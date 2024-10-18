Vitalchat Names Michael Raymer as New CEO

Seasoned healthcare executive will lead next phase of growth for virtual nursing and telehealth growth company.

ASHBURN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2024 / Vitalchat, a leading innovator in virtual nursing, has appointed seasoned healthcare executive Michael Raymer as its new Chief Executive Officer. Raymer, known for his proven track record in scaling and advancing organizations across diverse sectors of healthcare-spanning life sciences, health IT, medical devices, and diagnostics-brings a wealth of experience to the role.

"We are excited to welcome Michael as our new CEO as we embark on the next chapter of Vitalchat's growth," said Dr. Alan Pitt, co-founder of Vitalchat. Dr. Pitt, who is transitioning from his role as CEO to Executive Board Chair, will continue to leverage his extensive clinical and industry expertise in collaboration with Raymer, as well as, co-founder and Chief Technology Officer, Ghafran Abbas.

Raymer's career spans more than 30 years, during which he has held leadership roles at major global companies like Microsoft and GE, as well as at startups. Most recently, he served as CEO of Pro-ficiency, a life-sciences company, where he achieved over 500% growth and delivered more than a 3X return for investors in just three years. His deep expertise in healthcare, business development, and commercialization will be crucial in steering Vitalchat's next phase of growth.

"I am thrilled to join Vitalchat at such a critical juncture," Raymer said. "Addressing the growing need for nursing in healthcare, particularly amid the looming workforce shortages, is both timely and essential. Vitalchat has laid a strong foundation that is fundamental to the success of our customers, and I am honored to join a team of dedicated people focused on making a real difference."

