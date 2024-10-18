Anzeige
Freitag, 18.10.2024
Die 3-Milliarden-Dollar-Frage: Wird Foremost das nächste Denison?
WKN: A3DMCA | ISIN: SE0018041097 | Ticker-Symbol: 6V60
Frankfurt
18.10.24
09:01 Uhr
0,020 Euro
+0,013
+177,78 %
GlobeNewswire
18.10.2024 15:58 Uhr
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: AppSpotr AB receives observation status

On October 18, 2024, AppSpotr AB (the "Company") disclosed its interim report
for the third quarter of 2024 with information on the Company's financial
situation. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given
observation status if there is material adverse uncertainty in respect of the
issuer's financial position. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in
Appspotr AB (APTR, ISIN code SE0018041097, order book ID 227471) shall be given
observation status. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
