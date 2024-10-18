Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 18.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Die 3-Milliarden-Dollar-Frage: Wird Foremost das nächste Denison?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
18.10.2024 15:38 Uhr
110 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Chesapeake Financial Shares Inc.: Chesapeake Bank Adds Tenured Bank Executive Ron Andrews to Bank's Board of Directors

KILMARNOCK, VA / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2024 / Chesapeake Bank (OTCQX:CPKF) is pleased to announce the addition of Ron Andrews to the bank's Board of Directors. Ron is an experienced senior bank operations leader who has built and led banking businesses and operations in the United States and the United Kingdom during the course of his 37-year career. Ron has served on Chesapeake Bank's Technology Advisory Board since 2016. He also currently serves as an Executive Partner in the Mason School of Business at the College of William and Mary. Ron also serves on the Williamsburg Police Citizens Advisory Committee as well as the Regional Alumni Board of the College of William and Mary.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ron Andrews to our board. His impressive banking tenure and deep industry knowledge will be instrumental as we navigate the future," said Jeff Szyperski, CEO of Chesapeake Financial Shares and Chesapeake Bank. "Ron's expertise and insights are highly anticipated, and we are excited about the significant contributions he will bring to our bank."

Ron's tenure with Signet Bank/Capital One spanned 22 years. Most notably, he led the design and formation of Capital One's first major fraud prevention and detection operations. He led the start-up of Capital One's first international site with the opening of a campus in Nottingham, England. Upon his return to the United States, as a Managing Vice President, Ron oversaw Capital One's internet bank and operations, where deposits grew by $20 billion under his leadership.

After shifting to Citibank, Ron served as Managing Director and led Citi's Global Fraud Operations for the Consumer and Small Business Banks, encompassing 3,500 employees, servicing 16 country markets.

Ron received his B.S. in Biology from the College of William and Mary and his Masters of Business Administration from Virginia Tech. He and his wife, Elizabeth, reside in Williamsburg, VA.

ABOUT CHESAPEAKE BANK

Chesapeake Bank, founded in 1900, is a subsidiary of Chesapeake Financials Shares (CFS:CPKF), headquartered in the Northern Neck, also serving the Middle Peninsula, Williamsburg, Richmond, Chesterfield, and Peninsula communities. The company also offers credit processing and ABL financing. Named by American Banker as one of the Top 100 Community Banks and a Best Bank to Work For, employing 290+. Visit: www.ches.bank or www.chesapeakefinancialshares.com

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:
Contact: Jeffrey M. Szyperski
1-800-434-1181
investorrelations@ches.bank

SOURCE: Chesapeake Financial Shares Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.