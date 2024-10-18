Simmons First National Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

PINE BLUFF, Ark., Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
Bob Fehlman, Simmons' Chief Executive Officer, commented on third quarter 2024 results:
Simmons' third quarter results were highlighted by positive underlying trends across the board. Net interest income increased 10 percent annualized on a linked quarter basis as loan yields continued to increase, while deposit costs were unchanged from second quarter 2024 levels and appear to have peaked.
We also were proactive in responding to favorable market conditions when opportunities presented themselves. During the quarter, we decided to sell certain lower yielding bonds in our securities portfolio to hasten the pace of our ongoing balance sheet optimization strategy. While the loss on the sale of these securities weighed on reported results, on an adjusted basis total revenue, noninterest income and pre-provision net revenue posted solid growth on a linked quarter basis. Equally important, credit trends remained steady in the quarter and our allowance for credit losses on loans ended the quarter at 1.35 percent.
As we enter the final quarter of 2024, we believe our strong capital and liquidity positions combined with the liability sensitivity position of our balance sheet will provide tailwinds as we navigate an uncertain macroeconomic environment.
Financial Highlights
3Q24
2Q24
3Q23
3Q24 Highlights
Balance Sheet (in millions)
Comparisons reflect 3Q24 vs 2Q24
Total loans
$17,336
$17,192
$16,772
Total investment securities
6,350
6,571
7,101
Total deposits
21,935
21,841
22,231
• Net income of $24.7 million
Total assets
27,269
27,369
27,564
Total shareholders' equity
3,529
3,459
3,286
Asset Quality
• Adjusted earnings1 of $46.0
Net charge-off ratio (NCO ratio)
0.22 %
0.19 %
0.28 %
Nonperforming loan ratio
0.59
0.60
0.49
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.38
0.39
0.32
• Total revenue of $174.8 million
Allowance for credit losses to loans (ACL)
1.35
1.34
1.30
Nonperforming loan coverage ratio
229
223
267
Performance Measures (in millions)
• Adjusted total revenue1 of
Total revenue
$174.8
$197.2
$196.2
Adjusted total revenue1
203.2
197.2
196.2
Pre-provision net revenue1 (PPNR)
37.6
57.9
64.2
• Net interest margin of 2.74%,
Adjusted pre-provision net revenue1
66.4
59.4
66.3
Provision for credit losses
12.1
11.1
7.7
• Cost of deposits unchanged
Per share Data
Diluted earnings
$ 0.20
$ 0.32
$ 0.37
Adjusted diluted earnings1
0.37
0.33
0.39
• Provision for credit losses on
Book value
28.11
27.56
26.26
Tangible book value1
16.78
16.20
14.77
Capital Ratios
• NCO ratio 22 bps in 3Q24; 9
Equity to assets (EA ratio)
12.94 %
12.64 %
11.92 %
Tangible common equity (TCE) ratio1
8.15
7.84
7.07
Common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio
12.06
12.00
12.02
• ACL ratio ends the quarter at
Total risk-based capital ratio
14.25
14.17
14.27
Liquidity ($ in millions)
• EA ratio 12.94%; TCE ratio1 up
Loan to deposit ratio
79.03 %
78.72 %
75.44 %
Borrowed funds to total liabilities
6.16
7.38
7.37
Uninsured, non-collateralized deposits (UCD)
$ 4,659
$ 4,408
$ 4,631
• Book value per share up 2%;
Additional liquidity sources
11,174
11,120
11,447
Coverage ratio of UCD
2.4x
2.5x
2.5x
Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) (Simmons or Company) today reported net income of $24.7 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $40.8 million in the second quarter of 2024 and $47.2 million in the third quarter of 2023. Diluted earnings per share were $0.20 for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $0.32 in the second quarter of 2024 and $0.37 in the third quarter of 2023. Adjusted earnings1 for the third quarter of 2024 were $46.0 million, compared to $41.9 million in the second quarter of 2024 and $48.8 million in the third quarter of 2023. Adjusted diluted earnings per share1 for the third quarter of 2024 were $0.37, compared to $0.33 in the second quarter of 2024 and $0.39 in the third quarter of 2023.
During the third quarter of 2024, given prevailing market conditions, we executed a strategic decision to sell approximately $252 million of available-for-sale (AFS) investment securities with a weighted average yield of approximately 1.29 percent, resulting in an after-tax loss of $21.0 million. The proceeds from the sale were used to pay off higher rate wholesale funding consisting of Federal Home Loan Bank advances. The table below summarizes the impact of this transaction, along with the impact of certain other items consisting primarily of branch right sizing, early retirement, and termination of vendor and software services. They are also described in further detail in the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables contained in this press release.
Impact of Certain Items on Earnings and Diluted EPS
$ in millions, except per share data
3Q24
2Q24
3Q23
Net income
$ 24.7
$ 40.8
$ 47.2
FDIC special assessment
-
0.3
-
Branch right sizing, net
0.4
0.5
0.5
Early retirement program
-
0.1
1.6
Termination of vendor and software services
-
0.6
-
Loss on sale of AFS investment securities
28.4
-
-
Total pre-tax impact
28.8
1.5
2.1
Tax effect2
(7.5)
(0.4)
(0.5)
Total impact on earnings
21.3
1.1
1.6
Adjusted earnings 1
$ 46.0
$ 41.9
$ 48.8
Diluted EPS
$ 0.20
$ 0.32
$ 0.37
FDIC special assessment
-
-
-
Branch right sizing, net
-
-
0.01
Early retirement program
-
-
0.01
Termination of vendor and software contracts
-
0.01
-
Loss on sale of AFS investment securities
0.23
-
-
Total pre-tax impact
0.23
0.01
0.02
Tax effect2
(0.6)
-
-
Total impact on earnings
0.17
0.01
0.02
Adjusted Diluted EPS 1
$ 0.37
$ 0.33
$ 0.39
Net Interest Income
Net interest income for the third quarter of 2024 totaled $157.7 million, compared to $153.9 million in the second quarter of 2024 and $153.4 million in the third quarter of 2023. Interest income totaled $334.3 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $329.1 million in the second quarter of 2024 and $310.3 million in the third quarter of 2023. The increase in interest income was primarily driven by an increase in total loans, coupled with an increase in the rate earned on loans. Interest expense totaled $176.6 million in the third quarter of 2024, up $1.3 million on a linked quarter basis primarily due to an increase in other borrowings costs, offset in part by a decrease in the interest expense on interest bearing deposits. Included in net interest income is accretion recognized on loans, which totaled $1.5 million in the third quarter of 2024, $1.6 million in the second quarter of 2024 and $2.1 million in the third quarter of 2023.
The yield on loans on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis for the third quarter of 2024 was 6.44 percent, up 5 basis points from the 6.39 percent for the second quarter of 2024 and up 36 basis points from the 6.08 percent for the third quarter of 2023. Cost of deposits for the third quarter of 2024 was 2.79 percent, unchanged from second quarter 2024 levels. The net interest margin on an FTE basis for the third quarter of 2024 was 2.74 percent, compared to 2.69 percent for the second quarter of 2024 and 2.61 percent for the third quarter of 2023. The 5 basis point increase in the net interest margin on a linked quarter basis included an estimated 3 basis point benefit from the strategic sale of AFS investment securities.
Select Yield/Rates
3Q24
2Q24
1Q24
4Q23
3Q23
Loan yield (FTE)2
6.44 %
6.39 %
6.24 %
6.20 %
6.08 %
Investment securities yield (FTE)2
3.63
3.68
3.76
3.67
3.08
Cost of interest bearing deposits
3.52
3.53
3.48
3.31
3.06
Cost of deposits
2.79
2.79
2.75
2.58
2.37
Cost of borrowed funds
5.79
5.84
5.85
5.79
5.60
Net interest spread (FTE)2
1.95
1.92
1.89
1.93
1.87
Net interest margin (FTE)2
2.74
2.69
2.66
2.68
2.61
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2024 was $17.1 million, compared to $43.3 million in the second quarter of 2024 and $42.8 million in the third quarter of 2023. Included in the third quarter of 2024 was a $28.4 million pre-tax loss on the strategic sale of AFS investment securities. Excluding this item, adjusted noninterest income1 was $45.5 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $43.3 million in the second quarter of 2024 and $42.8 million in the third quarter of 2023. The increase in adjusted noninterest income on a linked quarter basis was primarily due to an increase in other noninterest income reflecting gains on the sale of other real estate owned.
Noninterest Income
$ in millions
3Q24
2Q24
1Q24
4Q23
3Q23
Service charges on deposit accounts
$ 12.7
$ 12.3
$ 12.0
$ 12.8
$ 12.4
Wealth management fees
8.2
8.3
7.5
7.7
7.7
Debit and credit card fees
8.1
8.2
8.2
7.8
7.7
Mortgage lending income
2.0
2.0
2.3
1.6
2.2
Other service charges and fees
2.4
2.4
2.2
2.3
2.2
Bank owned life insurance
3.8
3.9
3.8
3.1
3.1
Gain (loss) on sale of securities
(28.4)
-
-
(20.2)
-
Other income
8.3
6.4
7.2
6.9
7.4
Total noninterest income
$ 17.1
$ 43.3
$ 43.2
$ 22.0
$ 42.8
Adjusted noninterest income1
$ 45.5
$ 43.3
$ 43.2
$ 42.2
$ 42.8
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2024 was $137.2 million, compared to $139.4 million in the second quarter of 2024 and $132.0 million in the third quarter of 2023. Included in noninterest expense are certain items consisting of branch right sizing, early retirement, and termination of vendor and software services, amongst others. Collectively, these items totaled $0.4 million in the third quarter of 2024, $1.5 million in the second quarter of 2024 and $2.1 million in the third quarter of 2023. Excluding these items (which are described in the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables below), adjusted noninterest expense1 was $136.8 million in the third quarter of 2024, $137.8 million in the second quarter of 2024 and $129.9 million in the third quarter of 2023. The decrease in noninterest expense and adjusted noninterest expense on a linked quarter basis was primarily attributable to a decline in salaries and employee benefits reflecting incentive compensation accrual adjustments.
Noninterest Expense
$ in millions
3Q24
2Q24
1Q24
4Q23
3Q23
Salaries and employee benefits
$ 69.2
$ 70.7
$ 72.7
$ 67.0
$ 67.4
Occupancy expense, net
12.2
11.9
12.3
11.7
12.0
Furniture and equipment
5.6
5.6
5.1
5.4
5.1
Deposit insurance
5.6
5.4
5.5
4.7
4.7
Other real estate and foreclosure expense
0.1
0.1
0.2
0.2
0.2
FDIC special assessment
-
0.3
1.6
10.5
-
Other operating expenses
44.5
45.4
42.5
48.6
42.6
Total noninterest expense
$137.2
$139.4
$139.9
$148.1
$132.0
Adjusted salaries and employee benefits1
$ 69.2
$ 70.6
$ 72.4
$ 66.0
$ 65.8
Adjusted other operating expenses1
44.4
44.3
42.4
44.9
42.1
Adjusted noninterest expense1
136.8
137.8
137.9
132.7
129.9
Efficiency ratio
75.70 %
68.38 %
69.41 %
80.46 %
65.11 %
Adjusted efficiency ratio1
63.38
65.68
66.42
62.91
61.94
Full-time equivalent employees
2,972
2,961
2,989
3,007
3,005
Loans and Unfunded Loan Commitments
Total loans at the end of the third quarter of 2024 were $17.3 billion, up $564.2 million, or 3 percent, compared to $16.8 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2023. Total loans on a linked quarter basis increased $143.6 million, or 3 percent on an annualized basis. Unfunded loan commitments at the end of the third quarter of 2024 were $3.7 billion, down slightly from second quarter 2024 levels. The commercial loan pipeline ended the third quarter of 2024 at $1.2 billion, compared to $1.0 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2024 and $877 million at the end of the third quarter of 2023. The rate on ready to close commercial loans at the end of the third quarter of 2024 was 8.31 percent.
Loans and Unfunded Loan Commitments
$ in millions
3Q24
2Q24
1Q24
4Q23
3Q23
Total loans
$17,336
$17,192
$17,002
$16,846
$16,772
Unfunded loan commitments
3,681
3,746
3,875
3,880
4,049
Deposits
Total deposits at the end of the third quarter of 2024 were $21.9 billion, compared to $21.8 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2024 and $22.2 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2023. The increase in total deposits on a linked quarter basis was primarily attributable to an increase in public funds and brokered deposits. During the third quarter of 2024, the brokered deposit market reflected more favorable pricing opportunities compared to other wholesale funding options. As a result, while the utilization of brokered deposits increased during the third quarter of 2024, other borrowings totaled $1.0 billion, down $300.5 million on a linked quarter basis. The loan to deposit ratio at the end of the third quarter of 2024 was 79 percent, unchanged from second quarter 2024 levels.
Deposits
$ in millions
3Q24
2Q24
1Q24
4Q23
3Q23
Noninterest bearing deposits
$ 4,522
$ 4,624
$ 4,698
$ 4,801
$ 4,991
Interest bearing transaction accounts
10,038
10,092
10,316
10,277
9,875
Time deposits
4,014
4,185
4,314
4,266
4,103
Brokered deposits
3,361
2,940
3,025
2,901
3,262
Total deposits
$21,935
$21,841
$22,353
$22,245
$22,231
Noninterest bearing deposits to total deposits
21 %
21 %
21 %
22 %
22 %
Total loans to total deposits
79
79
76
76
75
Asset Quality
Provision for credit losses totaled $12.1 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $11.1 for the second quarter of 2024 and $7.7 million for the third quarter of 2023. Provision for credit losses on loans exceeded net charge-offs by $2.8 million during the third quarter of 2024. The allowance for credit losses on loans at the end of the third quarter of 2024 was $233.2 million, compared to $230.4 million at the end of the second quarter of 2024 and $218.5 million at the end of the third quarter of 2023. The increase in allowance for credit losses on loans on a linked quarter and year-over-year basis reflected normalization of the credit environment from historical lows, as well as changes in the macroeconomic conditions and increased activity in the loan portfolio. The allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans was 1.35 percent at the end of the third quarter of 2024, compared to 1.34 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2024 and 1.30 percent at the end of the third quarter of 2023.
Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans for the third quarter of 2024 were 22 basis points, compared to 19 basis points in the second quarter of 2024 and 28 basis points in the third quarter of 2023. Net charge-offs in the third quarter of 2024 included $3.5 million of charge-offs associated with the run-off portfolio, which consists of an acquired asset-based lending portfolio and a small ticket equipment finance portfolio. Net charge-offs from the run-off portfolio accounted for 9 basis points of total net charge-offs during the third quarter of 2024 and 16 basis points of total net charge-offs during the second quarter of 2024.
Total nonperforming loans at the end of the third quarter of 2024 were $101.7 million, compared to $103.4 million at the end of the second quarter of 2024 and $81.9 million at the end of the third quarter of 2023. The decrease in nonperforming loans on a linked quarter basis reflected $5 million of payoffs from the run-off portfolio and the previously noted charge-offs associated with this portfolio. The nonperforming loan coverage ratio ended the third quarter of 2024 at 229 percent, compared to 223 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2024 and 267 percent at the end of the third quarter of 2023. Total nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets were 38 basis points at the end of the third quarter of 2024, compared to 39 basis points at the end of the second quarter of 2024 and 32 basis points at the end of the third quarter of 2023.
Asset Quality
$ in millions
3Q24
2Q24
1Q24
4Q23
3Q23
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans
1.35 %
1.34 %
1.34 %
1.34 %
1.30 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans
229
223
212
267
267
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.59
0.60
0.63
0.50
0.49
Net charge-off ratio (annualized)
0.22
0.19
0.19
0.11
0.28
Net charge-off ratio YTD (annualized)
0.20
0.19
0.19
0.12
0.12
Total nonperforming loans
$101.7
$103.4
$107.3
$84.5
$81.9
Total other nonperforming assets
2.6
3.4
5.0
5.8
5.2
Total nonperforming assets
$104.3
$106.8
$112.3
$90.3
$87.1
Reserve for unfunded commitments
$25.6
$25.6
$25.6
$25.6
$25.6
Capital
Total stockholders' equity at the end of the third quarter of 2024 was $3.5 billion, compared to $3.3 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2023. On a linked quarter basis, total stockholders' equity increased $70.0 million, primarily as a result of a $69.6 million recapture of accumulated other comprehensive income principally associated with mark-to-market adjustment on AFS investment securities. Book value per share at the end of the third quarter of 2024 was $28.11, up 2 percent on a linked quarter basis and up 7 percent compared to the end of the third quarter of 2023. Tangible book value per share1 at the end of the third quarter of 2024 was $16.78, up 4 percent on a linked quarter basis and up 14 percent compared to the end of the third quarter of 2023.
Total stockholders' equity as a percentage of total assets at September 30, 2024 was 12.9 percent, up from 12.6 percent reported at the end of the second quarter of 2024 and up from 11.9 percent reported at the end of the third quarter of 2023. Tangible common equity as a percentage of tangible assets1 was 8.2 percent, up from 7.8 percent reported at the end of the second quarter of 2024 and up from 7.1 percent reported at the end of the third quarter of 2023. Each of the regulatory capital ratios for Simmons and its lead subsidiary, Simmons Bank, continue to significantly exceed "well-capitalized" guidelines.
Select Capital Ratios
3Q24
2Q24
1Q24
4Q23
3Q23
Stockholders' equity to total assets
12.9 %
12.6 %
12.6 %
12.5 %
11.9 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets1
8.2
7.8
7.8
7.7
7.1
Common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio
12.1
12.0
12.0
12.1
12.0
Tier 1 leverage ratio
9.6
9.5
9.4
9.4
9.3
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
12.1
12.0
12.0
12.1
12.0
Total risk-based capital ratio
14.3
14.2
14.4
14.4
14.3
Share Repurchase Program
During the third quarter of 2024, Simmons did not repurchase shares under its stock repurchase program that was authorized in January 2024 (2024 Program), which replaced its former repurchase program that was authorized in January 2022. Remaining authorization under the 2024 Program as of September 30, 2024, was approximately $175 million. The timing, pricing and amount of any repurchases under the 2024 Program will be determined by Simmons' management at its discretion based on a variety of factors including, but not limited to, market conditions, trading volume and market price of Simmons' common stock, Simmons' capital needs, Simmons' working capital and investment requirements, other corporate considerations, economic conditions, and legal requirements. The 2024 Program does not obligate Simmons to repurchase any common stock and may be modified, discontinued or suspended at any time without prior notice.
(1)
Non-GAAP measurement. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below
(2)
FTE - fully taxable equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 26.135%
Management will conduct a live conference call to review this information beginning at 9:00 a.m. Central Time today, Friday, October 18, 2024. Interested persons can listen to this call by dialing toll-free 1-844-481-2779 (North America only) and asking for the Simmons First National Corporation conference call, conference ID 10193072. In addition, the call will be available live or in recorded version on Simmons' website at simmonsbank.com for at least 60 days following the date of the call.
Simmons First National Corporation
SFNC
Consolidated End of Period Balance Sheets
For the Quarters Ended
Sep 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
(Unaudited)
2024
2024
2024
2023
2023
($ in thousands)
ASSETS
Cash and noninterest bearing balances due from banks
$ 398,321
$ 320,021
$ 380,324
$ 345,258
$ 181,822
Interest bearing balances due from banks and federal funds sold
205,081
254,312
222,979
268,834
423,826
Cash and cash equivalents
603,402
574,333
603,303
614,092
605,648
Interest bearing balances due from banks - time
100
100
100
100
100
Investment securities - held-to-maturity
3,658,700
3,685,450
3,707,258
3,726,288
3,742,292
Investment securities - available-for-sale
2,691,094
2,885,904
3,027,558
3,152,153
3,358,421
Mortgage loans held for sale
8,270
13,053
11,899
9,373
11,690
Loans:
Loans
17,336,040
17,192,437
17,001,760
16,845,670
16,771,888
Allowance for credit losses on loans
(233,223)
(230,389)
(227,367)
(225,231)
(218,547)
Net loans
17,102,817
16,962,048
16,774,393
16,620,439
16,553,341
Premises and equipment
584,366
581,893
576,466
570,678
567,167
Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned
1,299
2,209
3,511
4,073
3,809
Interest receivable
125,700
126,625
122,781
122,430
110,361
Bank owned life insurance
508,781
505,023
503,348
500,559
497,465
Goodwill
1,320,799
1,320,799
1,320,799
1,320,799
1,320,799
Other intangible assets
101,093
104,943
108,795
112,645
116,660
Other assets
562,983
606,692
611,964
592,045
676,572
Total assets
$ 27,269,404
$ 27,369,072
$ 27,372,175
$ 27,345,674
$ 27,564,325
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Deposits:
Noninterest bearing transaction accounts
$ 4,521,715
$ 4,624,186
$ 4,697,539
$ 4,800,880
$ 4,991,034
Interest bearing transaction accounts and savings deposits
10,863,945
10,925,179
11,071,762
10,997,425
10,571,807
Time deposits
6,549,774
6,291,518
6,583,703
6,446,673
6,668,370
Total deposits
21,935,434
21,840,883
22,353,004
22,244,978
22,231,211
Federal funds purchased and securities sold
under agreements to repurchase
51,071
52,705
58,760
67,969
74,482
Other borrowings
1,045,878
1,346,378
871,874
972,366
1,347,855
Subordinated notes and debentures
366,255
366,217
366,179
366,141
366,103
Accrued interest and other liabilities
341,933
304,020
283,232
267,732
259,119
Total liabilities
23,740,571
23,910,203
23,933,049
23,919,186
24,278,770
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock
1,256
1,255
1,254
1,252
1,251
Surplus
2,508,438
2,506,469
2,503,673
2,499,930
2,497,874
Undivided profits
1,355,000
1,356,626
1,342,215
1,329,681
1,330,810
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
(335,861)
(405,481)
(408,016)
(404,375)
(544,380)
Total stockholders' equity
3,528,833
3,458,869
3,439,126
3,426,488
3,285,555
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 27,269,404
$ 27,369,072
$ 27,372,175
$ 27,345,674
$ 27,564,325
Simmons First National Corporation
SFNC
Consolidated Statements of Income - Quarter-to-Date
For the Quarters Ended
Sep 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
(Unaudited)
2024
2024
2024
2023
2023
($ in thousands, except per share data)
INTEREST INCOME
Loans (including fees)
$ 277,939
$ 270,937
$ 261,490
$ 261,505
$ 255,901
Interest bearing balances due from banks and federal funds sold
2,921
2,964
3,010
3,115
3,569
Investment securities
53,220
55,050
58,001
58,755
50,638
Mortgage loans held for sale
209
194
148
143
178
TOTAL INTEREST INCOME
334,289
329,145
322,649
323,518
310,286
INTEREST EXPENSE
Time deposits
73,937
73,946
73,241
72,458
68,062
Other deposits
78,307
79,087
78,692
71,412
65,095
Federal funds purchased and securities
sold under agreements to repurchase
138
156
189
232
277
Other borrowings
17,067
15,025
11,649
16,607
16,450
Subordinated notes and debentures
7,128
7,026
6,972
7,181
6,969
TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE
176,577
175,240
170,743
167,890
156,853
NET INTEREST INCOME
157,712
153,905
151,906
155,628
153,433
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES
Provision for credit losses on loans
12,148
11,099
10,206
11,225
20,222
Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments
-
-
-
-
(11,300)
Provision for credit losses on investment securities - AFS
-
-
-
(1,196)
(1,200)
Provision for credit losses on investment securities - HTM
-
-
-
-
-
TOTAL PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES
12,148
11,099
10,206
10,029
7,722
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION
FOR CREDIT LOSSES
145,564
142,806
141,700
145,599
145,711
NONINTEREST INCOME
Service charges on deposit accounts
12,713
12,252
11,955
12,782
12,429
Debit and credit card fees
8,144
8,162
8,246
7,822
7,712
Wealth management fees
8,226
8,274
7,478
7,679
7,719
Mortgage lending income
1,956
1,973
2,320
1,603
2,157
Bank owned life insurance income
3,757
3,876
3,814
3,094
3,095
Other service charges and fees (includes insurance income)
2,381
2,352
2,199
2,346
2,232
Gain (loss) on sale of securities
(28,393)
-
-
(20,218)
-
Other income
8,346
6,410
7,172
6,866
7,433
TOTAL NONINTEREST INCOME
17,130
43,299
43,184
21,974
42,777
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and employee benefits
69,167
70,716
72,653
66,982
67,374
Occupancy expense, net
12,216
11,864
12,258
11,733
12,020
Furniture and equipment expense
5,612
5,623
5,141
5,445
5,117
Other real estate and foreclosure expense
87
117
179
189
228
Deposit insurance
5,571
5,682
7,135
15,220
4,672
Merger-related costs
-
-
-
-
5
Other operating expenses
44,540
45,352
42,513
48,570
42,582
TOTAL NONINTEREST EXPENSE
137,193
139,354
139,879
148,139
131,998
NET INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
25,501
46,751
45,005
19,434
56,490
Provision for income taxes
761
5,988
6,134
(4,473)
9,243
NET INCOME
$ 24,740
$ 40,763
$ 38,871
$ 23,907
$ 47,247
BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE
$ 0.20
$ 0.32
$ 0.31
$ 0.19
$ 0.38
DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE
$ 0.20
$ 0.32
$ 0.31
$ 0.19
$ 0.37
Simmons First National Corporation
SFNC
Consolidated Risk-Based Capital
For the Quarters Ended
Sep 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
(Unaudited)
2024
2024
2024
2023
2023
($ in thousands)
Tier 1 capital
Stockholders' equity
$ 3,528,833
$ 3,458,869
$ 3,439,126
$ 3,426,488
$ 3,285,555
CECL transition provision (1)
30,873
30,873
30,873
61,746
61,746
Disallowed intangible assets, net of deferred tax
(1,388,549)
(1,391,969)
(1,394,672)
(1,398,810)
(1,402,682)
Unrealized loss (gain) on AFS securities
335,861
405,481
408,016
404,375
544,380
Total Tier 1 capital
2,507,018
2,503,254
2,483,343
2,493,799
2,488,999
Tier 2 capital
Subordinated notes and debentures
366,255
366,217
366,179
366,141
366,103
Subordinated debt phase out
(132,000)
(132,000)
(66,000)
(66,000)
(66,000)
Qualifying allowance for loan losses and
reserve for unfunded commitments
220,517
217,684
214,660
170,977
165,490
Total Tier 2 capital
454,772
451,901
514,839
471,118
465,593
Total risk-based capital
$ 2,961,790
$ 2,955,155
$ 2,998,182
$ 2,964,917
$ 2,954,592
Risk weighted assets
$ 20,790,941
$ 20,856,194
$ 20,782,094
$ 20,599,238
$ 20,703,669
Adjusted average assets for leverage ratio
$ 26,198,178
$ 26,371,545
$ 26,312,873
$ 26,552,988
$ 26,733,658
Ratios at end of quarter
Equity to assets
12.94 %
12.64 %
12.56 %
12.53 %
11.92 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2)
8.15 %
7.84 %
7.75 %
7.69 %
7.07 %
Common equity Tier 1 ratio (CET1)
12.06 %
12.00 %
11.95 %
12.11 %
12.02 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio
9.57 %
9.49 %
9.44 %
9.39 %
9.31 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
12.06 %
12.00 %
11.95 %
12.11 %
12.02 %
Total risk-based capital ratio
14.25 %
14.17 %
14.43 %
14.39 %
14.27 %
(1) The Company has elected to use the CECL transition provision allowed for in the year of adopting ASC 326.
(2) Calculations of tangible common equity to tangible assets and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules
accompanying this release.
Simmons First National Corporation
SFNC
Consolidated Investment Securities
For the Quarters Ended
Sep 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
(Unaudited)
2024
2024
2024
2023
2023
($ in thousands)
Investment Securities - End of Period
Held-to-Maturity
U.S. Government agencies
$ 455,179
$ 454,488
$ 453,805
$ 453,121
$ 452,428
Mortgage-backed securities
1,093,070
1,119,741
1,142,352
1,161,694
1,178,324
State and political subdivisions
1,857,283
1,857,409
1,855,642
1,856,674
1,857,652
Other securities
253,168
253,812
255,459
254,799
253,888
Total held-to-maturity (net of credit losses)
3,658,700
3,685,450
3,707,258
3,726,288
3,742,292
Available-for-Sale
U.S. Treasury
$ 1,290
$ 1,275
$ 1,964
$ 2,254
$ 2,224
U.S. Government agencies
58,397
66,563
69,801
72,502
172,759
Mortgage-backed securities
1,510,402
1,730,842
1,845,364
1,940,307
2,157,092
State and political subdivisions
898,178
864,190
874,849
902,793
790,344
Other securities
222,827
223,034
235,580
234,297
236,002
Total available-for-sale (net of credit losses)
2,691,094
2,885,904
3,027,558
3,152,153
3,358,421
Total investment securities (net of credit losses)
$ 6,349,794
$ 6,571,354
$ 6,734,816
$ 6,878,441
$ 7,100,713
Fair value - HTM investment securities
$ 3,109,610
$ 3,005,524
$ 3,049,281
$ 3,135,370
$ 2,848,211
Simmons First National Corporation
SFNC
Consolidated Loans
For the Quarters Ended
Sep 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
(Unaudited)
2024
2024
2024
2023
2023
($ in thousands)
Loan Portfolio - End of Period
Consumer:
Credit cards
$ 177,696
$ 178,354
$ 182,742
$ 191,204
$ 191,550
Other consumer
113,896
130,278
124,531
127,462
112,832
Total consumer
291,592
308,632
307,273
318,666
304,382
Real Estate:
Construction
2,796,378
3,056,703
3,331,739
3,144,220
3,022,321
Single-family residential
2,724,648
2,666,201
2,624,738
2,641,556
2,657,879
Other commercial real estate
7,992,437
7,760,266
7,508,049
7,552,410
7,565,008
Total real estate
13,513,463
13,483,170
13,464,526
13,338,186
13,245,208
Commercial:
Commercial
2,467,384
2,484,474
2,499,311
2,490,176
2,477,077
Agricultural
314,340
285,181
226,642
232,710
296,912
Total commercial
2,781,724
2,769,655
2,725,953
2,722,886
2,773,989
Other
749,261
630,980
504,008
465,932
448,309
Total loans
$ 17,336,040
$ 17,192,437
$ 17,001,760
$ 16,845,670
$ 16,771,888
Simmons First National Corporation
SFNC
Consolidated Allowance and Asset Quality
For the Quarters Ended
Sep 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
(Unaudited)
2024
2024
2024
2023
2023
($ in thousands)
Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans
Beginning balance
$ 230,389
$ 227,367
$ 225,231
$ 218,547
$ 209,966
Loans charged off:
Credit cards
1,744
1,418
1,646
1,500
1,318
Other consumer
524
550
732
767
633
Real estate
159
123
2,857
1,023
9,723
Commercial
8,235
7,243
4,593
3,105
1,219
Total loans charged off
10,662
9,334
9,828
6,395
12,893
Recoveries of loans previously charged off:
Credit cards
231
221
248
242
234
Other consumer
275
509
333
518
344
Real estate
403
72
735
785
429
Commercial
439
455
442
309
245
Total recoveries
1,348
1,257
1,758
1,854
1,252
Net loans charged off
9,314
8,077
8,070
4,541
11,641
Provision for credit losses on loans
12,148
11,099
10,206
11,225
20,222
Balance, end of quarter
$ 233,223
$ 230,389
$ 227,367
$ 225,231
$ 218,547
Nonperforming assets
Nonperforming loans:
Nonaccrual loans
$ 100,865
$ 102,891
$ 105,788
$ 83,325
$ 81,135
Loans past due 90 days or more
830
558
1,527
1,147
806
Total nonperforming loans
101,695
103,449
107,315
84,472
81,941
Other nonperforming assets:
Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned
1,299
2,209
3,511
4,073
3,809
Other nonperforming assets
1,311
1,167
1,491
1,726
1,417
Total other nonperforming assets
2,610
3,376
5,002
5,799
5,226
Total nonperforming assets
$ 104,305
$ 106,825
$ 112,317
$ 90,271
$ 87,167
Ratios
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans
1.35 %
1.34 %
1.34 %
1.34 %
1.30 %
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans
229 %
223 %
212 %
267 %
267 %
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.59 %
0.60 %
0.63 %
0.50 %
0.49 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.38 %
0.39 %
0.41 %
0.33 %
0.32 %
Annualized net charge offs to average loans (QTD)
0.22 %
0.19 %
0.19 %
0.11 %
0.28 %
Annualized net charge offs to average loans (YTD)
0.20 %
0.19 %
0.19 %
0.12 %
0.12 %
Annualized net credit card charge offs to
average credit card loans (QTD)
3.23 %
2.50 %
2.88 %
2.49 %
2.19 %
Simmons First National Corporation
SFNC
Consolidated - Average Balance Sheet and Net Interest Income Analysis
For the Quarters Ended
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
($ in thousands)
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
ASSETS
Earning assets:
Interest bearing balances due from banks
and federal funds sold
$ 204,505
$ 2,921
5.68 %
$ 214,777
$ 2,964
5.55 %
$ 331,444
$ 3,569
4.27 %
Investment securities - taxable
3,826,934
37,473
3.90 %
4,035,508
39,283
3.92 %
4,638,486
34,734
2.97 %
Investment securities - non-taxable (FTE)
2,617,532
21,318
3.24 %
2,597,005
21,429
3.32 %
2,617,152
21,563
3.27 %
Mortgage loans held for sale
12,425
209
6.69 %
10,328
194
7.55 %
9,542
178
7.40 %
Loans - including fees (FTE)
17,208,162
278,766
6.44 %
17,101,799
271,851
6.39 %
16,758,597
256,757
6.08 %
Total interest earning assets (FTE)
23,869,558
340,687
5.68 %
23,959,417
335,721
5.64 %
24,355,221
316,801
5.16 %
Non-earning assets
3,346,882
3,345,860
3,239,390
Total assets
$ 27,216,440
$ 27,305,277
$ 27,594,611
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest bearing liabilities:
Interest bearing transaction and
savings accounts
$ 10,826,514
$ 78,307
2.88 %
$ 10,973,462
$ 79,087
2.90 %
$ 10,682,767
$ 65,095
2.42 %
Time deposits
6,355,801
73,937
4.63 %
6,447,259
73,946
4.61 %
6,558,110
68,062
4.12 %
Total interest bearing deposits
17,182,315
152,244
3.52 %
17,420,721
153,033
3.53 %
17,240,877
133,157
3.06 %
Federal funds purchased and securities
sold under agreement to repurchase
51,830
138
1.06 %
50,558
156
1.24 %
89,769
277
1.22 %
Other borrowings
1,252,435
17,067
5.42 %
1,111,734
15,025
5.44 %
1,222,557
16,450
5.34 %
Subordinated notes and debentures
366,236
7,128
7.74 %
366,198
7,026
7.72 %
366,085
6,969
7.55 %
Total interest bearing liabilities
18,852,816
176,577
3.73 %
18,949,211
175,240
3.72 %
18,919,288
156,853
3.29 %
Noninterest bearing liabilities:
Noninterest bearing deposits
4,535,105
4,624,819
5,032,631
Other liabilities
323,378
280,092
271,014
Total liabilities
23,711,299
23,854,122
24,222,933
Stockholders' equity
3,505,141
3,451,155
3,371,678
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 27,216,440
$ 27,305,277
$ 27,594,611
Net interest income (FTE)
$ 164,110
$ 160,481
$ 159,948
Net interest spread (FTE)
1.95 %
1.92 %
1.87 %
Net interest margin (FTE)
2.74 %
2.69 %
2.61 %
Simmons First National Corporation
SFNC
Consolidated - Selected Financial Data
For the Quarters Ended
Sep 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
(Unaudited)
2024
2024
2024
2023
2023
($ in thousands, except share data)
QUARTER-TO-DATE
Financial Highlights - As Reported
Net Income
$ 24,740
$ 40,763
$ 38,871
$ 23,907
$ 47,247
Diluted earnings per share
0.20
0.32
0.31
0.19
0.37
Return on average assets
0.36 %
0.60 %
0.57 %
0.35 %
0.68 %
Return on average common equity
2.81 %
4.75 %
4.54 %
2.84 %
5.56 %
Return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (1)
5.27 %
8.67 %
8.33 %
5.61 %
10.33 %
Net interest margin (FTE)
2.74 %
2.69 %
2.66 %
2.68 %
2.61 %
Efficiency ratio (2)
75.70 %
68.38 %
69.41 %
80.46 %
65.11 %
FTE adjustment
6,398
6,576
6,422
6,511
6,515
Average diluted shares outstanding
125,999,269
125,758,166
125,661,950
125,609,265
126,283,609
Shares repurchased under plan
-
-
-
-
1,128,962
Average price of shares repurchased
-
-
-
-
17.69
Cash dividends declared per common share
0.210
0.210
0.210
0.200
0.200
Accretable yield on acquired loans
1,496
1,569
1,123
1,762
2,146
Financial Highlights - Adjusted (non-GAAP) (1)
Adjusted earnings
$ 46,005
$ 41,897
$ 40,351
$ 50,215
$ 48,804
Adjusted diluted earnings per share
0.37
0.33
0.32
0.40
0.39
Adjusted return on average assets
0.67 %
0.62 %
0.60 %
0.73 %
0.70 %
Adjusted return on average common equity
5.22 %
4.88 %
4.71 %
5.97 %
5.74 %
Adjusted return on tangible common equity
9.34 %
8.89 %
8.62 %
11.10 %
10.64 %
Adjusted efficiency ratio (2)
63.38 %
65.68 %
66.42 %
62.91 %
61.94 %
YEAR-TO-DATE
Financial Highlights - GAAP
Net Income
$ 104,374
$ 79,634
$ 38,871
$ 175,057
$ 151,150
Diluted earnings per share
0.83
0.63
0.31
1.38
1.19
Return on average assets
0.51 %
0.59 %
0.57 %
0.64 %
0.73 %
Return on average common equity
4.02 %
4.64 %
4.54 %
5.21 %
6.00 %
Return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (1)
7.39 %
8.50 %
8.33 %
9.76 %
11.14 %
Net interest margin (FTE)
2.70 %
2.68 %
2.66 %
2.78 %
2.82 %
Efficiency ratio (2)
71.00 %
68.90 %
69.41 %
67.75 %
64.13 %
FTE adjustment
19,396
12,998
6,422
25,443
18,932
Average diluted shares outstanding
125,910,260
125,693,536
125,661,950
126,775,704
127,099,727
Cash dividends declared per common share
0.630
0.420
0.210
0.800
0.600
Financial Highlights - Adjusted (non-GAAP) (1)
Adjusted earnings
$ 128,253
$ 82,248
$ 40,351
$ 207,716
$ 157,501
Adjusted diluted earnings per share
1.02
0.65
0.32
1.64
1.24
Adjusted return on average assets
0.63 %
0.61 %
0.60 %
0.75 %
0.76 %
Adjusted return on average common equity
4.94 %
4.80 %
4.71 %
6.18 %
6.25 %
Adjusted return on tangible common equity
8.96 %
8.76 %
8.62 %
11.46 %
11.58 %
Adjusted efficiency ratio (2)
65.14 %
66.05 %
66.42 %
61.32 %
60.81 %
END OF PERIOD
Book value per share
$ 28.11
$ 27.56
$ 27.42
$ 27.37
$ 26.26
Tangible book value per share
16.78
16.20
16.02
15.92
14.77
Shares outstanding
125,554,598
125,487,520
125,419,618
125,184,119
125,133,281
Full-time equivalent employees
2,972
2,961
2,989
3,007
3,005
Total number of financial centers
234
234
233
234
232
(1) Non-GAAP measurement that management believes aids in the understanding and discussion of results. Reconciliations to GAAP are
included in the schedules accompanying this release.
(2) Efficiency ratio is noninterest expense as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues.
Adjusted efficiency ratio is noninterest expense before foreclosed property expense, amortization of intangibles and certain adjusting
items as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues, excluding gains and losses from
securities transactions and certain adjusting items, and is a non-GAAP measurement.
Simmons First National Corporation
SFNC
Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted Earnings - Quarter-to-Date
For the Quarters Ended
Sep 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
(Unaudited)
2024
2024
2024
2023
2023
(in thousands, except per share data)
QUARTER-TO-DATE
Net income
$ 24,740
$ 40,763
$ 38,871
$ 23,907
$ 47,247
Certain items (non-GAAP)
FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment
-
283
1,549
10,521
-
Merger related costs
-
-
-
-
5
Early retirement program
(1)
118
219
1,032
1,557
Termination of vendor and software services
(13)
615
-
-
-
Loss (gain) on sale of securities
28,393
-
-
20,218
-
Branch right sizing (net)
410
519
236
3,846
547
Tax effect of certain items (1)
(7,524)
(401)
(524)
(9,309)
(552)
Certain items, net of tax
21,265
1,134
1,480
26,308
1,557
Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP)
$ 46,005
$ 41,897
$ 40,351
$ 50,215
$ 48,804
Diluted earnings per share
$ 0.20
$ 0.32
$ 0.31
$ 0.19
$ 0.37
Certain items (non-GAAP)
FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment
-
-
0.01
0.08
-
Early retirement program
-
-
-
0.01
0.01
Termination of vendor and software services
-
0.01
-
-
-
Loss (gain) on sale of securities
0.23
-
-
0.16
-
Branch right sizing (net)
-
-
-
0.03
0.01
Tax effect of certain items (1)
(0.06)
-
-
(0.07)
-
Certain items, net of tax
0.17
0.01
0.01
0.21
0.02
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)
$ 0.37
$ 0.33
$ 0.32
$ 0.40
$ 0.39
(1) Effective tax rate of 26.135%.
Reconciliation of Certain Noninterest Income and Expense Items (non-GAAP)
QUARTER-TO-DATE
Noninterest income
$ 17,130
$ 43,299
$ 43,184
$ 21,974
$ 42,777
Certain noninterest income items
Loss (gain) on sale of securities
28,393
-
-
20,218
-
Adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP)
$ 45,523
$ 43,299
$ 43,184
$ 42,192
$ 42,777
Noninterest expense
$ 137,193
$ 139,354
$ 139,879
$ 148,139
$ 131,998
Certain noninterest expense items
Merger related costs
-
-
-
-
(5)
Early retirement program
1
(118)
(219)
(1,032)
(1,557)
FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment
-
(283)
(1,549)
(10,521)
-
Termination of vendor and software services
13
(615)
-
-
-
Branch right sizing expense
(410)
(519)
(236)
(3,846)
(547)
Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP)
$ 136,797
$ 137,819
$ 137,875
$ 132,740
$ 129,889
Salaries and employee benefits
$ 69,167
$ 70,716
$ 72,653
$ 66,982
$ 67,374
Certain salaries and employee benefits items
Early retirement program
1
(118)
(219)
(1,032)
(1,557)
Other
(1)
1
-
2
-
Adjusted salaries and employee benefits (non-GAAP)
$ 69,167
$ 70,599
$ 72,434
$ 65,952
$ 65,817
Other operating expenses
$ 44,540
$ 45,352
$ 42,513
$ 48,570
$ 42,582
Certain other operating expenses items
Termination of vendor and software services
13
(615)
-
-
-
Branch right sizing expense
(184)
(392)
(83)
(3,708)
(466)
Adjusted other operating expenses (non-GAAP)
$ 44,369
$ 44,345
$ 42,430
$ 44,862
$ 42,116
Simmons First National Corporation
SFNC
Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted Earnings - Year-to-Date
For the Quarters Ended
Sep 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
(Unaudited)
2024
2024
2024
2023
2023
(in thousands, except per share data)
YEAR-TO-DATE
Net income
$ 104,374
$ 79,634
$ 38,871
$ 175,057
$ 151,150
Certain items (non-GAAP)
FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment
1,832
1,832
1,549
10,521
-
Merger related costs
-
-
-
1,420
1,420
Early retirement program
336
337
219
6,198
5,166
Termination of vendor and software services
602
615
-
-
-
Loss (gain) on sale of securities
28,393
-
-
20,609
391
Branch right sizing (net)
1,165
755
236
5,467
1,621
Tax effect of certain items (1)
(8,449)
(925)
(524)
(11,556)
(2,247)
Certain items, net of tax
23,879
2,614
1,480
32,659
6,351
Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP)
$ 128,253
$ 82,248
$ 40,351
$ 207,716
$ 157,501
Diluted earnings per share
$ 0.83
$ 0.63
$ 0.31
$ 1.38
$ 1.19
Certain items (non-GAAP)
FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment
0.02
0.02
0.01
0.08
-
Merger related costs
-
-
-
0.01
0.01
Early retirement program
-
-
-
0.05
0.04
Loss (gain) on sale of securities
0.23
-
-
0.17
-
Branch right sizing (net)
0.01
0.01
-
0.04
0.02
Tax effect of certain items (1)
(0.07)
(0.01)
-
(0.09)
(0.02)
Certain items, net of tax
0.19
0.02
0.01
0.26
0.05
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)
$ 1.02
$ 0.65
$ 0.32
$ 1.64
$ 1.24
(1) Effective tax rate of 26.135%.
Reconciliation of Certain Noninterest Income and Expense Items (non-GAAP)
YEAR-TO-DATE
Noninterest income
$ 103,613
$ 86,483
$ 43,184
$ 155,566
$ 133,592
Certain noninterest income items
Loss (gain) on sale of securities
28,393
-
-
20,609
391
Adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP)
$ 132,006
$ 86,483
$ 43,184
$ 176,175
$ 133,983
Noninterest expense
$ 416,426
$ 279,233
$ 139,879
$ 563,061
$ 414,922
Certain noninterest expense items
Merger related costs
-
-
-
(1,420)
(1,420)
Early retirement program
(336)
(337)
(219)
(6,198)
(5,166)
FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment
(1,832)
(1,832)
(1,549)
(10,521)
-
Termination of vendor and software services
(602)
(615)
-
-
-
Branch right sizing expense
(1,165)
(755)
(236)
(5,467)
(1,621)
Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP)
$ 412,491
$ 275,694
$ 137,875
$ 539,455
$ 406,715
Salaries and employee benefits
$ 212,536
$ 143,369
$ 72,653
$ 286,117
$ 219,135
Certain salaries and employee benefits items
Early retirement program
(336)
(337)
(219)
(6,198)
(5,166)
Other
-
1
-
2
-
Adjusted salaries and employee benefits (non-GAAP)
$ 212,200
$ 143,033
$ 72,434
$ 279,921
$ 213,969
Other operating expenses
$ 132,405
$ 87,865
$ 42,513
$ 177,164
$ 128,594
Certain other operating expenses items
Termination of vendor and software services
(602)
(615)
-
-
-
Branch right sizing expense
(659)
(475)
(83)
(4,937)
(1,229)
Adjusted other operating expenses (non-GAAP)
$ 131,144
$ 86,775
$ 42,430
$ 172,227
$ 127,365
Simmons First National Corporation
SFNC
Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - End of Period
For the Quarters Ended
Sep 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
(Unaudited)
2024
2024
2024
2023
2023
($ in thousands, except per share data)
Calculation of Tangible Common Equity and the Ratio of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets
Total common stockholders' equity
$ 3,528,833
$ 3,458,869
$ 3,439,126
$ 3,426,488
$ 3,285,555
Intangible assets:
Goodwill
(1,320,799)
(1,320,799)
(1,320,799)
(1,320,799)
(1,320,799)
Other intangible assets
(101,093)
(104,943)
(108,795)
(112,645)
(116,660)
Total intangibles
(1,421,892)
(1,425,742)
(1,429,594)
(1,433,444)
(1,437,459)
Tangible common stockholders' equity
$ 2,106,941
$ 2,033,127
$ 2,009,532
$ 1,993,044
$ 1,848,096
Total assets
$ 27,269,404
$ 27,369,072
$ 27,372,175
$ 27,345,674
$ 27,564,325
Intangible assets:
Goodwill
(1,320,799)
(1,320,799)
(1,320,799)
(1,320,799)
(1,320,799)
Other intangible assets
(101,093)
(104,943)
(108,795)
(112,645)
(116,660)
Total intangibles
(1,421,892)
(1,425,742)
(1,429,594)
(1,433,444)
(1,437,459)
Tangible assets
$ 25,847,512
$ 25,943,330
$ 25,942,581
$ 25,912,230
$ 26,126,866
Ratio of common equity to assets
12.94 %
12.64 %
12.56 %
12.53 %
11.92 %
Ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets
8.15 %
7.84 %
7.75 %
7.69 %
7.07 %
Calculation of Tangible Book Value per Share
Total common stockholders' equity
$ 3,528,833
$ 3,458,869
$ 3,439,126
$ 3,426,488
$ 3,285,555
Intangible assets:
Goodwill
(1,320,799)
(1,320,799)
(1,320,799)
(1,320,799)
(1,320,799)
Other intangible assets
(101,093)
(104,943)
(108,795)
(112,645)
(116,660)
Total intangibles
(1,421,892)
(1,425,742)
(1,429,594)
(1,433,444)
(1,437,459)
Tangible common stockholders' equity
$ 2,106,941
$ 2,033,127
$ 2,009,532
$ 1,993,044
$ 1,848,096
Shares of common stock outstanding
125,554,598
125,487,520
125,419,618
125,184,119
125,133,281
Book value per common share
$ 28.11
$ 27.56
$ 27.42
$ 27.37
$ 26.26
Tangible book value per common share
$ 16.78
$ 16.20
$ 16.02
$ 15.92
$ 14.77
Calculation of Coverage Ratio of Uninsured, Non-Collateralized Deposits
Uninsured deposits at Simmons Bank
$ 8,355,496
$ 8,186,903
$ 8,413,514
$ 8,328,444
$ 8,143,200
Less: Collateralized deposits (excluding portion that is FDIC insured)
2,710,167
2,835,424
2,995,241
2,846,716
2,835,405
Less: Intercompany eliminations
986,626
943,979
775,461
728,480
676,840
Total uninsured, non-collateralized deposits
$ 4,658,703
$ 4,407,500
$ 4,642,812
$ 4,753,248
$ 4,630,955
FHLB borrowing availability
$ 4,955,000
$ 4,910,000
$ 5,326,000
$ 5,401,000
$ 5,372,000
Unpledged securities
4,110,000
4,145,000
4,122,000
3,817,000
4,124,000
Fed funds lines, Fed discount window and
Bank Term Funding Program (1)
2,109,000
2,065,000
2,009,000
1,998,000
1,951,000
Additional liquidity sources
$ 11,174,000
$ 11,120,000
$ 11,457,000
$ 11,216,000
$ 11,447,000
Uninsured, non-collateralized deposit coverage ratio
2.4
2.5
2.5
2.4
2.5
(1) The Bank Term Funding Program closed for new loans on March 11, 2024. At no time did Simmons borrow funds under this program.
Calculation of Net Charge Off Ratio
Net charge offs
$ 9,314
$ 8,077
$ 8,070
Less: Net charge offs from run-off portfolio (1)
3,500
6,700
4,500
Net charge offs excluding run-off portfolio
$ 5,814
$ 1,377
$ 3,570
Average total loans
$ 17,208,162
$ 17,101,799
$ 16,900,496
Annualized net charge offs to average loans (NCO ratio)
0.22 %
0.19 %
0.19 %
NCO ratio, excluding net charge offs associated with run-off
portfolio (annualized)
0.13 %
0.03 %
0.08 %
(1) Run-off portfolio consists of asset based lending and small equipment finance portfolios obtained in acquisitions.
Simmons First National Corporation
SFNC
Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Quarter-to-Date
For the Quarters Ended
Sep 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
(Unaudited)
2024
2024
2024
2023
2023
($ in thousands)
Calculation of Adjusted Return on Average Assets
Net income
$ 24,740
$ 40,763
$ 38,871
$ 23,907
$ 47,247
Certain items (non-GAAP)
FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment
-
283
1,549
10,521
-
Merger related costs
-
-
-
-
5
Early retirement program
(1)
118
219
1,032
1,557
Termination of vendor and software services
(13)
615
-
-
-
Loss (gain) on sale of securities
28,393
-
-
20,218
-
Branch right sizing (net)
410
519
236
3,846
547
Tax effect of certain items (2)
(7,524)
(401)
(524)
(9,309)
(552)
Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP)
$ 46,005
$ 41,897
$ 40,351
$ 50,215
$ 48,804
Average total assets
$ 27,216,440
$ 27,305,277
$ 27,259,399
$ 27,370,811
$ 27,594,611
Return on average assets
0.36 %
0.60 %
0.57 %
0.35 %
0.68 %
Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)
0.67 %
0.62 %
0.60 %
0.73 %
0.70 %
Calculation of Return on Tangible Common Equity
Net income available to common stockholders
$ 24,740
$ 40,763
$ 38,871
$ 23,907
$ 47,247
Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes
2,845
2,845
2,844
2,965
3,027
Total income available to common stockholders
$ 27,585
$ 43,608
$ 41,715
$ 26,872
$ 50,274
Certain items (non-GAAP)
FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment
$ -
$ 283
$ 1,549
$ 10,521
$ -
Merger related costs
-
-
-
-
5
Early retirement program
(1)
118
219
1,032
1,557
Termination of vendor and software services
(13)
615
-
-
-
Loss (gain) on sale of securities
28,393
-
-
20,218
-
Branch right sizing (net)
410
519
236
3,846
547
Tax effect of certain items (2)
(7,524)
(401)
(524)
(9,309)
(552)
Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP)
46,005
41,897
40,351
50,215
48,804
Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes
2,845
2,845
2,844
2,965
3,027
Total adjusted earnings available to common stockholders (non-GAAP)
$ 48,850
$ 44,742
$ 43,195
$ 53,180
$ 51,831
Average common stockholders' equity
$ 3,505,141
$ 3,451,155
$ 3,447,021
$ 3,336,247
$ 3,371,678
Average intangible assets:
Goodwill
(1,320,799)
(1,320,799)
(1,320,799)
(1,320,799)
(1,320,799)
Other intangibles
(103,438)
(107,173)
(111,023)
(114,861)
(119,125)
Total average intangibles
(1,424,237)
(1,427,972)
(1,431,822)
(1,435,660)
(1,439,924)
Average tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)
$ 2,080,904
$ 2,023,183
$ 2,015,199
$ 1,900,587
$ 1,931,754
Return on average common equity
2.81 %
4.75 %
4.54 %
2.84 %
5.56 %
Return on tangible common equity
5.27 %
8.67 %
8.33 %
5.61 %
10.33 %
Adjusted return on average common equity (non-GAAP)
5.22 %
4.88 %
4.71 %
5.97 %
5.74 %
Adjusted return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
9.34 %
8.89 %
8.62 %
11.10 %
10.64 %
Calculation of Efficiency Ratio and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (1)
Noninterest expense (efficiency ratio numerator)
$ 137,193
$ 139,354
$ 139,879
$ 148,139
$ 131,998
Certain noninterest expense items (non-GAAP)
Merger related costs
-
-
-
-
(5)
Early retirement program
1
(118)
(219)
(1,032)
(1,557)
FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment
-
(283)
(1,549)
(10,521)
-
Termination of vendor and software services
13
(615)
-
-
-
Branch right sizing expense
(410)
(519)
(236)
(3,846)
(547)
Other real estate and foreclosure expense adjustment
(87)
(117)
(179)
(189)
(228)
Amortization of intangibles adjustment
(3,851)
(3,852)
(3,850)
(4,015)
(4,097)
Adjusted efficiency ratio numerator
$ 132,859
$ 133,850
$ 133,846
$ 128,536
$ 125,564
Net interest income
$ 157,712
$ 153,905
$ 151,906
$ 155,628
$ 153,433
Noninterest income
17,130
43,299
43,184
21,974
42,777
Fully tax-equivalent adjustment (effective tax rate of 26.135%)
6,398
6,576
6,422
6,511
6,515
Efficiency ratio denominator
181,240
203,780
201,512
184,113
202,725
Certain noninterest income items (non-GAAP)
(Gain) loss on sale of securities
28,393
-
-
20,218
-
Adjusted efficiency ratio denominator
$ 209,633
$ 203,780
$ 201,512
$ 204,331
$ 202,725
Efficiency ratio (1)
75.70 %
68.38 %
69.41 %
80.46 %
65.11 %
Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (1)
63.38 %
65.68 %
66.42 %
62.91 %
61.94 %
(1) Efficiency ratio is noninterest expense as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues. Adjusted efficiency
ratio is noninterest expense before foreclosed property expense, amortization of intangibles and certain adjusting items as a percent of net interest
income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues, excluding gains and losses from securities transactions and certain adjusting items, and is
a non-GAAP measurement.
(2) Effective tax rate of 26.135%.
Simmons First National Corporation
SFNC
Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Quarter-to-Date (continued)
For the Quarters Ended
Sep 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
(Unaudited)
2024
2024
2024
2023
2023
($ in thousands)
Calculation of Total Revenue and Adjusted Total Revenue
Net interest income
$ 157,712
$ 153,905
$ 151,906
$ 155,628
$ 153,433
Noninterest income
17,130
43,299
43,184
21,974
42,777
Total revenue
174,842
197,204
195,090
177,602
196,210
Certain items, pre-tax (non-GAAP)
Less: Gain (loss) on sale of securities
(28,393)
-
-
(20,218)
-
Adjusted total revenue
$ 203,235
$ 197,204
$ 195,090
$ 197,820
$ 196,210
Calculation of Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR)
Net interest income
$ 157,712
$ 153,905
$ 151,906
$ 155,628
$ 153,433
Noninterest income
17,130
43,299
43,184
21,974
42,777
Total revenue
174,842
197,204
195,090
177,602
196,210
Less: Noninterest expense
137,193
139,354
139,879
148,139
131,998
Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR)
$ 37,649
$ 57,850
$ 55,211
$ 29,463
$ 64,212
Calculation of Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue
Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR)
$ 37,649
$ 57,850
$ 55,211
$ 29,463
$ 64,212
Certain items, pre-tax (non-GAAP)
Plus: Loss (gain) on sale of securities
28,393
-
-
20,218
-
Plus: FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment
-
283
1,549
10,521
-
Plus: Merger related costs
-
-
-
-
5
Plus: Early retirement program costs
(1)
118
219
1,032
1,557
Plus: Termination of vendor and software services
(13)
615
-
-
-
Plus: Branch right sizing costs (net)
410
519
236
3,846
547
Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue
$ 66,438
$ 59,385
$ 57,215
$ 65,080
$ 66,321
Simmons First National Corporation
SFNC
Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Year-to-Date
For the Quarters Ended
Sep 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
(Unaudited)
2024
2024
2024
2023
2023
($ in thousands)
Calculation of Adjusted Return on Average Assets
Net income
$ 104,374
$ 79,634
$ 38,871
$ 175,057
$ 151,150
Certain items (non-GAAP)
FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment
1,832
1,832
1,549
10,521
-
Merger related costs
-
-
-
1,420
1,420
Early retirement program
336
337
219
6,198
5,166
Termination of vendor and software services
602
615
-
-
-
Loss (gain) on sale of securities
28,393
-
-
20,609
391
Branch right sizing (net)
1,165
755
236
5,467
1,621
Tax effect of certain items (2)
(8,449)
(925)
(524)
(11,556)
(2,247)
Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP)
$ 128,253
$ 82,248
$ 40,351
$ 207,716
$ 157,501
Average total assets
$ 27,260,212
$ 27,282,338
$ 27,259,399
$ 27,554,859
$ 27,616,882
Return on average assets
0.51 %
0.59 %
0.57 %
0.64 %
0.73 %
Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)
0.63 %
0.61 %
0.60 %
0.75 %
0.76 %
Calculation of Return on Tangible Common Equity
Net income available to common stockholders
$ 104,374
$ 79,634
$ 38,871
$ 175,057
$ 151,150
Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes
8,534
5,689
2,844
12,044
9,079
Total income available to common stockholders
$ 112,908
$ 85,323
$ 41,715
$ 187,101
$ 160,229
Certain items (non-GAAP)
FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment
$ 1,832
$ 1,832
$ 1,549
$ 10,521
$ -
Merger related costs
-
-
-
1,420
1,420
Early retirement program
336
337
219
6,198
5,166
Termination of vendor and software services
602
615
-
-
-
Loss (gain) on sale of securities
28,393
-
-
20,609
391
Branch right sizing (net)
1,165
755
236
5,467
1,621
Tax effect of certain items (2)
(8,449)
(925)
(524)
(11,556)
(2,247)
Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP)
128,253
82,248
40,351
207,716
157,501
Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes
8,534
5,689
2,844
12,044
9,079
Total adjusted earnings available to common stockholders (non-GAAP)
$ 136,787
$ 87,937
$ 43,195
$ 219,760
$ 166,580
Average common stockholders' equity
$ 3,467,908
$ 3,449,089
$ 3,447,021
$ 3,359,312
$ 3,367,088
Average intangible assets:
Goodwill
(1,320,799)
(1,320,799)
(1,320,799)
(1,320,510)
(1,320,412)
Other intangibles
(107,197)
(109,098)
(111,023)
(121,098)
(123,200)
Total average intangibles
(1,427,996)
(1,429,897)
(1,431,822)
(1,441,608)
(1,443,612)
Average tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)
$ 2,039,912
$ 2,019,192
$ 2,015,199
$ 1,917,704
$ 1,923,476
Return on average common equity
4.02 %
4.64 %
4.54 %
5.21 %
6.00 %
Return on tangible common equity
7.39 %
8.50 %
8.33 %
9.76 %
11.14 %
Adjusted return on average common equity (non-GAAP)
4.94 %
4.80 %
4.71 %
6.18 %
6.25 %
Adjusted return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
8.96 %
8.76 %
8.62 %
11.46 %
11.58 %
Calculation of Efficiency Ratio and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (1)
Noninterest expense (efficiency ratio numerator)
$ 416,426
$ 279,233
$ 139,879
$ 563,061
$ 414,922
Certain noninterest expense items (non-GAAP)
Merger related costs
-
-
-
(1,420)
(1,420)
Early retirement program
(336)
(337)
(219)
(6,198)
(5,166)
FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment
(1,832)
(1,832)
(1,549)
(10,521)
-
Termination of vendor and software services
(602)
(615)
-
-
-
Branch right sizing expense
(1,165)
(755)
(236)
(5,467)
(1,621)
Other real estate and foreclosure expense adjustment
(383)
(296)
(179)
(892)
(703)
Amortization of intangibles adjustment
(11,553)
(7,702)
(3,850)
(16,306)
(12,291)
Adjusted efficiency ratio numerator
$ 400,555
$ 267,696
$ 133,846
$ 522,257
$ 393,721
Net interest income
$ 463,523
$ 305,811
$ 151,906
$ 650,126
$ 494,498
Noninterest income
103,613
86,483
43,184
155,566
133,592
Fully tax-equivalent adjustment (effective tax rate of 26.135%)
19,396
12,998
6,422
25,443
18,932
Efficiency ratio denominator
586,532
405,292
201,512
831,135
647,022
Certain noninterest income items (non-GAAP)
(Gain) loss on sale of securities
28,393
-
-
20,609
391
Adjusted efficiency ratio denominator
$ 614,925
$ 405,292
$ 201,512
$ 851,744
$ 647,413
Efficiency ratio (1)
71.00 %
68.90 %
69.41 %
67.75 %
64.13 %
Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (1)
65.14 %
66.05 %
66.42 %
61.32 %
60.81 %
(1) Efficiency ratio is noninterest expense as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues. Adjusted efficiency
ratio is noninterest expense before foreclosed property expense, amortization of intangibles and certain adjusting items as a percent of net interest
income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues, excluding gains and losses from securities transactions and certain adjusting items, and is
a non-GAAP measurement.
(2) Effective tax rate of 26.135%.
