Metrocity Bankshares, Inc. Reports Earnings For Third Quarter 2024

ATLANTA, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. ("MetroCity" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MCBS), holding company for Metro City Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $16.7 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $16.9 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024, and $11.4 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2023. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, the Company reported net income of $48.3 million, or $1.89 per diluted share, compared to $40.3 million, or $1.58 per diluted share, for the same period in 2023.
Third Quarter 2024 Highlights:
- Annualized return on average assets was 1.86%, compared to 1.89% for the second quarter of 2024 and 1.30% for the third quarter of 2023.
- Annualized return on average equity was 16.26%, compared to 17.10% for the second quarter of 2024 and 12.14% for the third quarter of 2023. Excluding average accumulated other comprehensive income, our return on average equity was 17.25% for the third quarter of 2024, compared to 18.26% for the second quarter of 2024 and 13.04% for the third quarter of 2023.
- Efficiency ratio of 37.0%, compared to 35.9% for the second quarter of 2024 and 43.0% for the third quarter of 2023.
- Net interest margin was 3.58% compared to 3.66% for the previous quarter.
Year-to-Date 2024 Highlights:
- Return on average assets was 1.80% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to 1.57% for the same period in 2023.
- Return on average equity was 16.27% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to 14.96% for the same period in 2023. Excluding average accumulated other comprehensive income, our return on average equity was 17.27% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to 15.81% for the same period in 2023.
- Efficiency ratio of 36.9% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to 38.1% for the same period in 2023.
- Net interest margin increased by 39 basis points to 3.50% from 3.11% for the same period in 2023.
Results of Operations
Net Income
Net income was $16.7 million for the third quarter of 2024, a decrease of $236,000, or 1.4%, from $16.9 million for the second quarter of 2024. This decrease was primarily due to an increase in provision for credit losses of $710,000, a decrease in net interest income of $423,000 and an increase in noninterest expense of $628,000, offset by an increase in noninterest income of $1.1 million and a decrease in income tax expense of $469,000. Net income increased by $5.3 million, or 46.1%, in the third quarter of 2024 compared to net income of $11.4 million for the third quarter of 2023. This increase was due to an increase in net interest income of $6.1 million and an increase in noninterest income of $4.0 million, offset by an increase in noninterest expense of $2.1 million, an increase in income tax expense of $1.7 million and an increase in provision for credit losses of $963,000.
Net income was $48.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, an increase of $8.0 million, or 19.9%, from $40.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. This increase was due to an increase in net interest income of $12.7 million and an increase in noninterest income of $4.3 million, offset by an increase in noninterest expense of $5.2 million, an increase in income tax expense of $2.6 million and an increase in in provision for credit losses of $1.1 million.
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
Interest income totaled $53.8 million for the third quarter of 2024, a decrease of $275,000, or 0.5%, from the previous quarter, primarily due to a $29.2 million decrease in average loans balances and a three basis points decrease in the loan yield, as well as an 81 basis points decrease in the total investment yield. As compared to the third quarter of 2023, interest income for the third quarter of 2024 increased by $5.1 million, or 10.5%, primarily due to a 45 basis points increase in the loan yield coupled with a $86.2 million increase in average loan balances, as well as a 38 basis points increase in the total investment yield and a $19.7 million increase in the total investment average balances.
Interest expense totaled $23.5 million for the third quarter of 2024, an increase of $148,000, or 0.6 %, from the previous quarter, primarily due to an 18 basis points increase in borrowing costs and a $6.4 million increase in the average borrowing balance, offset by a two basis points decrease in deposit costs coupled with a $24.6 million decrease in average deposit balances. As compared to the third quarter of 2023, interest expense for the third quarter of 2024 decreased by $1.1 million or 4.1%, primarily due to a 44 basis points decrease in deposit costs, offset by a 73 basis points increase in borrowing costs and a $50.7 million increase in the average borrowing balance. The Company currently has interest rate derivative agreements totaling $850.0 million that are designated as cash flow hedges of our deposit accounts indexed to the Effective Federal Funds Rate (currently 4.83%). The weighted average pay rate for these interest rate derivatives is 2.29%. During the third quarter of 2024, we recorded a credit to interest expense of $6.4 million from the benefit received on these interest rate derivatives compared to a benefit of $6.5 million and $1.3 million recorded during the second quarter of 2024 and the third quarter of 2023, respectively.
The net interest margin for the third quarter of 2024 was 3.58% compared to 3.66% for the previous quarter, a decrease of eight basis points. The yield on average interest-earning assets for the third quarter of 2024 decreased by nine basis points to 6.36% from 6.45% for the previous quarter, while the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities for the third quarter of 2024 increased by one basis point to 3.69% from 3.68% for the previous quarter. Average earning assets decreased by $4.5 million from the previous quarter, due to a decrease in average loans of $29.2 million, offset by an increase in average total investments of $24.7 million. Average interest-bearing liabilities decreased by $18.1 million from the previous quarter as average interest-bearing deposits decreased by $24.6 million while average borrowings increased by $6.4 million.
As compared to the same period in 2023, the net interest margin for the third quarter of 2024 increased by 64 basis points to 3.58% from 2.94%, primarily due to a 44 basis points increase in the yield on average interest-earning assets of $3.37 billion and a 28 basis points decrease in the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities of $2.54 billion. Average earning assets for the third quarter of 2024 increased by $105.9 million from the third quarter of 2023, due to a $86.2 million increase in average loans and a $19.7 million increase in average total investments. Average interest-bearing liabilities for the third quarter of 2024 increased by $82.4 million from the third quarter of 2023, driven by increases in average borrowings of $50.7 million and average interest-bearing deposits of $31.8 million.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2024 was $6.6 million, an increase of $1.1 million, or 19.0%, from the second quarter of 2024, primarily due to higher gains on sale and servicing income from Small Business Administration ("SBA") loans, higher mortgage loan fees from higher volume and higher other income from unrealized gains recognized on our equity securities, offset by lower gains on sale and servicing income from mortgage loans. SBA loan sales totaled $28.9 million (sales premium of 6.67%) during the third quarter of 2024 compared to no SBA loans sold during the second quarter of 2024. Mortgage loan originations totaled $122.4 million during the third quarter 2024 compared to $94.1 million during the second quarter of 2024. Mortgage loan sales totaled $54.2 million (average sales premium of 1.03%) during the third quarter of 2024 compared to $111.4 million (average sales premium of 1.06%) during the second quarter of 2024. During the third quarter of 2024, we recorded a $202,000 fair value adjustment gain on our SBA servicing asset compared to a fair value adjustment charge of $503,000 during the second quarter of 2024. We also recorded a $252,000 fair value impairment charge on our mortgage servicing asset during the third quarter of 2024 compared to no impairment recorded during the second quarter of 2024.
Compared to the same period in 2023, noninterest income for the third quarter of 2024 increased by $4.0 million, or 149.0%, primarily due to higher gains on sale and servicing income from mortgage and SBA loans, higher mortgage loan fees from higher volume and higher other income from higher bank owned life insurance income and unrealized gains recognized on our equity securities. During the third quarter of 2023, we recorded a $909,000 fair value adjustment charge on our SBA servicing asset.
Noninterest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 totaled $17.7 million, an increase of $4.3 million, or 31.5%, from the nine months ended September 30, 2023, primarily due to higher mortgage loan fees from higher volume, as well as higher gains on sale and servicing income from mortgage loans, offset by decreases in gains on sale and servicing income of SBA loans.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2024 totaled $13.7 million, an increase of $628,000, or 4.8%, from $13.0 million for the second quarter of 2024. This increase was primarily attributable to higher commissions from higher loan volume, as well as higher stock based compensation and other real estate owned expenses, partially offset by lower FDIC insurance premiums, data processing expense, and security expense. Compared to the third quarter of 2023, noninterest expense during the third quarter of 2024 increased by $2.1 million, or 18.4%, primarily due to higher salary and employee benefits, occupancy expense, security expense and other real estate owned related expenses, offset by lower FDIC insurance premiums and professional fees.
Noninterest expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 totaled $39.1 million, an increase of $5.2 million, or 15.5%, from $33.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. This increase was primarily attributable to increases in salaries and employee benefits including higher commissions from higher loan volume, employee insurance and stock based compensation, as well as higher expenses related to depreciation, rent, data processing, security, other real estate owned and FDIC insurance premiums. These expense increases were partially offset by lower loan related expenses and legal fees.
The Company's efficiency ratio was 37.0% for the third quarter of 2024 compared to 35.9% and 43.0% for the second quarter of 2024 and third quarter of 2023, respectively. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, the efficiency ratio was 36.9 % compared to 38.1% for the same period in 2023.
Income Tax Expense
The Company's effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2024 was 26.3%, compared to 27.5% for the second quarter of 2024 and 27.0% for the third quarter of 2023. The Company's effective tax rate for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was 27.4% compared to 27.9% for the same period in 2023.
Balance Sheet
Total Assets
Total assets were $3.57 billion at September 30, 2024, a decrease of $46.2 million, or 1.3%, from $3.62 billion at June 30, 2024, and an increase of $58.2 million, or 1.7%, from $3.51 billion at September 30, 2023. The $46.2 million decrease in total assets at September 30, 2024 compared to June 30, 2024 was primarily due to decreases in cash and due from banks of $46.3 million, interest rate derivatives of $17.3 million and loans held for investment of $2.7 million, partially offset by an increase in federal funds sold of $9.6 million, other assets of $5.1 million and loans held for sale of $4.6 million. The $58.2 million increase in total assets at September 30, 2024 compared to September 30, 2023 was primarily due to increases in loans held for investment of $57.9 million, federal funds sold of $9.5 million, other assets of $7.5 million and loans held for sale of $4.6 million, partially offset by a decrease in interest rate derivatives of $27.6 million.
Our investment securities portfolio made up only 0.81% of our total assets at September 30, 2024 compared to 0.78% and 0.79% at June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023, respectively.
Loans
Loans held for investment were $3.09 billion at September 30, 2024, a decrease of $2.7 million, or 0.1%, compared to $3.09 billion at June 30, 2024, and an increase of $57.9 million, or 1.9%, compared to $3.03 billion at September 30, 2023. The decrease in loans at September 30, 2024 compared to June 30, 2024 was due to a $6.4 million decrease in residential mortgage loans and a $4.7 million decrease in commercial and industrial loans, offset by a $5.1 million increase in commercial real estate loans and a $3.0 million increase in construction and development loans. Loans classified as held for sale totaled $4.6 million at September 30, 2024. There were no loans classified as held for sale at June 30, 2024 or September 30, 2023.
Deposits
Total deposits were $2.72 billion at September 30, 2024, a decrease of $22.7 million, or 0.8%, compared to total deposits of $2.75 billion at June 30, 2024, and an increase of $4.5 million, or 0.2%, compared to total deposits of $2.72 billion at September 30, 2023. The decrease in total deposits at September 30, 2024 compared to June 30, 2024 was due to a $17.2 million decrease in interest-bearing demand deposits, an $11.6 million decrease in noninterest-bearing demand deposits and a $2.4 million decrease in savings accounts, offset by an $8.0 million increase in money market accounts (includes $11.4 million increase in brokered MMAs) and a $448,000 increase in time deposits.
Noninterest-bearing deposits were $552.5 million at September 30, 2024, compared to $564.1 million at June 30, 2024 and $559.5 million at September 30, 2023. Noninterest-bearing deposits constituted 20.3% of total deposits at September 30, 2024, compared to 20.5% at June 30, 2024 and 20.6% at September 30, 2023. Interest-bearing deposits were $2.17 billion at September 30, 2024, compared to $2.18 billion at June 30, 2024 and $2.16 billion at September 30, 2023. Interest-bearing deposits constituted 79.7 % of total deposits at September 30, 2024, compared to 79.5% at June 30, 2024 and 79.4% at September 30, 2023.
Uninsured deposits were 23.6% of total deposits at September 30, 2024, compared to 23.4% and 27.2% at June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023, respectively. As of September 30, 2024, we had $1.28 billion of available borrowing capacity at the Federal Home Loan Bank ($701.6 million), Federal Reserve Discount Window ($532.2 million) and various other financial institutions (fed fund lines totaling $47.5 million).
Asset Quality
The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $582,000 during the third quarter of 2024, compared to a credit to provision for credit losses of $128,000 and $381,000 recorded during the second quarter of 2024 and third quarter of 2023, respectively. The provision expense recorded during the third quarter of 2024 was primarily due the increase in reserves allocated to our individually analyzed loans, as well as the increase in general reserves allocated to our commercial real estate loan portfolio due to higher loan balances. Annualized net charge-offs to average loans for the third quarter of 2024 was 0.00%, compared to a net recovery of 0.01% for the second quarter of 2024 and a net recovery of 0.00% for the third quarter of 2023.
Nonperforming assets totaled $15.8 million, or 0.44% of total assets, at September 30, 2024, an increase of $1.4 million from $14.5 million, or 0.40% of total assets, at June 30, 2024, and a decrease of $57,000 from $15.9 million, or 0.45% of total assets, at September 30, 2023. The increase in nonperforming assets at September 30, 2024 compared to June 30, 2024 was due to a $1.3 million increase in nonaccrual loans and a $63,000 increase in other real estate owned.
Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans was 0.60% at September 30, 2024, compared to 0.58% at both June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023. Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans was 129.85% at September 30, 2024, compared to 138.11% and 116.74% at June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023, respectively.
About MetroCity Bankshares, Inc.
MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. is a Georgia corporation and a registered bank holding company for its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Metro City Bank, which is headquartered in the Atlanta, Georgia metropolitan area. Founded in 2006, Metro City Bank currently operates 20 full-service branch locations in multi-ethnic communities in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, New York, New Jersey, Texas and Virginia. To learn more about Metro City Bank, visit www.metrocitybank.bank.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release regarding future events and our expectations and beliefs about our future financial performance and financial condition, as well as trends in our business and markets, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of, and subject to the protections of, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not historical in nature and may be identified by references to a future period or periods by the use of the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "project," "outlook," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." The forward-looking statements in this press release should not be relied on because they are based on current information and on assumptions that we make about future events and circumstances that are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict and beyond our control. As a result of those risks and uncertainties, and other factors, our actual financial results in the future could differ, possibly materially, from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release and could cause us to make changes to our future plans. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the impact of current and future economic conditions, particularly those affecting the financial services industry, including the effects of declines in the real estate market, high unemployment rates, inflationary pressures, elevated interest rates and slowdowns in economic growth, as well as the financial stress on borrowers as a result of the foregoing; potential impacts of adverse developments in the banking industry highlighted by high-profile bank failures, including impacts on customer confidence, deposit outflows, liquidity and the regulatory response thereto; risks arising from media coverage of the banking industry; risks arising from perceived instability in the banking sector; changes in the interest rate environment, including changes to the federal funds rate; changes in prices, values and sales volumes of residential and commercial real estate; developments in our mortgage banking business, including loan modifications, general demand, and the effects of judicial or regulatory requirements or guidance; competition in our markets that may result in increased funding costs or reduced earning assets yields, thus reducing margins and net interest income; interest rate fluctuations, which could have an adverse effect on the Company's profitability; legislation or regulatory changes which could adversely affect the ability of the consolidated Company to conduct business combinations or new operations; changes in tax laws; significant turbulence or a disruption in the capital or financial markets and the effect of a fall in stock market prices on our investment securities; the effects of war or other conflicts including the impacts related to or resulting from Russia's military action in Ukraine or the conflict in Israel and the surrounding region; and adverse results from current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions, including as a result of the Company's participation in and execution of government programs. Therefore, the Company can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties to which our business and future financial performance are subject is contained in the sections titled "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and in other documents that we file with the SEC from time to time, which are available on the SEC's website, http://www.sec.gov. In addition, our actual financial results in the future may differ from those currently expected due to additional risks and uncertainties of which we are not currently aware or which we do not currently view as, but in the future may become, material to our business or operating results. Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or to make predictions based solely on historical financial performance. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements, express or implied, included in this press release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.
METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
As of and for the Three Months Ended
As of and for the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2024
2024
2024
2023
2023
2024
2023
Selected income statement data:
Interest income
$
53,833
$
54,108
$
52,358
$
50,671
$
48,709
$
160,299
$
142,156
Interest expense
23,544
23,396
25,273
24,549
24,555
72,213
66,799
Net interest income
30,289
30,712
27,085
26,122
24,154
88,086
75,357
Provision for credit losses
582
(128)
(140)
782
(381)
314
(797)
Noninterest income
6,615
5,559
5,568
4,712
2,657
17,742
13,492
Noninterest expense
13,660
13,032
12,361
13,915
11,540
39,053
33,811
Income tax expense
5,961
6,430
5,801
4,790
4,224
18,192
15,569
Net income
16,701
16,937
14,631
11,347
11,428
48,269
40,266
Per share data:
Basic income per share
$
0.66
$
0.67
$
0.58
$
0.45
$
0.45
$
1.91
$
1.60
Diluted income per share
$
0.65
$
0.66
$
0.57
$
0.44
$
0.45
$
1.89
$
1.58
Dividends per share
$
0.20
$
0.20
$
0.20
$
0.18
$
0.18
$
0.60
$
0.54
Book value per share (at period end)
$
16.07
$
16.08
$
15.73
$
15.14
$
15.24
$
16.07
$
15.24
Shares of common stock outstanding
25,331,916
25,331,916
25,205,506
25,205,506
25,241,157
25,331,916
25,241,157
Weighted average diluted shares
25,674,858
25,568,333
25,548,089
25,543,861
25,591,874
25,591,072
25,510,689
Performance ratios:
Return on average assets
1.86
%
1.89
%
1.65
%
1.29
%
1.30
%
1.80
%
1.57
%
Return on average equity
16.26
17.10
15.41
11.71
12.14
16.27
14.96
Dividend payout ratio
30.58
30.03
34.77
40.36
40.18
31.66
34.04
Yield on total loans
6.43
6.46
6.34
6.11
5.98
6.41
5.93
Yield on average earning assets
6.36
6.45
6.27
6.14
5.92
6.36
5.88
Cost of average interest bearing liabilities
3.69
3.68
3.94
3.91
3.97
3.77
3.67
Cost of deposits
3.61
3.63
3.97
3.95
4.05
3.74
3.81
Net interest margin
3.58
3.66
3.24
3.17
2.94
3.50
3.11
Efficiency ratio(1)
37.01
35.93
37.86
45.13
43.04
36.90
38.18
Asset quality data (at period end):
Net charge-offs/(recoveries) to average loans held for investment
0.00
%
(0.01)
%
(0.00)
%
0.04
%
(0.00)
%
0.00
%
0.02
%
Nonperforming assets to gross loans held for investment and OREO
0.51
0.47
0.47
0.51
0.52
0.51
0.52
ACL to nonperforming loans
129.85
138.11
135.23
123.36
116.74
129.85
116.74
ACL to loans held for investment
0.60
0.58
0.58
0.57
0.58
0.60
0.58
Balance sheet and capital ratios:
Gross loans held for investment to deposits
113.67
%
112.85
%
110.97
%
115.38
%
111.77
%
113.67
%
111.77
%
Noninterest bearing deposits to deposits
20.29
20.54
19.43
18.75
20.58
20.29
20.58
Investment securities to assets
0.81
0.78
0.78
0.82
0.79
0.81
0.79
Common equity to assets
11.41
11.26
10.87
10.89
10.96
11.41
10.96
Leverage ratio
11.12
10.75
10.27
10.20
10.07
11.12
10.07
Common equity tier 1 ratio
19.08
18.25
16.96
16.73
17.03
19.08
17.03
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
19.08
18.25
16.96
16.73
17.03
19.08
17.03
Total risk-based capital ratio
19.98
19.12
17.81
17.60
17.91
19.98
17.91
Mortgage and SBA loan data:
Mortgage loans serviced for others
$
556,442
$
529,823
$
443,905
$
443,072
$
464,823
$
556,442
$
464,823
Mortgage loan production
122,355
94,056
94,016
128,931
91,891
310,427
208,056
Mortgage loan sales
54,193
111,424
21,873
-
-
187,490
-
SBA/USDA loans serviced for others
487,359
486,051
516,425
508,000
487,827
487,359
487,827
SBA loan production
35,839
8,297
11,397
27,529
18,212
55,533
55,561
SBA loan sales
28,858
-
24,065
-
5,169
52,923
71,925
____________________
(1) Represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income.
METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
As of the Quarter Ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2024
2024
2024
2023
2023
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
278,752
$
325,026
$
254,331
$
142,152
$
279,106
Federal funds sold
12,462
2,833
4,505
2,653
2,951
Cash and cash equivalents
291,214
327,859
258,836
144,805
282,057
Equity securities
10,568
10,276
10,288
10,335
10,113
Securities available for sale (at fair value)
18,206
17,825
18,057
18,493
17,664
Loans held for investment
3,087,826
3,090,498
3,115,871
3,142,105
3,029,947
Allowance for credit losses
(18,589)
(17,960)
(17,982)
(18,112)
(17,660)
Loans less allowance for credit losses
3,069,237
3,072,538
3,097,889
3,123,993
3,012,287
Loans held for sale
4,598
-
72,610
22,267
-
Accrued interest receivable
15,667
15,286
15,686
15,125
14,612
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
20,251
20,251
19,063
17,846
17,846
Premises and equipment, net
18,158
18,160
18,081
18,132
17,459
Operating lease right-of-use asset
7,171
7,599
8,030
8,472
7,340
Foreclosed real estate, net
1,515
1,452
1,452
1,466
761
SBA servicing asset, net
7,309
7,108
7,611
7,251
7,107
Mortgage servicing asset, net
1,296
1,454
937
1,273
1,823
Bank owned life insurance
72,670
72,061
71,492
70,957
70,462
Interest rate derivatives
18,895
36,196
38,682
31,781
46,502
Other assets
12,451
7,305
8,505
10,627
4,994
Total assets
$
3,569,206
$
3,615,370
$
3,647,219
$
3,502,823
$
3,511,027
LIABILITIES
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
552,472
$
564,076
$
546,760
$
512,045
$
559,540
Interest-bearing deposits
2,170,648
2,181,784
2,267,098
2,218,891
2,159,048
Total deposits
2,723,120
2,745,860
2,813,858
2,730,936
2,718,588
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
375,000
375,000
350,000
325,000
325,000
Operating lease liability
7,295
7,743
8,189
8,651
7,537
Accrued interest payable
3,593
3,482
3,059
4,133
3,915
Other liabilities
53,013
76,057
75,509
52,586
71,283
Total liabilities
$
3,162,021
$
3,208,142
$
3,250,615
$
3,121,306
$
3,126,323
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Preferred stock
-
-
-
-
-
Common stock
253
253
252
252
252
Additional paid-in capital
47,481
46,644
46,105
45,699
45,580
Retained earnings
348,343
336,749
324,900
315,356
308,589
Accumulated other comprehensive income
11,108
23,582
25,347
20,210
30,283
Total shareholders' equity
407,185
407,228
396,604
381,517
384,704
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
3,569,206
$
3,615,370
$
3,647,219
$
3,502,823
$
3,511,027
METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2024
2024
2024
2023
2023
2024
2023
Interest and dividend income:
Loans, including fees
$
50,336
$
50,527
$
50,117
$
47,367
$
45,695
$
150,980
$
134,516
Other investment income
3,417
3,547
2,211
3,267
2,979
9,175
7,500
Federal funds sold
80
34
30
37
35
144
140
Total interest income
53,833
54,108
52,358
50,671
48,709
160,299
142,156
Interest expense:
Deposits
19,602
19,735
22,105
21,691
21,736
61,442
58,916
FHLB advances and other borrowings
3,942
3,661
3,168
2,858
2,819
10,771
7,883
Total interest expense
23,544
23,396
25,273
24,549
24,555
72,213
66,799
Net interest income
30,289
30,712
27,085
26,122
24,154
88,086
75,357
Provision for credit losses
582
(128)
(140)
782
(381)
314
(797)
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
29,707
30,840
27,225
25,340
24,535
87,772
76,154
Noninterest income:
Service charges on deposit accounts
531
532
447
515
490
1,510
1,403
Other service charges, commissions and fees
1,915
1,573
1,612
2,039
1,478
5,100
3,618
Gain on sale of residential mortgage loans
526
1,177
222
-
-
1,925
-
Mortgage servicing income, net
422
1,107
229
39
(85)
1,758
(232)
Gain on sale of SBA loans
1,083
-
1,051
-
244
2,134
3,267
SBA servicing income, net
1,231
560
1,496
1,324
270
3,287
3,472
Other income
907
610
511
795
260
2,028
1,964
Total noninterest income
6,615
5,559
5,568
4,712
2,657
17,742
13,492
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
8,512
8,048
7,370
8,971
6,864
23,930
20,333
Occupancy
1,430
1,334
1,354
1,368
1,272
4,118
3,525
Data Processing
311
353
294
301
300
958
928
Advertising
145
157
172
160
143
474
454
Other expenses
3,262
3,140
3,171
3,115
2,961
9,573
8,571
Total noninterest expense
13,660
13,032
12,361
13,915
11,540
39,053
33,811
Income before provision for income taxes
22,662
23,367
20,432
16,137
15,652
66,461
55,835
Provision for income taxes
5,961
6,430
5,801
4,790
4,224
18,192
15,569
Net income available to common shareholders
$
16,701
$
16,937
$
14,631
$
11,347
$
11,428
$
48,269
$
40,266
METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.
QTD AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELDS/RATES
Three Months Ended
September 30, 2024
June 30, 2024
September 30, 2023
Average
Interest and
Yield /
Average
Interest and
Yield /
Average
Interest and
Yield /
(Dollars in thousands)
Balance
Fees
Rate
Balance
Fees
Rate
Balance
Fees
Rate
Earning Assets:
Federal funds sold and other investments(1)
$
220,826
$
3,308
5.96
%
$
196,068
$
3,368
6.91
%
$
200,245
$
2,807
5.56
%
Investment securities
31,309
189
2.40
31,364
213
2.73
32,172
207
2.55
Total investments
252,135
3,497
5.52
227,432
3,581
6.33
232,417
3,014
5.14
Construction and development
14,170
302
8.48
14,501
320
8.88
30,584
442
5.73
Commercial real estate
740,720
17,132
9.20
737,846
17,030
9.28
647,244
14,435
8.85
Commercial and industrial
64,584
1,593
9.81
69,208
1,728
10.04
61,774
1,488
9.56
Residential real estate
2,295,573
31,267
5.42
2,322,763
31,408
5.44
2,289,428
29,296
5.08
Consumer and other
394
42
42.41
290
41
56.86
201
34
67.11
Gross loans(2)
3,115,441
50,336
6.43
3,144,608
50,527
6.46
3,029,231
45,695
5.98
Total earning assets
3,367,576
53,833
6.36
3,372,040
54,108
6.45
3,261,648
48,709
5.92
Noninterest-earning assets
207,093
223,455
214,834
Total assets
3,574,669
3,595,495
3,476,482
Interest-bearing liabilities:
NOW and savings deposits
119,759
770
2.56
143,460
1,198
3.36
125,078
381
1.21
Money market deposits
982,517
6,156
2.49
998,601
6,135
2.47
1,036,955
11,709
4.48
Time deposits
1,057,956
12,676
4.77
1,042,758
12,402
4.78
966,408
9,646
3.96
Total interest-bearing deposits
2,160,232
19,602
3.61
2,184,819
19,735
3.63
2,128,441
21,736
4.05
Borrowings
375,677
3,942
4.17
369,232
3,661
3.99
325,025
2,819
3.44
Total interest-bearing liabilities
2,535,909
23,544
3.69
2,554,051
23,396
3.68
2,453,466
24,555
3.97
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Noninterest-bearing deposits
542,939
545,114
555,074
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
87,156
98,066
94,528
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities
630,095
643,180
649,602
Shareholders' equity
408,665
398,264
373,414
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
3,574,669
$
3,595,495
$
3,476,482
Net interest income
$
30,289
$
30,712
$
24,154
Net interest spread
2.67
2.77
1.95
Net interest margin
3.58
3.66
2.94
____________________
(1) Includes income and average balances for term federal funds sold, interest-earning cash accounts and other miscellaneous interest-earning assets.
(2) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale.
METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.
YTD AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELDS/RATES
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2024
September 30, 2023
Average
Interest and
Yield /
Average
Interest and
Yield /
(Dollars in thousands)
Balance
Fees
Rate
Balance
Fees
Rate
Earning Assets:
Federal funds sold and other investments(1)
$
187,398
$
8,729
6.22
%
$
167,411
$
7,057
5.64
%
Investment securities
31,428
590
2.51
32,547
583
2.39
Total investments
218,826
9,319
5.69
199,958
7,640
5.11
Construction and development
16,871
1,127
8.92
36,658
1,520
5.54
Commercial real estate
731,573
50,270
9.18
657,700
42,776
8.70
Commercial and industrial
66,116
4,894
9.89
52,292
3,637
9.30
Residential real estate
2,332,271
94,565
5.42
2,287,788
86,495
5.05
Consumer and other
311
124
53.26
174
88
67.62
Gross loans(2)
3,147,142
150,980
6.41
3,034,612
134,516
5.93
Total earning assets
3,365,968
160,299
6.36
3,234,570
142,156
5.88
Noninterest-earning assets
214,756
190,616
Total assets
3,580,724
3,425,186
Interest-bearing liabilities:
NOW and savings deposits
140,539
2,852
2.71
150,849
1,869
1.66
Money market deposits
1,019,394
21,984
2.88
991,048
31,738
4.28
Time deposits
1,034,256
36,606
4.73
923,891
25,309
3.66
Total interest-bearing deposits
2,194,189
61,442
3.74
2,065,788
58,916
3.81
Borrowings
362,965
10,771
3.96
366,112
7,883
2.88
Total interest-bearing liabilities
2,557,154
72,213
3.77
2,431,900
66,799
3.67
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Noninterest-bearing deposits
536,807
564,233
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
90,459
69,078
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities
627,266
633,311
Shareholders' equity
396,304
359,975
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
3,580,724
$
3,425,186
Net interest income
$
88,086
$
75,357
Net interest spread
2.59
2.21
Net interest margin
3.50
3.11
METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.
LOAN DATA
As of the Quarter Ended
September 30, 2024
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
September 30, 2023
% of
% of
% of
% of
% of
(Dollars in thousands)
Amount
Total
Amount
Total
Amount
Total
Amount
Total
Amount
Total
Construction and development
$
16,539
0.5
%
$
13,564
0.4
%
$
27,762
0.9
%
$
23,262
0.7
%
$
41,783
1.4
%
Commercial real estate
738,929
23.9
733,845
23.7
724,263
23.2
711,177
22.6
624,122
20.5
Commercial and industrial
63,606
2.1
68,300
2.2
68,560
2.2
65,904
2.1
61,332
2.0
Residential real estate
2,276,210
73.5
2,282,630
73.7
2,303,400
73.7
2,350,299
74.6
2,310,981
76.1
Consumer and other
215
-
230
-
247
-
319
-
240
-
Gross loans held for investment
$
3,095,499
100.0
%
$
3,098,569
100.0
%
$
3,124,232
100.0
%
$
3,150,961
100.0
%
$
3,038,458
100.0
%
Unearned income
(7,673)
(8,071)
(8,361)
(8,856)
(8,511)
Allowance for credit losses
(18,589)
(17,960)
(17,982)
(18,112)
(17,660)
Net loans held for investment
$
3,069,237
$
3,072,538
$
3,097,889
$
3,123,993
$
3,012,287
METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.
NONPERFORMING ASSETS
As of the Quarter Ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
(Dollars in thousands)
2024
2024
2024
2023
2023
Nonaccrual loans
$
14,316
$
13,004
$
13,297
$
14,682
$
15,127
Past due loans 90 days or more and still accruing
-
-
-
-
-
Total non-performing loans
14,316
13,004
13,297
14,682
15,127
Other real estate owned
1,515
1,452
1,452
1,466
761
Total non-performing assets
$
15,831
$
14,456
$
14,749
$
16,148
$
15,888
Nonperforming loans to gross loans held for investment
0.46
%
0.42
%
0.43
%
0.47
%
0.50
%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.44
0.40
0.40
0.46
0.45
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans
129.85
138.11
135.23
123.36
116.74
METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.
ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES
As of and for the Three Months Ended
As of and for the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
(Dollars in thousands)
2024
2024
2024
2023
2023
2024
2023
Balance, beginning of period
$
17,960
$
17,982
$
18,112
$
17,660
$
18,091
$
18,112
$
13,888
Net charge-offs/(recoveries):
Construction and development
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Commercial real estate
-
(82)
(1)
224
(1)
(83)
227
Commercial and industrial
24
(1)
(3)
85
(3)
20
203
Residential real estate
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Consumer and other
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total net charge-offs/(recoveries)
24
(83)
(4)
309
(4)
(63)
430
Adoption of ASU 2016-13 (CECL)
-
-
-
-
-
-
5,055
Provision for loan losses
653
(105)
(134)
761
(435)
414
(853)
Balance, end of period
$
18,589
$
17,960
$
17,982
$
18,112
$
17,660
$
18,589
$
17,660
Total loans at end of period(1)
$
3,095,499
$
3,098,569
$
3,124,232
$
3,150,961
$
3,038,458
$
3,095,499
$
3,038,458
Average loans(1)
$
3,115,441
$
3,108,303
$
3,134,286
$
3,064,409
$
3,029,231
$
3,123,423
$
3,034,612
Net charge-offs/(recoveries) to average loans
0.00
%
(0.01)
%
(0.00)
%
0.04
%
(0.00)
%
0.00
%
0.02
%
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
0.60
0.58
0.58
0.57
0.58
0.60
0.58
____________________
(1) Excludes loans held for sale.
SOURCE MetroCity Bankshares, Inc.