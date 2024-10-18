Bravo Star Craig Conover From 'Southern Charm' Presents CLE Course on Reality TV Law, Hosted by SproutEd

SproutEd, a Leader in Continuing Legal Education (CLE), is Excited to Announce an Exclusive Live CLE Webcast Titled 'The Legal Reality of Reality TV' Featuring Attorney and Bravo's 'Southern Charm' Star Craig Conover

RED BANK, TN / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2024 / SproutEd, a leader in Continuing Legal Education (CLE), is excited to announce an exclusive Live CLE Webcast titled "The Legal Reality of Reality TV" featuring attorney and Bravo's "Southern Charm" star Craig Conover, moderated by Angela Angotti, co-host of the popular podcast "The Bravo Docket." This much-anticipated event will take place on Dec. 4, 2024, from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. EST.

Craig Conover, known for his role on Bravo's "Southern Charm," brings a distinctive perspective as both a television personality and an attorney. In this webcast, he will provide valuable insights into the legal complexities of reality television, focusing on participant contracts, intellectual property rights, defamation claims, and network disputes. Angela Angotti, an experienced litigator with nearly 15 years of civil litigation practice, will moderate the session, guiding discussions to uncover the real-world applications of reality TV law.

CLE Credits: Participating attorneys will earn 1.5 General CLE credits for attending this session.

Registration Information: Registration for this Live CLE Webcast is $99. SproutEd members can access the course for free as part of their Unlimited CLE Membership.

For more information and to register, visit www.sprouteducation.com.

