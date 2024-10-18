Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 18.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Die 3-Milliarden-Dollar-Frage: Wird Foremost das nächste Denison?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.10.2024 15:06 Uhr
18 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CMUV Bancorp Announces 2024 3rd Quarter Financial Results

EL CENTRO, Calif., Oct. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMUV Bancorp, the holding company for Community Valley Bank (CVB), is pleased to announce unaudited 3rd Quarter results for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. Net Income for the quarter was $1,127,388, which equaled $0.65 per share. Total assets reached $315.9 MM by the end of the quarter, total deposits came in at $276.3 MM, and gross loans ended the quarter at $261.1 MM.

CVB's Community Bank Leverage Capital ratio ended the quarter at 11.71%, which is well above the ratio required to be considered a well-capitalized bank. Our Allowance for Credit Losses ended the quarter at $2,697,627, and non-accrual and past-due loans remained very low at 0.96%. Both the Board and Management believe the ACL is fully funded at quarter's end.

The book value for the common stock was $17.30 per share (diluted) on September 30, 2024. The common stock (CMUV) was trading at $18.25 on this date. ROAA for the quarter was 1.36% and ROAE came in at 12.02%.

The first three quarters of 2024 saw the bank exceed expectations in regard to net income, total assets, and loans. Our expectations are for a continued healthy demand for business and investment loans as we continue through the fourth quarter of 2024.

Community Vally Bank / CMUV Bancorp
Financial Summary
For Quarter Ending September 30, 2024
BALANCE SHEETSeptember 30,
2024 2023
ASSETS
Cash & Cash Equivalents$34,778,590 $52,443,464
Total Investments 7,198,675 7,436,640
Gross Loans 261,101,594 223,440,706
ACL (2,697,627) (2,447,223)
Total Earning Assets$300,381,233 $280,873,586
Other Assets 15,465,927 14,601,831
TOTAL ASSETS$ 315,847,160 $ 295,475,417
LIABILITIES
Deposits$276,264,417 $258,001,925
Total Borrowings & Debt Obligations 2,161,375 2,057,776
Other Liabilities 840,013 757,385
TOTAL LIABILITIES$279,265,805 $260,817,087
SHAREHOLDER CAPITAL/EQUITY
Total Stock, Equity, Retained Earnings$33,488,188 $31,784,467
Net Income$3,093,167 $2,873,863
TOTAL EQUITY/CAPITAL$36,581,354 $34,658,330
TOTAL LIBILITIES & CAPITAL/EQUITY$ 315,847,160 $ 295,475,417
STATEMENT OF INCOME AND EXPENSE
September 30,
2024 2023
Total Interest Income$13,231,101 $11,791,972
Total Interest Expense (3,786,043) (2,886,304)
NET INTEREST INCOME$9,445,059 $8,905,668
Total Other Non-Interest Income$669,690 $589,905
Total Non-Interest Expenses$(5,576,824)$(5,474,910)
Provision for Loan Loss (200,948) (45,600)
INCOME BEFORE TAXES$4,336,977 $3,975,064
Income Tax Expense$(1,243,810)$(1,101,201)
NET INCOME$3,093,167 $2,873,863
FINANCIAL RATIOS
Return on Average Assets (ROAA) 1.36% 1.31%
Return on Average Equity (ROAE) 12.02% 11.74%
Net Income - Quarter$1,127,388 $991,297
Earnings Per Share (Basic) - Quarter$0.65 $0.50
Earnings Per Share (Basic) - YTD$1.77 $1.57
Total Shares (Oustanding/Exercised) 1,746,622 1,830,647
Book Value - Basic (CVB - Bank)$20.94 $18.93
Book Value - Basic (CMUV - Holding Company) $17.30 $15.79
**Book Value = Total Equity Capital/Total Shares (Outstanding/Exercised)

Contact:
Jon A Edney
7603521889
mediarelations@yourcvb.com


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.