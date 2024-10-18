Anzeige
PR Newswire
18.10.2024 15:42 Uhr
99 Leser
Olight Group Co.,Ltd: Olight Launches Charity Campaigns in Support of Breast Cancer Awareness and Hurricane Relief

LORTON, Va., Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Olight, a brand committed to becoming a global leader in mid-to-high-end flashlights, introduced its charity initiatives dedicated to supporting breast cancer awareness and hurricane disaster relief this October.

Olight Charity Sale

During this campaign, all proceeds from sales of the Oclip Pink will be donated to breast cancer organizations worldwide. U.S. proceeds will go to the National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF), while sales from 12 other countries will support their respective breast cancer organizations, including Brustkrebs Deutschland e.V. in Germany and the National Breast Cancer Foundation in Australia. This initiative continues Olight's multi-year commitment to breast cancer advocacy, having raised over $600,000 and positively impacted more than 10,000 patients globally.

"Through Olight's yearly donation and gifting of flashlights, they continue to shine an important beacon of help and hope to those facing breast cancer. We are very grateful for their partnership and look forward to our future endeavors together," said Emily Millender, Manager of Strategic Partnerships at NBCF.

Simultaneously, Olight is launching a Hurricane Relief Campaign to aid communities affected by recent devastating hurricanes Helene and Milton in the United States. Sales from three products-the Mettle 3, Seeker 4, and Diffuse-will be donated to support disaster-stricken areas. Olight's products will not only provide essential lighting but also serve as symbols of hope during these challenging times.

In total, the Hurricane Relief Campaign raised $123,577, with Olight also donating $42,466.69 worth of flashlights to provide essential lighting in disaster-stricken areas. Olight has organized the purchase of critical supplies such as generators, drinking water, and heaters, continuing to bring timely and practical assistance to those in need.

Olight's Hurricane Relief Charity Collaboration with Community Organization YAIPak

"Olight is committed to being a responsible company, putting social responsibility first. In the face of these disasters, profit is not our focus; instead, our duty is to make a positive impact," explained Mavis Xiao, VP and chief marketing officer for Olight. "I believe the true purpose of a company's existence is to contribute to making society a better place."

These campaigns reflect Olight's ongoing efforts to contribute to social good, continuing to illuminate both literal and figurative paths for those in need. Through these efforts, Olight strives to bring hope and illumination to communities around the world, reinforcing its mission to brighten not just homes, but lives.

About Olight

Olight is committed to becoming a global leader in mid-to-high-end flashlights and driving the industry forward. Its diverse product range caters to various scenarios, from everyday carry to outdoor adventures, and is available across Europe, the Americas, and beyond. For more information, please visit www.olight.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2533375/FB_1920x1080_1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2534605/Picture1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/olight-launches-charity-campaigns-in-support-of-breast-cancer-awareness-and-hurricane-relief-302280441.html

