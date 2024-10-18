Nasdaq Stockholm AB: AppSpotr AB receives observation status

On October 18, 2024, AppSpotr AB (the "Company") disclosed its interim report for the third quarter of 2024 with information on the Company's financial situation. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given observation status if there is material adverse uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in Appspotr AB (APTR, ISIN code SE0018041097, order book ID 227471) shall be given observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB