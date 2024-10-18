WVTA Certified! HONGQI EH7 won the EU market "pass"

CHANGCHUN, China, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- During the Paris Motor Show 2024, the HONGQI EH7 new energy model, independently developed by FAW HONGQI, received the European Union Whole Vehicle Type Approval (EU-WVTA) certificate issued by Luxembourg's Ministry of Transport (SNCH) as scheduled. This achievement indicates that the model meets the latest mandatory access regulations of the European Union, enabling large-scale exports to EU member states and other countries and regions recognizing the EU-WVTA certification.

On October 14, FAW HONGQI and TÜV Rheinland held an official certification ceremony attended by Lu Yu, Director of Product Department of HONGQI Overseas, Liu Hongtao, General Manager of HONGQI Overseas, and Massimo Bianchi, Vice President of TÜV Rheinland Western Europe.

WVTA certification is internationally recognized as one of the most prestigious certification systems. The project team of HONGQI completed all the tests in just two and a half months, successfully obtaining the WVTA certificate and demonstrating HONGQI's efficiency. The issuance of this certificate has laid a solid foundation for the HONGQI brand to enter the EU market, further underscoring the brand's determination to accelerate its overseas expansion, seize market opportunities, and solidify its position as the "world's new luxury" automotive brand.

At the certification ceremony, Lu Yu stated, "The cooperation between HONGQI and TÜV Rheinland was crucial to the successful acquisition of the WVTA certificate. I would like to congratulate the project teams of both parties and hope that we will continue to strengthen our collaboration with TÜV Group in various fields, achieve strong alliances, and set an industry cooperation model to create a better future together."

Massimo Bianchi stated, "FAW is an important customer of TÜV Rheinland. Our global network and technical expertise are vital in assisting Chinese automakers, including FAW, to achieve their globalization goals. We look forward to continuing our cooperation with FAW in the future."

HONGQI has always been committed to providing high-quality, safe, and reliable transportation solutions for consumers worldwide, ensuring that European customers have access to advanced electric vehicles that meet the highest safety standards. Due to its innovative safety features and strict adherence to regulatory compliance, the HONGQI EH7 aims to offer an outstanding driving experience, making it an ideal choice for electric vehicle buyers seeking both performance and safety.

