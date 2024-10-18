Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 18.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Die 3-Milliarden-Dollar-Frage: Wird Foremost das nächste Denison?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
18.10.2024 15:02 Uhr
55 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bravo Star Craig Conover From 'Southern Charm' Presents CLE Course on Reality TV Law, Hosted by SproutEd

SproutEd, a Leader in Continuing Legal Education (CLE), is Excited to Announce an Exclusive Live CLE Webcast Titled 'The Legal Reality of Reality TV' Featuring Attorney and Bravo's 'Southern Charm' Star Craig Conover

RED BANK, TN / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2024 / SproutEd, a leader in Continuing Legal Education (CLE), is excited to announce an exclusive Live CLE Webcast titled "The Legal Reality of Reality TV" featuring attorney and Bravo's "Southern Charm" star Craig Conover, moderated by Angela Angotti, co-host of the popular podcast "The Bravo Docket." This much-anticipated event will take place on Dec. 4, 2024, from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. EST.

Craig Conover CLE Course

Craig Conover CLE Course
Image of Craig Conover's CLE Course 'The Legal Reality of Reality TV'

Craig Conover, known for his role on Bravo's "Southern Charm," brings a distinctive perspective as both a television personality and an attorney. In this webcast, he will provide valuable insights into the legal complexities of reality television, focusing on participant contracts, intellectual property rights, defamation claims, and network disputes. Angela Angotti, an experienced litigator with nearly 15 years of civil litigation practice, will moderate the session, guiding discussions to uncover the real-world applications of reality TV law.

CLE Credits: Participating attorneys will earn 1.5 General CLE credits for attending this session.

Registration Information: Registration for this Live CLE Webcast is $99. SproutEd members can access the course for free as part of their Unlimited CLE Membership.

For more information and to register, visit www.sprouteducation.com.

About SproutEd

SproutEd was born out of a desire to transform the outdated world of Continuing Legal Education. It started as a simple idea: What if legal professionals could engage with CLE courses they actually want to take? We believe in a future where legal education is not a dull requirement but an exciting opportunity for growth, and have been on a journey to make this idea a reality since our inception. For more information, visit www.sprouteducation.com.

Contact Information

Lyndsi Lane
President
lyndsi@sprouteducation.com
423-432-4282

SOURCE: SproutEd

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.