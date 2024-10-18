Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 18, 2024) - AJN Resources Inc. (CSE: AJN) (FSE: 5AT) (AJN or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on its activities at the Manono Northeast Project, Tanganyika Province, DRC. Results for recently completed diamond and RC drilling programmes announced July 3, 2024, are expected by month end.

The Manono Northeast pegmatites are interpreted to coincide with the continuation of the 400Mt high grade pegmatites defined at Manono onto PR 15282. Spodumene and minor lepidolite mineralisation were identified in both diamond holes drilled on a single fence line which intersected an 80 to 100m wide, flat dipping pegmatitic zone in granite which was defined over a minimum of 300m at surface from reverse circulation (RC) drilling. The RC drilling intersected blocky quartz interpreted to represent pegmatites from two additional areas suggesting pegmatites were intersected over a strike length of 4km.

Once received, these results will be analysed and will assist the Company in determining the way forward with respect to further exploration on the Manono Northeast Project.

QP Statement

Mr Dylan le Roux is a consultant of AJN Resources Inc. and a qualified geologist. Mr le Roux is a registered Professional Natural Scientist (Geological Science) with the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions (SACNASP Reg. No. 155814). Mr le Roux is a qualified person (QP) under NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

About AJN Resources Inc.

AJN is a junior exploration company. AJN's management and directors possess over 75 years of collective industry experience and have been very successful in the areas of exploration, financing and developing major mines throughout the world, with a focus on Africa, especially the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

