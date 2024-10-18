Anzeige
Freitag, 18.10.2024
Die 3-Milliarden-Dollar-Frage: Wird Foremost das nächste Denison?
PR Newswire
HONGQI's New Energy Masterpieces EH7 and EHS7, Captivate at Paris Motor Show 2024

CHANGCHUN, China, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In October 2024, HONGQI made a significant impact at the Paris Motor Show 2024, with the introduction of its all-electric EH7 sedan and EHS7 SUV. This launch marked a pivotal moment in the brand's expansion into the European market, highlighting its dedication to cutting-edge technology, advanced performance, refined design, and sustainability-offering a new option for customers seeking premium electric vehicles.


The HONGQI EH7 and EHS7 are equipped with high-performance electric drivetrains capable of reaching 22,500 RPM, delivering up to 455 kW of power and 756 Nm of torque, allowing for acceleration comparable to that of supercars. Offering a class-leading WLTP range of 655 km for the EH7 and a robust 600 km for the EHS7, both models support fast charging, charging from 10% to 80% in just 20 minutes-making them ideal for long-distance travel, with enough charge gained during a simple coffee break.

Driving dynamics are further enhanced by an advanced chassis control system with variable damping suspension, effectively minimizing discomfort from road imperfections. The spacious interior, with a 3-meter wheelbase, ensures ample legroom, particularly for rear-seat passengers, making the vehicles suitable for family use. Technology takes center stage, with features such as L2 ADAS, AR-HUD, and a custom HONGQI audio system-all combining to enhance convenience and comfort for the driver.

The HONGQI EH7 and EHS7 have officially opened for orders on October 14, with the starting price for the EH7 set at €49,999 and the EHS7 at €53,999.

To ensure after-sales service, HONGQI is establishing a comprehensive after-sales network throughout Europe. With service centers in 29 countries, HONGQI offers comprehensive support, ranging from routine maintenance to emergency assistance, ensuring peace of mind for customers. By combining excellent driving performance, superior comfort, and advanced technology, HONGQI looks forward to providing European customers with better choices.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2534499/image_5028817_33215398.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hongqis-new-energy-masterpieces-eh7-and-ehs7-captivate-at-paris-motor-show-2024-302280415.html

