HMS Networks AB: HMS Networks has completed the divestment of MB Connect Line

HMS Industrial Networks GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of the HMS Networks AB (publ) group, has today completed the divestment of all shares in Red Lion Europe GmbH, located in Dinkelsbühl, Germany.

On October 1, 2024, HMS announced that an agreement had been signed to divest Red Lion Europe GmbH for a cash consideration of EUR 5 million.

HMS has today completed the divestment with effective date October 1, 2024. Business operations are continued by the company's long-standing managers.

For more information, please contact:

Staffan Dahlström, CEO HMS, +46 (0)35 17 29 01

Joakim Nideborn, CFO HMS, +46 (0)35 710 6983

HMS Networks AB (publ) is a market-leading provider of solutions in Industrial Information and Communication Technology (Industrial ICT) and employs over 1 200 people. Local sales and support are handled through over 20 sales offices all over the world, as well as through a wide network of distributors and partners. HMS reported sales of SEK 3,025 million in 2023 and is listed on the NASDAQ OMX in Stockholm in the Large Cap segment and Telecommunications sector.

