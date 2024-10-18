Acme United Corporation: Acme United Reports 3% Increase in Net Income for Third Quarter of 2024

SHELTON, Conn., Oct. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acme United Corporation (NYSE American: ACU) today announced that net sales for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 were $48.2 million compared to $50.4 million in the third quarter of 2023, a decrease of 4%. Excluding the impact of the Camillus and Cuda hunting and fishing product lines sold on November 1, 2023, net sales for the third quarter of 2024 increased 4% compared to the third quarter of 2023. Net sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 were $148.5 million compared to $149.6 million in the same period in 2023, a decrease of 1%. Excluding Camillus and Cuda, net sales for the nine months increased 5% compared to the same period in 2023.

Net income was $2.23 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 compared to $2.15 million, or $0.58 per diluted share, for the same period in 2023, an increase of 3% in net income and a decrease of 7% in diluted earnings per share. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was $8.32 million, or $2.03 per diluted share, compared to $6.59 million, or $1.83 per diluted share, for the same period in 2023, an increase of 26% in net income and 11% in diluted earnings per share.

Chairman and CEO Walter C. Johnsen said, "After a strong performance in the first half of 2024, sales of first aid products in the U.S. were soft in the third quarter due to customer timing and market conditions. Sales of our Westcott cutting tools and DMT sharpeners continued to be strong in the quarter, with increased placement in large mass market accounts."

"During the quarter, we introduced the latest generation of industrial first aid kits with patented automatic replenishment capabilities. The use and expiration of components in the kits are now monitored in real time, allowing the customer to order replacements automatically. First aid units with these capabilities facilitate compliance with OSHA, ANSI, and other regulations."

For the three months ended September 30, 2024, net sales in the U.S. segment decreased 6% compared to the same period in 2023. Excluding Camillus and Cuda, net sales for the third quarter of 2024 increased 3% compared to the third quarter of 2023. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, net sales in the U.S. segment decreased 1% compared to the same period in 2023. Excluding Camillus and Cuda, net sales for the nine months increased 5% compared to the same period in 2023. The sales increase for the nine-month period was due to market share gains across multiple product lines.

European net sales for the three months ended September 30, 2024 increased 10% in both U.S. dollars and local currency compared to the third quarter of 2023. Excluding Camillus and Cuda, net sales for the third quarter of 2024 increased 15% compared to the third quarter of 2023. Net sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 increased 6% in both U.S. dollars and local currency compared to the first nine months of 2023. Excluding Camillus and Cuda, net sales for the nine months increased 10% compared to the same period in 2023. The sales increase for both periods was due to market share gains in the office channel.

Net sales in Canada for the three months ended September 30, 2024 decreased 1% in U.S. dollars but increased 2% in local currency compared to the same period in 2023. Excluding Camillus and Cuda, net sales for the third quarter of 2024 increased 6% compared to the third quarter of 2023. Net sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 decreased 5% in U.S. dollars and 4% in local currency compared to the first nine months of 2023. Excluding Camillus and Cuda, net sales for the nine months were constant compared to the same period in 2023. Sales of first aid products were strong, however sales of school and office products continued to be adversely impacted by a soft economy.

Gross margin was 38.5% in the three months ended September 30, 2024 versus 38.7% in the comparable period last year. Gross margin was 39.4% for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2024 compared to 37.3% for the same period in 2023. The increase in the nine-month period was primarily due to productivity improvements in the Company's manufacturing and distribution facilities.

The Company's bank debt less cash as of September 30, 2024 was $26.7 million compared to $38.2 million as of September 30, 2023. During the twelve-month period ended September 30, 2024, the Company paid approximately $6.1 million for the acquisition of the assets of Elite First Aid Inc., distributed $2.2 million in dividends on its common stock and generated approximately $6.2 million in free cash flow. Additionally, the Company realized net proceeds from the sale of the Camillus and Cuda product lines of approximately $13.0 million.

ACME UNITED CORPORATION is a leading worldwide supplier of innovative safety solutions and cutting technology to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods and industrial markets. Its leading brands include First Aid Only®, First Aid Central®, PhysiciansCare®, Pac-Kit®, Spill Magic®, Westcott®, Clauss®, DMT®, Med-Nap and Elite First Aid. For more information, visit www.acmeunited.com.

