Carol Anne Hilton, Chief Executive Officer & Founder, Indigenomics Institute, Global Centre of Indigenomics, Global Indigenous Technology House, joined David Clarke, Head of Government Affairs, TMX Group, to open the market and celebrate the annual Indigenomics on BAY STREET Conference. This moment is a celebration of the rising power of Indigenous economies and the Institute's work in economic reconciliation, highlighting the collaborative effort between Indigenous Nations and corporate Canada as they build toward a $100 billion Indigenous economy.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DKqOOe0_Yvw

The Indigenomics Institute, founded by Hilton, drives the vision of a $100 billion Indigenous economy as both achievable and essential for Canada's future. By focusing on Indigenous-led economic design and innovation, the Institute is transforming how Indigenous business potential is understood. During the conference, the Indigenomics National Indigenous Generative AI Study was announced, marking a new chapter in exploring the intersection of Indigenous knowledge and innovative technology.

