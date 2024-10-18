Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 18.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Die 3-Milliarden-Dollar-Frage: Wird Foremost das nächste Denison?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0J23R | ISIN: KR7002790004 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Kosmetik
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
AMOREPACIFIC CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMOREPACIFIC CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
18.10.2024 16:06 Uhr
147 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Amorepacific Presents Latest Research at IFSCC

Podium on AI Simulation Recognized as 'Top 5 Applied Research' at This Year's Congress

AI-Powered Skin Diagnostic System and Plant-Based PDRN Research Presented in Poster Sessions

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amorepacific presented its latest research at this year's International Federation of Societies of Cosmetic Chemists conference (34th Congress IFSCC BRAZIL) held in Foz do Iguaçu, Brazil, from October 14 to 17.

Amorepacific presented its latest research at 34th Congress IFSCC, where its podium on AI Simulation was recognized as one of 'Top 5 Applied Research.'

Amorepacific R&I Center scientists showcased diverse research and innovative technologies, including Lee Jeong Yu's podium presentation, 'Artificial Tactile Sensory System and High-Precision AI Simulation for Cosmetic Products,' which was selected as 2024 IFSCC 'Top 5 Applied Research.'

The AI simulation research focuses on Amorepacific's artificial intelligence sensory evaluation system, 'SensornoidTM.' With digital sensory data from SensornoidTM, it is possible to predict the usage experience of the final cosmetic products solely based on ingredient formulation data. This technology integrates Amorepacific's long-standing human-based cosmetic evaluation research expertise with digital technology. Utilizing this simulation significantly reduces the time and cost associated with traditional sensory research reliant on human perception, enabling faster and more effective product development. Additionally, by meticulously designing formulation simulations, the system can predict the sensory experience of cosmetics with over 90% accuracy compared to human application tests.

In addition, Amorepacific showcased two poster presentations. With a poster titled 'Innovative AI-Powered Visual Insights for Understanding Facial Skin Aging,' Amorepacific's R&I Center's Park Hyeokgon introduced the new visual analysis of the AI-based skin diagnostic system 'Dr. AMORE.' This technology precisely analyzes and visualizes various signs of facial skin aging, enabling the tracking and analysis of the integrated and dynamic skin aging process. These findings are expected to contribute to the provision of advanced anti-aging solutions.

Another poster, 'Sustainable and Vegan BluePDRN (PolyDeoxyRiboNucleotide) Purified from Microalgae,' by Amorepacific's R&I Center Researcher Kim Hyuk, presented research on the extraction of plant-based PDRN (BluePDRN) with high purity from microalgae. PDRN, recognized for its wound healing and anti-inflammatory effects in numerous studies, is widely used in cosmetic procedures and skincare products. Through research on extracting high-purity plant-based PDRN, Amorepacific confirmed the potential for the sustainable vegan cosmetics ingredient.

Suh Byung-fhy, the CTO of Amorepacific and Director of its R&I Center stated, "Presenting Amorepacific's diverse research and innovative technologies at the IFSCC and being selected for outstanding research has been highly meaningful." He added, "Based on the various technologies presented this time, Amorepacific will continue to strive to offer the finest products to customers around the globe."

The International Federation of Societies of Cosmetic Chemists is the world's largest cosmetic conference. Established in 1959 to promote international technological exchange and collaboration among cosmetic researchers, this year's event was themed 'Biodiversity and Cosmetics: Science for Reaching a Sustainable Technology.'

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2534395/Photo__Amorepacific_Presents_Latest_Research_at_IFSCC_F.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/amorepacific-presents-latest-research-at-ifscc-302280242.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.