Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 18, 2024) - Governance Professionals of Canada (GPC) is proud to announce the launch of its mentorship program aimed at empowering the next generation of governance leaders.

In today's governance landscape in Canada, mentorship programs play a crucial role in fostering effective leadership and enhancing board effectiveness. As organizations face complex and rapid change, an experienced mentor can guide emerging leaders in navigating challenges by sharing best governance practices and promoting ethical decision making.

The Governance Professionals of Canada Mentorship Program (GPC-MP) is designed to not only foster knowledge exchange but also strengthen governance practices in Canada. By investing in such a program both organizations and individuals alike can cultivate a new generation of confident and skilled governance professionals who are equipped to drive impactful conversations and governance within their communities or organizations.

The GPC-MP is a complementary service that GPC is offering to its members, which includes structured pairing, meet-ups (virtual/in-person) and sharing of real-life experiences to support professional growth.

Lynn Beauregard, President, Governance Professionals of Canada - "The launch of our mentorship program reflects GPC's commitment to nurture the next generation of governance professionals in Canada. By investing in this program, we are bridging the gap between seasoned governance professionals and emerging leaders, ensuring a strong foundation for good governance in Canada."

For Governance Professionals interested in this Program, the GPC Career Advancement and Benchmarking Tool (*login required) can help in understanding what their level of governance experience is and the skills and attributes needed to achieve the CGO level of senior governance professional.

The GPC Career Advancement scale levels 1 to 3 can benefit by becoming a mentee, and levels 4-7 would be those who would qualify as mentors.

