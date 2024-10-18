Anzeige
Northern Trust Names Srilatha Lakkaraju Director of Charitable Giving Solutions

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2024 / Northern Trust announced today that Srilatha Lakkaraju has joined the Foundation & Institutional Advisors (FIA) practice as the Director of Charitable Giving Solutions. In this role, Lakkaraju will oversee the national strategy and implementation of the Donor Advised Fund and Private Foundation Administration solutions.

Prior to joining Northern Trust, Lakkaraju was a Senior Vice President, Philanthropic Client Manager at Bank of America for 14 years where she managed private foundations and nonprofit organizations nationwide. She provided thought leadership, education and insights to her private foundation and nonprofit clients. Earlier in her career, Lakkaraju worked in public policy advocating and lobbying for nonprofit tax policy, governance and compliance issues.

"I am excited to have Srilatha join our Foundation & Institutional Advisors team," said Darius A. Gill, National Practice Executive for FIA. "Her expertise will be invaluable as we continue to accelerate the growth of our Donor Advised Fund and Private Foundation Administration solutions."

Lakkaraju graduated with a Master of Science in Public Service from DePaul University. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Management of Information Systems from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

Northern Trust's Foundation & Institutional Advisors (FIA) practice serves nonprofit organizations and private foundations through sophisticated investment management solutions, strategic insights and world-class resources. FIA provides investment advice, oversight, asset servicing and related services to help nonprofit organizations achieve financial and philanthropic goals; in collaboration with trustees, board and investment committee members. FIA also supports clients with sophisticated Donor Advised Fund and Private Foundation Administration solutions. More information about Northern Trust Foundation and Institutional Advisors can be found at www.northerntrust.com/FIA.

Northern Trust Wealth Management offers holistic wealth management services for affluent individuals and families, family offices, foundations and endowments, and privately held businesses. It is recognized for its innovative technology, service excellence and depth of expertise, with $419.4 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2024. The Northern Trust Company is an Equal Housing Lender. Member FDIC.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 24 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 22 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of June 30, 2024, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$16.6 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.5 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Visit us on northerntrust.com. Follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @NorthernTrust or Northern Trust Corporation on LinkedIn.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Global legal and regulatory information can be found at https://www.northerntrust.com/terms-and-conditions.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Northern Trust on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Northern Trust
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/northern-trust
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Northern Trust



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
