Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - October 18, 2024) - Mangoceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGRX), a company focused on developing, marketing, and selling men's health and wellness products via a secure telemedicine platform" is pleased to announce it will be presenting at the Centurion One Capital 2nd Annual Bahamas Summit, which will be taking place at the exclusive Rosewood Baha Mar Hotel from Tuesday, October 22nd to Wednesday, October 23rd, 2024, in Nassau, Bahamas.

Jacob Cohen, Founder and CEO, is scheduled to present on Wednesday, October 23rd at 11:10 EDT. Jacob will also be fielding investor questions during the summit.

The Centurion One Capital 2nd Annual Bahamas Summit will feature public and private companies across various industries that will be given the opportunity to present to some of the most prominent venture capital, family office, private equity firms, high net worth individuals and institutional investors in the growth space attending from Canada, the United States, and abroad. For registration details, please click here.

Summit Details:

Event: Centurion One Capital 2nd Annual Bahamas Summit

Format: Presentations, Q&A, Panel Discussions and 1 X 1 Investor Meetings

Dates: Tuesday, October 22nd and Wednesday, October 23rd, 2024

Time: 9:00 AM EDT - 4:00 PM EDT

Venue: Rosewood Baha Mar Hotel

About Centurion One Capital

Centurion One Capital ("Centurion One") is the premier independent Investment Banking firm dedicated to fueling the growth and success of growth companies in North America. With an unwavering commitment to delivering comprehensive financial solutions and strategic guidance, Centurion One is a trusted strategic partner and catalyst to propel issuers to unlock their full potential. Our team comprises seasoned professionals who combine extensive financial expertise with deep knowledge of various sectors. We take a proactive and results-driven approach, working closely with our clients to develop tailored strategies and execute transactions that maximize value and drive long-term success.

Centurion One - Empowering Growth. Driving Innovation. Partnering for Success.

Mangoceuticals, Inc.

Per: "Jacob Cohen"

Jacob Cohen

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

About Mangoceuticals, Inc.

MangoRx is focused on developing a variety of men's health and wellness products and services via a secure telemedicine platform. To date, the Company has identified men's wellness telemedicine services and products as a growing sector and especially related to the area of erectile dysfunction (ED), hair growth, hormone replacement therapies, and weight management. Interested consumers can use MangoRx's telemedicine platform for a smooth experience. Prescription requests will be reviewed by a physician and, if approved, fulfilled and discreetly shipped through MangoRx's partner compounding pharmacy and right to the patient's doorstep. To learn more about MangoRx's mission and other products, please visit www.MangoRx.com or on social media @Mango.Rx.

Learn more about Mangoceuticals, Inc. at www.MangoRx.com

