Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 18.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Die 3-Milliarden-Dollar-Frage: Wird Foremost das nächste Denison?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1XEN0 | ISIN: KYG6583A1022 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
NORD ANGLIA EDUCATION INC Chart 1 Jahr
PR Newswire
18.10.2024 15:36 Uhr
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NORD ANGLIA EDUCATION SCHOOLS ONCE AGAIN NAMED AMONGST BEST IN THE WORLD

LONDON, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading international schools organisation Nord Anglia Education today announced that four of its schools have once again been included in Carfax Education's 'The Schools Index', an international listing of the world's top private schools for parents seeking the highest quality education for their children.

Nord Anglia Education Logo

For another consecutive year, Collège Alpin Beau Soleil and Collège Champittet were ranked amongst the top 10 best private schools in Switzerland, while Swiss International Scientific School Dubai and Nord Anglia International School in Dubai were included in the top 15 private schools in the Middle East.

Stuart White, Principal of Collège Alpin Beau Soleil, said: "We're thrilled to be recognised, once again, as one of the most distinguished schools in Switzerland. At Beau Soleil, we are committed to developing a global learning environment where students from all over the world come together to grow academically, socially, and emotionally. It's very pleasing to see that Carfax Education recognises the value of our unique approach to nurturing the next generation of global citizens."

Philippe de Korodi, Directeur Général of Collège Champittet, added: "This year has been an incredible journey for Champittet. Our focus on a holistic education, which prioritises wellbeing, resilience, and social purpose, is what sets us apart and we're delighted to be ranked in the top 10 by Carfax for the third year in a row."

Rob Walls, Head of Middle East Schools at Nord Anglia, said: "It is testament to our outstanding teachers, students, and parents that both our schools in Dubai are, again, celebrating their inclusion in Carfax Education's prestigious index. It's especially rewarding as Nord Anglia International School Dubai is celebrating its 10th anniversary, and so soon after Swiss International Scientific School in Dubai joined Nord Anglia."

Dr Elise Ecoff, Chief Education Officer at Nord Anglia Education, said: "These achievements aren't just about the success of these four outstanding schools - they reflect the incredible dedication, innovation, and passion seen across every Nord Anglia school around the world. Whether it's through our focus on academic excellence or our commitment to student wellbeing and preparing young people for the future, we're empowering the next generation to thrive. Congratulations to all the schools on this well-deserved recognition."

Media enquiries:
David Bates
Communications Manager
+44 (0) 7787 135223
david.bates@nordanglia.com

About Nord Anglia Education:

As a leading international schools organisation, we're shaping a generation of creative and resilient global citizens who graduate from our schools with everything they need for success, whatever they choose to be or do in life.

Our strong academic foundations combine world-class teaching and curricula with cutting-edge technology and facilities, creating learning experiences like no other. Inside and outside of the classroom, we inspire our students to achieve more than they ever thought possible.

No two children learn the same way, which is why our schools around the world personalise learning to what works best for every student. Inspired by our high-quality teachers, our students achieve outstanding academic results and go on to study at the world's top universities.

To learn more or apply for a place for your child, go to nordangliaeducation.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1503193/Nord_Anglia_Education_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nord-anglia-education-schools-once-again-named-amongst-best-in-the-world-302280440.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.