564,325





















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



















Deposits:



















Noninterest bearing transaction accounts

$ 4,521,715

$ 4,624,186

$ 4,697,539

$ 4,800,880

$ 4,991,034 Interest bearing transaction accounts and savings deposits

10,863,945

10,925,179

11,071,762

10,997,425

10,571,807 Time deposits

6,549,774

6,291,518

6,583,703

6,446,673

6,668,370 Total deposits

21,935,434

21,840,883

22,353,004

22,244,978

22,231,211 Federal funds purchased and securities sold



















under agreements to repurchase

51,071

52,705

58,760

67,969

74,482 Other borrowings

1,045,878

1,346,378

871,874

972,366

1,347,855 Subordinated notes and debentures

366,255

366,217

366,179

366,141

366,103 Accrued interest and other liabilities

341,933

304,020

283,232

267,732

259,119 Total liabilities

23,740,571

23,910,203

23,933,049

23,919,186

24,278,770





















Stockholders' equity:



















Common stock

1,256

1,255

1,254

1,252

1,251 Surplus

2,508,438

2,506,469

2,503,673

2,499,930

2,497,874 Undivided profits

1,355,000

1,356,626

1,342,215

1,329,681

1,330,810 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

(335,861)

(405,481)

(408,016)

(404,375)

(544,380) Total stockholders' equity

3,528,833

3,458,869

3,439,126

3,426,488

3,285,555 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 27,269,404

$ 27,369,072

$ 27,372,175

$ 27,345,674

$ 27,564,325

Simmons First National Corporation

















SFNC Consolidated Statements of Income - Quarter-to-Date



















For the Quarters Ended

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30 (Unaudited)

2024

2024

2024

2023

2023 ($ in thousands, except per share data)



















INTEREST INCOME



















Loans (including fees)

$ 277,939

$ 270,937

$ 261,490

$ 261,505

$ 255,901 Interest bearing balances due from banks and federal funds sold

2,921

2,964

3,010

3,115

3,569 Investment securities

53,220

55,050

58,001

58,755

50,638 Mortgage loans held for sale

209

194

148

143

178 TOTAL INTEREST INCOME

334,289

329,145

322,649

323,518

310,286 INTEREST EXPENSE



















Time deposits

73,937

73,946

73,241

72,458

68,062 Other deposits

78,307

79,087

78,692

71,412

65,095 Federal funds purchased and securities



















sold under agreements to repurchase

138

156

189

232

277 Other borrowings

17,067

15,025

11,649

16,607

16,450 Subordinated notes and debentures

7,128

7,026

6,972

7,181

6,969 TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE

176,577

175,240

170,743

167,890

156,853 NET INTEREST INCOME

157,712

153,905

151,906

155,628

153,433 PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES



















Provision for credit losses on loans

12,148

11,099

10,206

11,225

20,222 Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments

-

-

-

-

(11,300) Provision for credit losses on investment securities - AFS

-

-

-

(1,196)

(1,200) Provision for credit losses on investment securities - HTM

-

-

-

-

- TOTAL PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

12,148

11,099

10,206

10,029

7,722 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION



















FOR CREDIT LOSSES

145,564

142,806

141,700

145,599

145,711 NONINTEREST INCOME



















Service charges on deposit accounts

12,713

12,252

11,955

12,782

12,429 Debit and credit card fees

8,144

8,162

8,246

7,822

7,712 Wealth management fees

8,226

8,274

7,478

7,679

7,719 Mortgage lending income

1,956

1,973

2,320

1,603

2,157 Bank owned life insurance income

3,757

3,876

3,814

3,094

3,095 Other service charges and fees (includes insurance income)

2,381

2,352

2,199

2,346

2,232 Gain (loss) on sale of securities

(28,393)

-

-

(20,218)

- Other income

8,346

6,410

7,172

6,866

7,433 TOTAL NONINTEREST INCOME

17,130

43,299

43,184

21,974

42,777 NONINTEREST EXPENSE



















Salaries and employee benefits

69,167

70,716

72,653

66,982

67,374 Occupancy expense, net

12,216

11,864

12,258

11,733

12,020 Furniture and equipment expense

5,612

5,623

5,141

5,445

5,117 Other real estate and foreclosure expense

87

117

179

189

228 Deposit insurance

5,571

5,682

7,135

15,220

4,672 Merger-related costs

-

-

-

-

5 Other operating expenses

44,540

45,352

42,513

48,570

42,582 TOTAL NONINTEREST EXPENSE

137,193

139,354

139,879

148,139

131,998 NET INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

25,501

46,751

45,005

19,434

56,490 Provision for income taxes

761

5,988

6,134

(4,473)

9,243 NET INCOME

$ 24,740

$ 40,763

$ 38,871

$ 23,907

$ 47,247 BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE

$ 0.20

$ 0.32

$ 0.31

$ 0.19

$ 0.38 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE

$ 0.20

$ 0.32

$ 0.31

$ 0.19

$ 0.37

Simmons First National Corporation













SFNC Consolidated Risk-Based Capital



















For the Quarters Ended

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30 (Unaudited)

2024

2024

2024

2023

2023 ($ in thousands)



















Tier 1 capital



















Stockholders' equity

$ 3,528,833

$ 3,458,869

$ 3,439,126

$ 3,426,488

$ 3,285,555 CECL transition provision (1)

30,873

30,873

30,873

61,746

61,746 Disallowed intangible assets, net of deferred tax

(1,388,549)

(1,391,969)

(1,394,672)

(1,398,810)

(1,402,682) Unrealized loss (gain) on AFS securities

335,861

405,481

408,016

404,375

544,380 Total Tier 1 capital

2,507,018

2,503,254

2,483,343

2,493,799

2,488,999





















Tier 2 capital



















Subordinated notes and debentures

366,255

366,217

366,179

366,141

366,103 Subordinated debt phase out

(132,000)

(132,000)

(66,000)

(66,000)

(66,000) Qualifying allowance for loan losses and



















reserve for unfunded commitments

220,517

217,684

214,660

170,977

165,490 Total Tier 2 capital

454,772

451,901

514,839

471,118

465,593 Total risk-based capital

$ 2,961,790

$ 2,955,155

$ 2,998,182

$ 2,964,917

$ 2,954,592





















Risk weighted assets

$ 20,790,941

$ 20,856,194

$ 20,782,094

$ 20,599,238

$ 20,703,669





















Adjusted average assets for leverage ratio

$ 26,198,178

$ 26,371,545

$ 26,312,873

$ 26,552,988

$ 26,733,658





















Ratios at end of quarter



















Equity to assets

12.94 %

12.64 %

12.56 %

12.53 %

11.92 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2)

8.15 %

7.84 %

7.75 %

7.69 %

7.07 % Common equity Tier 1 ratio (CET1)

12.06 %

12.00 %

11.95 %

12.11 %

12.02 % Tier 1 leverage ratio

9.57 %

9.49 %

9.44 %

9.39 %

9.31 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

12.06 %

12.00 %

11.95 %

12.11 %

12.02 % Total risk-based capital ratio

14.25 %

14.17 %

14.43 %

14.39 %

14.27 %













(1) The Company has elected to use the CECL transition provision allowed for in the year of adopting ASC 326.

(2) Calculations of tangible common equity to tangible assets and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.











Simmons First National Corporation













SFNC Consolidated Investment Securities



















For the Quarters Ended

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30 (Unaudited)

2024

2024

2024

2023

2023 ($ in thousands)



















Investment Securities - End of Period



















Held-to-Maturity



















U.S. Government agencies

$ 455,179

$ 454,488

$ 453,805

$ 453,121

$ 452,428 Mortgage-backed securities

1,093,070

1,119,741

1,142,352

1,161,694

1,178,324 State and political subdivisions

1,857,283

1,857,409

1,855,642

1,856,674

1,857,652 Other securities

253,168

253,812

255,459

254,799

253,888 Total held-to-maturity (net of credit losses)

3,658,700

3,685,450

3,707,258

3,726,288

3,742,292 Available-for-Sale



















U.S. Treasury

$ 1,290

$ 1,275

$ 1,964

$ 2,254

$ 2,224 U.S. Government agencies

58,397

66,563

69,801

72,502

172,759 Mortgage-backed securities

1,510,402

1,730,842

1,845,364

1,940,307

2,157,092 State and political subdivisions

898,178

864,190

874,849

902,793

790,344 Other securities

222,827

223,034

235,580

234,297

236,002 Total available-for-sale (net of credit losses)

2,691,094

2,885,904

3,027,558

3,152,153

3,358,421 Total investment securities (net of credit losses)

$ 6,349,794

$ 6,571,354

$ 6,734,816

$ 6,878,441

$ 7,100,713 Fair value - HTM investment securities

$ 3,109,610

$ 3,005,524

$ 3,049,281

$ 3,135,370

$ 2,848,211

Simmons First National Corporation













SFNC Consolidated Loans



















For the Quarters Ended

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30 (Unaudited)

2024

2024

2024

2023

2023 ($ in thousands)



















Loan Portfolio - End of Period



















Consumer:



















Credit cards

$ 177,696

$ 178,354

$ 182,742

$ 191,204

$ 191,550 Other consumer

113,896

130,278

124,531

127,462

112,832 Total consumer

291,592

308,632

307,273

318,666

304,382 Real Estate:



















Construction

2,796,378

3,056,703

3,331,739

3,144,220

3,022,321 Single-family residential

2,724,648

2,666,201

2,624,738

2,641,556

2,657,879 Other commercial real estate

7,992,437

7,760,266

7,508,049

7,552,410

7,565,008 Total real estate

13,513,463

13,483,170

13,464,526

13,338,186

13,245,208 Commercial:



















Commercial

2,467,384

2,484,474

2,499,311

2,490,176

2,477,077 Agricultural

314,340

285,181

226,642

232,710

296,912 Total commercial

2,781,724

2,769,655

2,725,953

2,722,886

2,773,989 Other

749,261

630,980

504,008

465,932

448,309 Total loans

$ 17,336,040

$ 17,192,437

$ 17,001,760

$ 16,845,670

$ 16,771,888

Simmons First National Corporation













SFNC Consolidated Allowance and Asset Quality



















For the Quarters Ended

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30 (Unaudited)

2024

2024

2024

2023

2023 ($ in thousands)



















Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans



















Beginning balance

$ 230,389

$ 227,367

$ 225,231

$ 218,547

$ 209,966





















Loans charged off:



















Credit cards

1,744

1,418

1,646

1,500

1,318 Other consumer

524

550

732

767

633 Real estate

159

123

2,857

1,023

9,723 Commercial

8,235

7,243

4,593

3,105

1,219 Total loans charged off

10,662

9,334

9,828

6,395

12,893





















Recoveries of loans previously charged off:



















Credit cards

231

221

248

242

234 Other consumer

275

509

333

518

344 Real estate

403

72

735

785

429 Commercial

439

455

442

309

245 Total recoveries

1,348

1,257

1,758

1,854

1,252 Net loans charged off

9,314

8,077

8,070

4,541

11,641 Provision for credit losses on loans

12,148

11,099

10,206

11,225

20,222 Balance, end of quarter

$ 233,223

$ 230,389

$ 227,367

$ 225,231

$ 218,547





















Nonperforming assets



















Nonperforming loans:



















Nonaccrual loans

$ 100,865

$ 102,891

$ 105,788

$ 83,325

$ 81,135 Loans past due 90 days or more

830

558

1,527

1,147

806 Total nonperforming loans

101,695

103,449

107,315

84,472

81,941 Other nonperforming assets:



















Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned

1,299

2,209

3,511

4,073

3,809 Other nonperforming assets

1,311

1,167

1,491

1,726

1,417 Total other nonperforming assets

2,610

3,376

5,002

5,799

5,226 Total nonperforming assets

$ 104,305

$ 106,825

$ 112,317

$ 90,271

$ 87,167





















Ratios



















Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans

1.35 %

1.34 %

1.34 %

1.34 %

1.30 % Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans

229 %

223 %

212 %

267 %

267 % Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.59 %

0.60 %

0.63 %

0.50 %

0.49 % Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.38 %

0.39 %

0.41 %

0.33 %

0.32 % Annualized net charge offs to average loans (QTD)

0.22 %

0.19 %

0.19 %

0.11 %

0.28 % Annualized net charge offs to average loans (YTD)

0.20 %

0.19 %

0.19 %

0.12 %

0.12 % Annualized net credit card charge offs to



















average credit card loans (QTD)

3.23 %

2.50 %

2.88 %

2.49 %

2.19 %

Simmons First National Corporation





























SFNC Consolidated - Average Balance Sheet and Net Interest Income Analysis





















For the Quarters Ended



































(Unaudited)







































Three Months Ended

Sep 2024

Three Months Ended

Jun 2024

Three Months Ended

Sep 2023 ($ in thousands)

Average

Balance

Income/

Expense

Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Income/

Expense

Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Income/

Expense

Yield/

Rate ASSETS



































Earning assets:



































Interest bearing balances due from banks



































and federal funds sold

$ 204,505

$ 2,921

5.68 %

$ 214,777

$ 2,964

5.55 %

$ 331,444

$ 3,569

4.27 % Investment securities - taxable

3,826,934

37,473

3.90 %

4,035,508

39,283

3.92 %

4,638,486

34,734

2.97 % Investment securities - non-taxable (FTE)

2,617,532

21,318

3.24 %

2,597,005

21,429

3.32 %

2,617,152

21,563

3.27 % Mortgage loans held for sale

12,425

209

6.69 %

10,328

194

7.55 %

9,542

178

7.40 % Loans - including fees (FTE)

17,208,162

278,766

6.44 %

17,101,799

271,851

6.39 %

16,758,597

256,757

6.08 % Total interest earning assets (FTE)

23,869,558

340,687

5.68 %

23,959,417

335,721

5.64 %

24,355,221

316,801

5.16 % Non-earning assets

3,346,882









3,345,860









3,239,390







Total assets

$ 27,216,440









$ 27,305,277









$ 27,594,611













































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY































Interest bearing liabilities:



































Interest bearing transaction and



































savings accounts

$ 10,826,514

$ 78,307

2.88 %

$ 10,973,462

$ 79,087

2.90 %

$ 10,682,767

$ 65,095

2.42 % Time deposits

6,355,801

73,937

4.63 %

6,447,259

73,946

4.61 %

6,558,110

68,062

4.12 % Total interest bearing deposits

17,182,315

152,244

3.52 %

17,420,721

153,033

3.53 %

17,240,877

133,157

3.06 % Federal funds purchased and securities



































sold under agreement to repurchase

51,830

138

1.06 %

50,558

156

1.24 %

89,769

277

1.22 % Other borrowings

1,252,435

17,067

5.42 %

1,111,734

15,025

5.44 %

1,222,557

16,450

5.34 % Subordinated notes and debentures

366,236

7,128

7.74 %

366,198

7,026

7.72 %

366,085

6,969

7.55 % Total interest bearing liabilities

18,852,816

176,577

3.73 %

18,949,211

175,240

3.72 %

18,919,288

156,853

3.29 % Noninterest bearing liabilities:



































Noninterest bearing deposits

4,535,105









4,624,819









5,032,631







Other liabilities

323,378









280,092









271,014







Total liabilities

23,711,299









23,854,122









24,222,933







Stockholders' equity

3,505,141









3,451,155









3,371,678







Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 27,216,440









$ 27,305,277









$ 27,594,611







Net interest income (FTE)





$ 164,110









$ 160,481









$ 159,948



Net interest spread (FTE)









1.95 %









1.92 %









1.87 % Net interest margin (FTE)









2.74 %









2.69 %









2.61 %

Simmons First National Corporation













SFNC Consolidated - Selected Financial Data



















For the Quarters Ended

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30 (Unaudited)

2024

2024

2024

2023

2023 ($ in thousands, except share data)



















QUARTER-TO-DATE



















Financial Highlights - As Reported



















Net Income

$ 24,740

$ 40,763

$ 38,871

$ 23,907

$ 47,247 Diluted earnings per share

0.20

0.32

0.31

0.19

0.37 Return on average assets

0.36 %

0.60 %

0.57 %

0.35 %

0.68 % Return on average common equity

2.81 %

4.75 %

4.54 %

2.84 %

5.56 % Return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (1)

5.27 %

8.67 %

8.33 %

5.61 %

10.33 % Net interest margin (FTE)

2.74 %

2.69 %

2.66 %

2.68 %

2.61 % Efficiency ratio (2)

75.70 %

68.38 %

69.41 %

80.46 %

65.11 % FTE adjustment

6,398

6,576

6,422

6,511

6,515 Average diluted shares outstanding

125,999,269

125,758,166

125,661,950

125,609,265

126,283,609 Shares repurchased under plan

-

-

-

-

1,128,962 Average price of shares repurchased

-

-

-

-

17.69 Cash dividends declared per common share

0.210

0.210

0.210

0.200

0.200 Accretable yield on acquired loans

1,496

1,569

1,123

1,762

2,146 Financial Highlights - Adjusted (non-GAAP) (1)



















Adjusted earnings

$ 46,005

$ 41,897

$ 40,351

$ 50,215

$ 48,804 Adjusted diluted earnings per share

0.37

0.33

0.32

0.40

0.39 Adjusted return on average assets

0.67 %

0.62 %

0.60 %

0.73 %

0.70 % Adjusted return on average common equity

5.22 %

4.88 %

4.71 %

5.97 %

5.74 % Adjusted return on tangible common equity

9.34 %

8.89 %

8.62 %

11.10 %

10.64 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (2)

63.38 %

65.68 %

66.42 %

62.91 %

61.94 % YEAR-TO-DATE



















Financial Highlights - GAAP



















Net Income

$ 104,374

$ 79,634

$ 38,871

$ 175,057

$ 151,150 Diluted earnings per share

0.83

0.63

0.31

1.38

1.19 Return on average assets

0.51 %

0.59 %

0.57 %

0.64 %

0.73 % Return on average common equity

4.02 %

4.64 %

4.54 %

5.21 %

6.00 % Return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (1)

7.39 %

8.50 %

8.33 %

9.76 %

11.14 % Net interest margin (FTE)

2.70 %

2.68 %

2.66 %

2.78 %

2.82 % Efficiency ratio (2)

71.00 %

68.90 %

69.41 %

67.75 %

64.13 % FTE adjustment

19,396

12,998

6,422

25,443

18,932 Average diluted shares outstanding

125,910,260

125,693,536

125,661,950

126,775,704

127,099,727 Cash dividends declared per common share

0.630

0.420

0.210

0.800

0.600 Financial Highlights - Adjusted (non-GAAP) (1)



















Adjusted earnings

$ 128,253

$ 82,248

$ 40,351

$ 207,716

$ 157,501 Adjusted diluted earnings per share

1.02

0.65

0.32

1.64

1.24 Adjusted return on average assets

0.63 %

0.61 %

0.60 %

0.75 %

0.76 % Adjusted return on average common equity

4.94 %

4.80 %

4.71 %

6.18 %

6.25 % Adjusted return on tangible common equity

8.96 %

8.76 %

8.62 %

11.46 %

11.58 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (2)

65.14 %

66.05 %

66.42 %

61.32 %

60.81 % END OF PERIOD



















Book value per share

$ 28.11

$ 27.56

$ 27.42

$ 27.37

$ 26.26 Tangible book value per share

16.78

16.20

16.02

15.92

14.77 Shares outstanding

125,554,598

125,487,520

125,419,618

125,184,119

125,133,281 Full-time equivalent employees

2,972

2,961

2,989

3,007

3,005 Total number of financial centers

234

234

233

234

232













(1) Non-GAAP measurement that management believes aids in the understanding and discussion of results. Reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.









(2) Efficiency ratio is noninterest expense as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues. Adjusted efficiency ratio is noninterest expense before foreclosed property expense, amortization of intangibles and certain adjusting items as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues, excluding gains and losses from securities transactions and certain adjusting items, and is a non-GAAP measurement.







Simmons First National Corporation













SFNC Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted Earnings - Quarter-to-Date



For the Quarters Ended

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30 (Unaudited)

2024

2024

2024

2023

2023 (in thousands, except per share data)



















QUARTER-TO-DATE



















Net income

$ 24,740

$ 40,763

$ 38,871

$ 23,907

$ 47,247 Certain items (non-GAAP)



















FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment

-

283

1,549

10,521

- Merger related costs

-

-

-

-

5 Early retirement program

(1)

118

219

1,032

1,557 Termination of vendor and software services

(13)

615

-

-

- Loss (gain) on sale of securities

28,393

-

-

20,218

- Branch right sizing (net)

410

519

236

3,846

547 Tax effect of certain items (1)

(7,524)

(401)

(524)

(9,309)

(552) Certain items, net of tax

21,265

1,134

1,480

26,308

1,557 Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP)

$ 46,005

$ 41,897

$ 40,351

$ 50,215

$ 48,804





















Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.20

$ 0.32

$ 0.31

$ 0.19

$ 0.37 Certain items (non-GAAP)



















FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment

-

-

0.01

0.08

- Early retirement program

-

-

-

0.01

0.01 Termination of vendor and software services

-

0.01

-

-

- Loss (gain) on sale of securities

0.23

-

-

0.16

- Branch right sizing (net)

-

-

-

0.03

0.01 Tax effect of certain items (1)

(0.06)

-

-

(0.07)

- Certain items, net of tax

0.17

0.01

0.01

0.21

0.02 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)

$ 0.37

$ 0.33

$ 0.32

$ 0.40

$ 0.39

































































(1) Effective tax rate of 26.135%.









































Reconciliation of Certain Noninterest Income and Expense Items (non-GAAP)

































QUARTER-TO-DATE



















Noninterest income

$ 17,130

$ 43,299

$ 43,184

$ 21,974

$ 42,777 Certain noninterest income items



















Loss (gain) on sale of securities

28,393

-

-

20,218

- Adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP)

$ 45,523

$ 43,299

$ 43,184

$ 42,192

$ 42,777





















Noninterest expense

$ 137,193

$ 139,354

$ 139,879

$ 148,139

$ 131,998 Certain noninterest expense items



















Merger related costs

-

-

-

-

(5) Early retirement program

1

(118)

(219)

(1,032)

(1,557) FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment

-

(283)

(1,549)

(10,521)

- Termination of vendor and software services

13

(615)

-

-

- Branch right sizing expense

(410)

(519)

(236)

(3,846)

(547) Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP)

$ 136,797

$ 137,819

$ 137,875

$ 132,740

$ 129,889





















Salaries and employee benefits

$ 69,167

$ 70,716

$ 72,653

$ 66,982

$ 67,374 Certain salaries and employee benefits items



















Early retirement program

1

(118)

(219)

(1,032)

(1,557) Other

(1)

1

-

2

- Adjusted salaries and employee benefits (non-GAAP)

$ 69,167

$ 70,599

$ 72,434

$ 65,952

$ 65,817





















Other operating expenses

$ 44,540

$ 45,352

$ 42,513

$ 48,570

$ 42,582 Certain other operating expenses items



















Termination of vendor and software services

13

(615)

-

-

- Branch right sizing expense

(184)

(392)

(83)

(3,708)

(466) Adjusted other operating expenses (non-GAAP)

$ 44,369

$ 44,345

$ 42,430

$ 44,862

$ 42,116

Simmons First National Corporation













SFNC Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted Earnings - Year-to-Date



For the Quarters Ended

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30 (Unaudited)

2024

2024

2024

2023

2023 (in thousands, except per share data)



















YEAR-TO-DATE



















Net income

$ 104,374

$ 79,634

$ 38,871

$ 175,057

$ 151,150 Certain items (non-GAAP)



















FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment

1,832

1,832

1,549

10,521

- Merger related costs

-

-

-

1,420

1,420 Early retirement program

336

337

219

6,198

5,166 Termination of vendor and software services

602

615

-

-

- Loss (gain) on sale of securities

28,393

-

-

20,609

391 Branch right sizing (net)

1,165

755

236

5,467

1,621 Tax effect of certain items (1)

(8,449)

(925)

(524)

(11,556)

(2,247) Certain items, net of tax

23,879

2,614

1,480

32,659

6,351 Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP)

$ 128,253

$ 82,248

$ 40,351

$ 207,716

$ 157,501





















Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.83

$ 0.63

$ 0.31

$ 1.38

$ 1.19 Certain items (non-GAAP)



















FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment

0.02

0.02

0.01

0.08

- Merger related costs

-

-

-

0.01

0.01 Early retirement program

-

-

-

0.05

0.04 Loss (gain) on sale of securities

0.23

-

-

0.17

- Branch right sizing (net)

0.01

0.01

-

0.04

0.02 Tax effect of certain items (1)

(0.07)

(0.01)

-

(0.09)

(0.02) Certain items, net of tax

0.19

0.02

0.01

0.26

0.05 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)

$ 1.02

$ 0.65

$ 0.32

$ 1.64

$ 1.24





















(1) Effective tax rate of 26.135%.









































Reconciliation of Certain Noninterest Income and Expense Items (non-GAAP)

































YEAR-TO-DATE



















Noninterest income

$ 103,613

$ 86,483

$ 43,184

$ 155,566

$ 133,592 Certain noninterest income items



















Loss (gain) on sale of securities

28,393

-

-

20,609

391 Adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP)

$ 132,006

$ 86,483

$ 43,184

$ 176,175

$ 133,983





















Noninterest expense

$ 416,426

$ 279,233

$ 139,879

$ 563,061

$ 414,922 Certain noninterest expense items



















Merger related costs

-

-

-

(1,420)

(1,420) Early retirement program

(336)

(337)

(219)

(6,198)

(5,166) FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment

(1,832)

(1,832)

(1,549)

(10,521)

- Termination of vendor and software services

(602)

(615)

-

-

- Branch right sizing expense

(1,165)

(755)

(236)

(5,467)

(1,621) Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP)

$ 412,491

$ 275,694

$ 137,875

$ 539,455

$ 406,715





















Salaries and employee benefits

$ 212,536

$ 143,369

$ 72,653

$ 286,117

$ 219,135 Certain salaries and employee benefits items



















Early retirement program

(336)

(337)

(219)

(6,198)

(5,166) Other

-

1

-

2

- Adjusted salaries and employee benefits (non-GAAP)

$ 212,200

$ 143,033

$ 72,434

$ 279,921

$ 213,969





















Other operating expenses

$ 132,405

$ 87,865

$ 42,513

$ 177,164

$ 128,594 Certain other operating expenses items



















Termination of vendor and software services

(602)

(615)

-

-

- Branch right sizing expense

(659)

(475)

(83)

(4,937)

(1,229) Adjusted other operating expenses (non-GAAP)

$ 131,144

$ 86,775

$ 42,430

$ 172,227

$ 127,365

Simmons First National Corporation

















SFNC Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - End of Period















For the Quarters Ended

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30 (Unaudited)

2024

2024

2024

2023

2023 ($ in thousands, except per share data)









































Calculation of Tangible Common Equity and the Ratio of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets





























Total common stockholders' equity

$ 3,528,833

$ 3,458,869

$ 3,439,126

$ 3,426,488

$ 3,285,555 Intangible assets:



















Goodwill

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799) Other intangible assets

(101,093)

(104,943)

(108,795)

(112,645)

(116,660) Total intangibles

(1,421,892)

(1,425,742)

(1,429,594)

(1,433,444)

(1,437,459) Tangible common stockholders' equity

$ 2,106,941

$ 2,033,127

$ 2,009,532

$ 1,993,044

$ 1,848,096





















Total assets

$ 27,269,404

$ 27,369,072

$ 27,372,175

$ 27,345,674

$ 27,564,325 Intangible assets:



















Goodwill

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799) Other intangible assets

(101,093)

(104,943)

(108,795)

(112,645)

(116,660) Total intangibles

(1,421,892)

(1,425,742)

(1,429,594)

(1,433,444)

(1,437,459) Tangible assets

$ 25,847,512

$ 25,943,330

$ 25,942,581

$ 25,912,230

$ 26,126,866





















Ratio of common equity to assets

12.94 %

12.64 %

12.56 %

12.53 %

11.92 % Ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets

8.15 %

7.84 %

7.75 %

7.69 %

7.07 %





















Calculation of Tangible Book Value per Share









































Total common stockholders' equity

$ 3,528,833

$ 3,458,869

$ 3,439,126

$ 3,426,488

$ 3,285,555 Intangible assets:



















Goodwill

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799) Other intangible assets

(101,093)

(104,943)

(108,795)

(112,645)

(116,660) Total intangibles

(1,421,892)

(1,425,742)

(1,429,594)

(1,433,444)

(1,437,459) Tangible common stockholders' equity

$ 2,106,941

$ 2,033,127

$ 2,009,532

$ 1,993,044

$ 1,848,096 Shares of common stock outstanding

125,554,598

125,487,520

125,419,618

125,184,119

125,133,281 Book value per common share

$ 28.11

$ 27.56

$ 27.42

$ 27.37

$ 26.26 Tangible book value per common share

$ 16.78

$ 16.20

$ 16.02

$ 15.92

$ 14.77





















Calculation of Coverage Ratio of Uninsured, Non-Collateralized Deposits





































Uninsured deposits at Simmons Bank

$ 8,355,496

$ 8,186,903

$ 8,413,514

$ 8,328,444

$ 8,143,200 Less: Collateralized deposits (excluding portion that is FDIC insured)

2,710,167

2,835,424

2,995,241

2,846,716

2,835,405 Less: Intercompany eliminations

986,626

943,979

775,461

728,480

676,840 Total uninsured, non-collateralized deposits

$ 4,658,703

$ 4,407,500

$ 4,642,812

$ 4,753,248

$ 4,630,955





















FHLB borrowing availability

$ 4,955,000

$ 4,910,000

$ 5,326,000

$ 5,401,000

$ 5,372,000 Unpledged securities

4,110,000

4,145,000

4,122,000

3,817,000

4,124,000 Fed funds lines, Fed discount window and



















Bank Term Funding Program (1)

2,109,000

2,065,000

2,009,000

1,998,000

1,951,000 Additional liquidity sources

$ 11,174,000

$ 11,120,000

$ 11,457,000

$ 11,216,000

$ 11,447,000





















Uninsured, non-collateralized deposit coverage ratio

2.4

2.5

2.5

2.4

2.5





















(1) The Bank Term Funding Program closed for new loans on March 11, 2024. At no time did Simmons borrow funds under this program.





















Calculation of Net Charge Off Ratio









































Net charge offs

$ 9,314

$ 8,077

$ 8,070







Less: Net charge offs from run-off portfolio (1)

3,500

6,700

4,500







Net charge offs excluding run-off portfolio

$ 5,814

$ 1,377

$ 3,570





























Average total loans

$ 17,208,162

$ 17,101,799

$ 16,900,496





























Annualized net charge offs to average loans (NCO ratio)

0.22 %

0.19 %

0.19 %







NCO ratio, excluding net charge offs associated with run-off



















portfolio (annualized)

0.13 %

0.03 %

0.08 %





























(1) Run-off portfolio consists of asset based lending and small equipment finance portfolios obtained in acquisitions.





Simmons First National Corporation

















SFNC Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Quarter-to-Date















For the Quarters Ended

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30 (Unaudited)

2024

2024

2024

2023

2023 ($ in thousands)



















Calculation of Adjusted Return on Average Assets









































Net income

$ 24,740

$ 40,763

$ 38,871

$ 23,907

$ 47,247 Certain items (non-GAAP)



















FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment

-

283

1,549

10,521

- Merger related costs

-

-

-

-

5 Early retirement program

(1)

118

219

1,032

1,557 Termination of vendor and software services

(13)

615

-

-

- Loss (gain) on sale of securities

28,393

-

-

20,218

- Branch right sizing (net)

410

519

236

3,846

547 Tax effect of certain items (2)

(7,524)

(401)

(524)

(9,309)

(552) Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP)

$ 46,005

$ 41,897

$ 40,351

$ 50,215

$ 48,804





















Average total assets

$ 27,216,440

$ 27,305,277

$ 27,259,399

$ 27,370,811

$ 27,594,611





















Return on average assets

0.36 %

0.60 %

0.57 %

0.35 %

0.68 % Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)

0.67 %

0.62 %

0.60 %

0.73 %

0.70 %





















Calculation of Return on Tangible Common Equity









































Net income available to common stockholders

$ 24,740

$ 40,763

$ 38,871

$ 23,907

$ 47,247 Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes

2,845

2,845

2,844

2,965

3,027 Total income available to common stockholders

$ 27,585

$ 43,608

$ 41,715

$ 26,872

$ 50,274 Certain items (non-GAAP)



















FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment

$ -

$ 283

$ 1,549

$ 10,521

$ - Merger related costs

-

-

-

-

5 Early retirement program

(1)

118

219

1,032

1,557 Termination of vendor and software services

(13)

615

-

-

- Loss (gain) on sale of securities

28,393

-

-

20,218

- Branch right sizing (net)

410

519

236

3,846

547 Tax effect of certain items (2)

(7,524)

(401)

(524)

(9,309)

(552) Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP)

46,005

41,897

40,351

50,215

48,804 Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes

2,845

2,845

2,844

2,965

3,027 Total adjusted earnings available to common stockholders (non-GAAP)

$ 48,850

$ 44,742

$ 43,195

$ 53,180

$ 51,831





















Average common stockholders' equity

$ 3,505,141

$ 3,451,155

$ 3,447,021

$ 3,336,247

$ 3,371,678 Average intangible assets:



















Goodwill

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799) Other intangibles

(103,438)

(107,173)

(111,023)

(114,861)

(119,125) Total average intangibles

(1,424,237)

(1,427,972)

(1,431,822)

(1,435,660)

(1,439,924) Average tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)

$ 2,080,904

$ 2,023,183

$ 2,015,199

$ 1,900,587

$ 1,931,754





















Return on average common equity

2.81 %

4.75 %

4.54 %

2.84 %

5.56 % Return on tangible common equity

5.27 %

8.67 %

8.33 %

5.61 %

10.33 % Adjusted return on average common equity (non-GAAP)

5.22 %

4.88 %

4.71 %

5.97 %

5.74 % Adjusted return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

9.34 %

8.89 %

8.62 %

11.10 %

10.64 %





















Calculation of Efficiency Ratio and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (1)









































Noninterest expense (efficiency ratio numerator)

$ 137,193

$ 139,354

$ 139,879

$ 148,139

$ 131,998 Certain noninterest expense items (non-GAAP)



















Merger related costs

-

-

-

-

(5) Early retirement program

1

(118)

(219)

(1,032)

(1,557) FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment

-

(283)

(1,549)

(10,521)

- Termination of vendor and software services

13

(615)

-

-

- Branch right sizing expense

(410)

(519)

(236)

(3,846)

(547) Other real estate and foreclosure expense adjustment

(87)

(117)

(179)

(189)

(228) Amortization of intangibles adjustment

(3,851)

(3,852)

(3,850)

(4,015)

(4,097) Adjusted efficiency ratio numerator

$ 132,859

$ 133,850

$ 133,846

$ 128,536

$ 125,564





















Net interest income

$ 157,712

$ 153,905

$ 151,906

$ 155,628

$ 153,433 Noninterest income

17,130

43,299

43,184

21,974

42,777 Fully tax-equivalent adjustment (effective tax rate of 26.135%)

6,398

6,576

6,422

6,511

6,515 Efficiency ratio denominator

181,240

203,780

201,512

184,113

202,725 Certain noninterest income items (non-GAAP)



















(Gain) loss on sale of securities

28,393

-

-

20,218

- Adjusted efficiency ratio denominator

$ 209,633

$ 203,780

$ 201,512

$ 204,331

$ 202,725





















Efficiency ratio (1)

75.70 %

68.38 %

69.41 %

80.46 %

65.11 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (1)

63.38 %

65.68 %

66.42 %

62.91 %

61.94 %













(1) Efficiency ratio is noninterest expense as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues. Adjusted efficiency ratio is noninterest expense before foreclosed property expense, amortization of intangibles and certain adjusting items as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues, excluding gains and losses from securities transactions and certain adjusting items, and is a non-GAAP measurement.









(2) Effective tax rate of 26.135%.











Simmons First National Corporation

















SFNC Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Quarter-to-Date (continued)











For the Quarters Ended

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30 (Unaudited)

2024

2024

2024

2023

2023 ($ in thousands)



















Calculation of Total Revenue and Adjusted Total Revenue









































Net interest income

$ 157,712

$ 153,905

$ 151,906

$ 155,628

$ 153,433 Noninterest income

17,130

43,299

43,184

21,974

42,777 Total revenue

174,842

197,204

195,090

177,602

196,210 Certain items, pre-tax (non-GAAP)



















Less: Gain (loss) on sale of securities

(28,393)

-

-

(20,218)

- Adjusted total revenue

$ 203,235

$ 197,204

$ 195,090

$ 197,820

$ 196,210





















Calculation of Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR)









































Net interest income

$ 157,712

$ 153,905

$ 151,906

$ 155,628

$ 153,433 Noninterest income

17,130

43,299

43,184

21,974

42,777 Total revenue

174,842

197,204

195,090

177,602

196,210 Less: Noninterest expense

137,193

139,354

139,879

148,139

131,998 Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR)

$ 37,649

$ 57,850

$ 55,211

$ 29,463

$ 64,212





















Calculation of Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue









































Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR)

$ 37,649

$ 57,850

$ 55,211

$ 29,463

$ 64,212 Certain items, pre-tax (non-GAAP)



















Plus: Loss (gain) on sale of securities

28,393

-

-

20,218

- Plus: FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment

-

283

1,549

10,521

- Plus: Merger related costs

-

-

-

-

5 Plus: Early retirement program costs

(1)

118

219

1,032

1,557 Plus: Termination of vendor and software services

(13)

615

-

-

- Plus: Branch right sizing costs (net)

410

519

236

3,846

547 Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue

$ 66,438

$ 59,385

$ 57,215

$ 65,080

$ 66,321

Simmons First National Corporation

















SFNC Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Year-to-Date















For the Quarters Ended

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30 (Unaudited)

2024

2024

2024

2023

2023 ($ in thousands)



















Calculation of Adjusted Return on Average Assets









































Net income

$ 104,374

$ 79,634

$ 38,871

$ 175,057

$ 151,150 Certain items (non-GAAP)



















FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment

1,832

1,832

1,549

10,521

- Merger related costs

-

-

-

1,420

1,420 Early retirement program

336

337

219

6,198

5,166 Termination of vendor and software services

602

615

-

-

- Loss (gain) on sale of securities

28,393

-

-

20,609

391 Branch right sizing (net)

1,165

755

236

5,467

1,621 Tax effect of certain items (2)

(8,449)

(925)

(524)

(11,556)

(2,247) Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP)

$ 128,253

$ 82,248

$ 40,351

$ 207,716

$ 157,501





















Average total assets

$ 27,260,212

$ 27,282,338

$ 27,259,399

$ 27,554,859

$ 27,616,882





















Return on average assets

0.51 %

0.59 %

0.57 %

0.64 %

0.73 % Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)

0.63 %

0.61 %

0.60 %

0.75 %

0.76 %





















Calculation of Return on Tangible Common Equity









































Net income available to common stockholders

$ 104,374

$ 79,634

$ 38,871

$ 175,057

$ 151,150 Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes

8,534

5,689

2,844

12,044

9,079 Total income available to common stockholders

$ 112,908

$ 85,323

$ 41,715

$ 187,101

$ 160,229 Certain items (non-GAAP)



















FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment

$ 1,832

$ 1,832

$ 1,549

$ 10,521

$ - Merger related costs

-

-

-

1,420

1,420 Early retirement program

336

337

219

6,198

5,166 Termination of vendor and software services

602

615

-

-

- Loss (gain) on sale of securities

28,393

-

-

20,609

391 Branch right sizing (net)

1,165

755

236

5,467

1,621 Tax effect of certain items (2)

(8,449)

(925)

(524)

(11,556)

(2,247) Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP)

128,253

82,248

40,351

207,716

157,501 Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes

8,534

5,689

2,844

12,044

9,079 Total adjusted earnings available to common stockholders (non-GAAP)

$ 136,787

$ 87,937

$ 43,195

$ 219,760

$ 166,580





















Average common stockholders' equity

$ 3,467,908

$ 3,449,089

$ 3,447,021

$ 3,359,312

$ 3,367,088 Average intangible assets:



















Goodwill

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,510)

(1,320,412) Other intangibles

(107,197)

(109,098)

(111,023)

(121,098)

(123,200) Total average intangibles

(1,427,996)

(1,429,897)

(1,431,822)

(1,441,608)

(1,443,612) Average tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)

$ 2,039,912

$ 2,019,192

$ 2,015,199

$ 1,917,704

$ 1,923,476





















Return on average common equity

4.02 %

4.64 %

4.54 %

5.21 %

6.00 % Return on tangible common equity

7.39 %

8.50 %

8.33 %

9.76 %

11.14 % Adjusted return on average common equity (non-GAAP)

4.94 %

4.80 %

4.71 %

6.18 %

6.25 % Adjusted return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

8.96 %

8.76 %

8.62 %

11.46 %

11.58 %





















Calculation of Efficiency Ratio and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (1)









































Noninterest expense (efficiency ratio numerator)

$ 416,426

$ 279,233

$ 139,879

$ 563,061

$ 414,922 Certain noninterest expense items (non-GAAP)



















Merger related costs

-

-

-

(1,420)

(1,420) Early retirement program

(336)

(337)

(219)

(6,198)

(5,166) FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment

(1,832)

(1,832)

(1,549)

(10,521)

- Termination of vendor and software services

(602)

(615)

-

-

- Branch right sizing expense

(1,165)

(755)

(236)

(5,467)

(1,621) Other real estate and foreclosure expense adjustment

(383)

(296)

(179)

(892)

(703) Amortization of intangibles adjustment

(11,553)

(7,702)

(3,850)

(16,306)

(12,291) Adjusted efficiency ratio numerator

$ 400,555

$ 267,696

$ 133,846

$ 522,257

$ 393,721





















Net interest income

$ 463,523

$ 305,811

$ 151,906

$ 650,126

$ 494,498 Noninterest income

103,613

86,483

43,184

155,566

133,592 Fully tax-equivalent adjustment (effective tax rate of 26.135%)

19,396

12,998

6,422

25,443

18,932 Efficiency ratio denominator

586,532

405,292

201,512

831,135

647,022 Certain noninterest income items (non-GAAP)



















(Gain) loss on sale of securities

28,393

-

-

20,609

391 Adjusted efficiency ratio denominator

$ 614,925

$ 405,292

$ 201,512

$ 851,744

$ 647,413





















Efficiency ratio (1)

71.00 %

68.90 %

69.41 %

67.75 %

64.13 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (1)

65.14 %

66.05 %

66.42 %

61.32 %

60.81 %













(1) Efficiency ratio is noninterest expense as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues. Adjusted efficiency ratio is noninterest expense before foreclosed property expense, amortization of intangibles and certain adjusting items as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues, excluding gains and losses from securities transactions and certain adjusting items, and is a non-GAAP measurement.









(2) Effective tax rate of 26.135%.











