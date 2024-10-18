Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 18.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Die 3-Milliarden-Dollar-Frage: Wird Foremost das nächste Denison?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.10.2024 15:58 Uhr
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

At the Yacht Club de Monaco high-level competitors gather for the 2024 Optimist European Team Racing Championship

MONACO, Oct. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With all the 120 races completed on the second day, the 2024 Optimist European Team Racing Championship maintained a sustained pace in the Monegasque waters, just outside the Yacht Club de Monaco. "It is a real privilege to host for the first time this event which brings together young talents from allover Europe. We are impressed by the intensity of the matches and the level of commitment of each team," said Bernard d'Alessandri, General Secretary of the YCM. "The Monegasque waters offer demanding technical conditions, and seeing these young sailors take on this challenge with such determination and passion is inspiring."

Having concluded the round robin, the Turkish took the first place, the Italians came in second and the Spanish finished the day in 3rd position. Behind this leading trio, the competition did not weaken. The Poles and the Greeks continued to fight to stay in the race for the podium. Ahead of the 64 racers, divided in 16 teams, there are the Gold Round and the Silver Round, followed by semi-finals and finals.

"We feel good, the team is very good, the conditions outside are pretty difficult. We hope to win the competition but it's gonna be hard," said the Italian team, formed by Bianca, Anna, Christian and Jesper. "We're very confident about the race and it's very important to work as a team, to speak, to look at the conditions. Sometimes it's difficult to take the start without being blocked but we are doing our best," said the Monaco team formed by Ludovica, Facundo, Pietro and Océane.

Organized by the Yacht Club de Monaco under the aegis of the International Optimist Dinghy Association and World Sailing, in partnership with FxPro, Monaco Marine and Slam, the Optimist Team Racing European Championship is establishing itself as an unmissable event for the young generation of sailors.

For more information:
Press Office LaPresse - ufficio.stampa@lapresse.it

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/18fff7cc-8d9c-441d-ba2d-1039bbbb124a

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/50eb8333-595c-4293-ba9f-f0af5f35abdd


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.