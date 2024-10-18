Shanghai Sunmi Technology Co., Ltd.: SUNMI Showcases Innovation at GITEX 2024 in Dubai, Driving Digital Transformation across Industries

SHANGHAI, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Under the banner "Let's Experience BIoT Everywhere", SUNMI marked its eighth consecutive year at GITEX GLOBAL 2024 in Dubai from October 14 to 18. The event was a showcase for its third-generation flagship offerings and groundbreaking innovations. SUNMI joined global partners and tech experts to explore industry trends and create a novel innovation experience space.

On display were SUNMI's third-generation flagship products, including the T3 PRO SERIES, MIX SERIES, D3 MINI, and D3 PRO. Making its offline debut, the newly launched P3 Family, tailored for digital payments, boasted an impressive 6.75-inch HD display, an octa-core processor, and a comprehensive suite of payment methods for a seamless user experience.

SUNMI also showcased pioneering innovations and streamlined digital solutions, such as the Qualcomm x SUNMI SUPER POS product solution, designed to expedite the global POS cross-platform transformation. The Hyper Wi-Fi technology on display delivered an exceptional network experience with extended range, enhanced accessibility, and greater stability.

Aligning with GITEX GLOBAL 2024's theme, "AI Everything", SUNMI demonstrated its commitment to pushing the boundaries and exploring new possibilities of technological innovation and user experience. Employing virtual reality (VR) technology, SUNMI brought the virtual SUNMI Home and various business scenarios to life through SUNMI Home.Vision on Apple Vision Pro, inviting visitors to immerse themselves in the BIoT adventure. Users could explore product details from every angle and even integrate SUNMI products from the virtual world into real-life scenarios, transcending spatial limitations.

The exhibition offered a prime opportunity for the deep integration of technological innovation and application scenarios. Collaborating with ecosystem partners CASHIN, AMERICANA, and ASHBURN, SUNMI showcased a range of application environments with simulated demonstrations for coffee shops, convenience stores, and other business operations scenarios, attracting widespread interest from global clients. By working closely with ecosystem partners to develop local application scenarios, SUNMI leverages its product and technological capabilities, combined with local support, to provide exceptional services to merchants worldwide, a cornerstone of its globalization strategy.

Since its inception in 2013, SUNMI has established a strong footprint in key regions across Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa, serving 200 countries and regions worldwide. With over 54,000 ecosystem partners, SUNMI has developed comprehensive digital solutions for the retail, hospitality, finance, healthcare, and service sectors, fostering a thriving global BIoT ecosystem through its multifaceted perception network.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2081156/sunmi_Logo.jpg

