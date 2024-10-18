Calidi Biotherapeutics and Gorilla Technology Interviews to Air on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money Show on Bloomberg TV

RedChip Companies will air interviews with Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American:CLDI) and Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (Nasdaq:GRRR) on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show, a sponsored program on Bloomberg TV, this Saturday, October 19, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the U.S.

Access the interviews in their entirety at:

Calidi: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/cldi_access

Gorilla Technology: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/grrr_access

In an exclusive interview, Stephen Thesing, Chief Business Officer of Calidi, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money show on Bloomberg TV to provide a corporate update. Calidi is at the forefront of oncolytic virotherapy (OV), a promising multi-billion-dollar area in cancer treatment. Calidi is pioneering the development of both systemic and localized OVs, leveraging engineered viruses to target and destroy cancer cells while arming the immune system for a comprehensive attack on tumors. Calidi's cell-based technologies uniquely protect OVs from immune system elimination, ensuring higher efficacy and opening the tumor microenvironment to treatment. This approach has shown promising efficacy in initial studies, while their breakthrough IV-based technology and direct tumor administration methods differentiate them within the multi-billion-dollar oncology field.

Jay Chandan, Chairman and CEO of Gorilla Technology, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show on Bloomberg TV to provide a corporate update. With over 22 years of operational excellence and a portfolio of 29 granted patents globally, Gorilla has established itself as a leader in delivering transformative solutions that drive large-scale digital transformation. The company's advanced technologies, including edge AI, big data analytics, IoT security, and virtualization infrastructure, empower clients across critical sectors such as government, public safety, manufacturing, and energy management to create smarter, safer and more efficient environments. Gorilla's strong financial foundation, innovative technology, and strategic market expansion provide a solid basis for long-term value creation as it continues to lead in the global digital transformation landscape. Gorilla has buy ratings and a mean price target of $29.50 from three analysts.

About Calidi Biotherapeutics

Calidi Biotherapeutics (NYSE American: CLDI) is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company with proprietary technology designed to arm the immune system to fight cancer. Calidi's novel stem cell-based platforms are utilizing potent allogeneic stem cells capable of carrying payloads of oncolytic viruses for use in multiple oncology indications, including high-grade gliomas and solid tumors. Calidi's clinical stage off-the-shelf, universal cell-based delivery platforms are designed to protect, amplify, and potentiate oncolytic viruses leading to enhanced efficacy and improved patient safety. Calidi's preclinical off-the-shelf enveloped virotherapies are designed to target disseminated solid tumors. This dual approach can potentially treat, or even prevent, metastatic disease. Calidi Biotherapeutics is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit www.calidibio.com.

About Gorilla Technology Group Inc.

Headquartered in London U.K., Gorilla is a global solution provider in Security Intelligence, Network Intelligence, Business Intelligence and IoT technology. We provide a wide range of solutions, including, Smart City, Network, Video, Security Convergence and IoT, across select verticals of Government & Public Services, Manufacturing, Telecom, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare and Education, by using AI and Deep Learning Technologies.

Our expertise lies in revolutionizing urban operations, bolstering security and enhancing resilience. We deliver pioneering products that harness the power of AI in intelligent video surveillance, facial recognition, license plate recognition, edge computing, post-event analytics and advanced cybersecurity technologies. By integrating these AI-driven technologies, we empower Smart Cities to enhance efficiency, safety and cybersecurity measures, ultimately improving the quality of life for residents.

For more information, please visit our website: https://www.gorilla-technology.com/



