Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE: NTZ) ("Natuzzi" or the "Company") will disclose its unaudited 2024 second quarter financial information on Tuesday October 22, 2024, after the market closes.

The Company will host a conference call on Wednesday October 23, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern time (5.00 p.m. Italy time, or 4.00 p.m. UK time) to discuss financial information.

To join live the conference call, interested persons will need to either:

dial-in the following number:

Toll/International: + 1-412-717-9633, then passcode 39252103#,

or click on the following link:

https://www.c-meeting.com/web3/join/3PQUFXRW48XTKQ to join via video. Participants also have option to listen via phone after registering to the link.

A replay of the call will be available approximately 3 hours after conference end time, until Saturday, November 23, 2024 at 11:59 PM ET. To access the replay of the conference call, interested persons need to dial 1-844-512-2921 (toll-free) for calls from U.S. and Canada, or +1-412-317-6671 for calls from other countries. The access code for the replay is: 13749755

About Natuzzi S.p.A.

Founded in 1959 by Pasquale Natuzzi, Natuzzi S.p.A. is one of the most renowned brands in the production and distribution of design and luxury furniture. As of June 30, 2024, Natuzzi distributes its collections worldwide through a global retail network of 681 monobrand stores and approximately 600 wholesale points of sale, including shop-in-shop galleries and various distribution profiles. Natuzzi products embed the finest spirit of Italian design and the unique craftmanship details of the "Made in Italy", where a predominant part of its production takes place. Natuzzi has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since May 13, 1993. Committed to social responsibility and environmental sustainability, Natuzzi S.p.A. is ISO 9001 and 14001 certified (Quality and Environment), ISO 45001 certified (Safety on the Workplace) and FSC® Chain of Custody, CoC (FSC-C131540).

