The event will unite industry leaders from across the EMEAI region for two days of in-person learning and networking.

Gurobi Optimization, LLC, the leader in decision intelligence technology, is set to host the first annual EMEAI Decision Intelligence Summit ("Gurobi Summit") at Amsterdam's Capital C on November 5-6, 2024.

Following the success of last month's inaugural summit for the Americas in Las Vegas, the EMEAI Summit will bring together operations researchers, data scientists, and business leaders from across the region to explore the latest advancements in mathematical optimization and decision intelligence.

The Gurobi Summit will feature special presentations from companies such as Accenture and ICRON. Several of the company's partners-including Decide4AI, Decision Labs, LTPLabs, and ORMAE-will also be present to showcase their solutions and insights.

The two-day event will be packed with informative presentations, exciting customer case studies, and interactive learning opportunities. Day 1 will feature keynotes, technical presentations, and panel discussions. Day 2 will be dedicated to hands-on learning, with a variety of training sessions tailored to different skill levels-from beginner to advanced.

"We are very excited to bring the Gurobi Summit to Amsterdam," said Duke Perrucci, CEO of Gurobi. "We're once again bringing together some of the brightest minds in the industry to provide attendees with the tools and insights they need to harness the full potential of optimization in their decision-making."

Attendees will have ample opportunities to network with like-minded professionals, industry leaders, and Gurobi experts, as well as discover cutting-edge solutions at Gurobi's partner exhibition.

To learn more about the Gurobi Summit EMEAI and view the full agenda and speaker lineup, visit the event's official website.

About Gurobi Optimization

With Gurobi's decision intelligence technology, customers can make optimal business decisions in seconds. From workforce scheduling and portfolio optimization to supply chain design and everything in between, Gurobi identifies the optimal solution, out of trillions of possibilities.

As the leader in decision intelligence, Gurobi delivers easy-to-integrate, full-featured software and best-in-class support, with an industry-leading 98% customer satisfaction rating.

Founded in 2008, Gurobi has operations in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It serves customers in nearly all industries, including organizations like SAP, Air France, and the National Football League. For more information, please visit https://www.gurobi.com/or call +1 713 871 9341.

