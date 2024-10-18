Chesapeake Financial Shares Inc.: Chesapeake Bank Adds Tenured Bank Executive Ron Andrews to Bank's Board of Directors

Chesapeake Bank (OTCQX:CPKF) is pleased to announce the addition of Ron Andrews to the bank's Board of Directors. Ron is an experienced senior bank operations leader who has built and led banking businesses and operations in the United States and the United Kingdom during the course of his 37-year career. Ron has served on Chesapeake Bank's Technology Advisory Board since 2016. He also currently serves as an Executive Partner in the Mason School of Business at the College of William and Mary. Ron also serves on the Williamsburg Police Citizens Advisory Committee as well as the Regional Alumni Board of the College of William and Mary.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ron Andrews to our board. His impressive banking tenure and deep industry knowledge will be instrumental as we navigate the future," said Jeff Szyperski, CEO of Chesapeake Financial Shares and Chesapeake Bank. "Ron's expertise and insights are highly anticipated, and we are excited about the significant contributions he will bring to our bank."

Ron's tenure with Signet Bank/Capital One spanned 22 years. Most notably, he led the design and formation of Capital One's first major fraud prevention and detection operations. He led the start-up of Capital One's first international site with the opening of a campus in Nottingham, England. Upon his return to the United States, as a Managing Vice President, Ron oversaw Capital One's internet bank and operations, where deposits grew by $20 billion under his leadership.

After shifting to Citibank, Ron served as Managing Director and led Citi's Global Fraud Operations for the Consumer and Small Business Banks, encompassing 3,500 employees, servicing 16 country markets.

Ron received his B.S. in Biology from the College of William and Mary and his Masters of Business Administration from Virginia Tech. He and his wife, Elizabeth, reside in Williamsburg, VA.

ABOUT CHESAPEAKE BANK

Chesapeake Bank, founded in 1900, is a subsidiary of Chesapeake Financials Shares (CFS:CPKF), headquartered in the Northern Neck, also serving the Middle Peninsula, Williamsburg, Richmond, Chesterfield, and Peninsula communities. The company also offers credit processing and ABL financing. Named by American Banker as one of the Top 100 Community Banks and a Best Bank to Work For, employing 290+. Visit: www.ches.bank or www.chesapeakefinancialshares.com

